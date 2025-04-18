Beyond a simple service: 7 Things you may not have known about cremation

In his poem “Hallowed Ground”, Scottish poet Thomas Campbell wrote “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die”. It’s a comforting reminder that loved ones are never truly gone that their memory lives on in the hearts of those they touched.

When facing the difficulties of arranging a loved one’s final journey, there’s nothing more important than comfort and compassion. In Scotland and the rest of the UK, more families are seeking cremation for end of life arrangements.

Moray Crematorium, located in Buckie and led by Barry Robertson, understands that sending off a family member or loved one is one of the most important and meaningful things you will ever do.

Barry said: “I have been working at the Crematorium as Business Leader for three years now, and I’m proud of the work that we do.

“Since working here, the thing that has continuously blown me away is having the privilege to listen and hear the stories of lives of people I never would have met otherwise. Families give us a trust that’s incredibly special and it’s a trust that none of us take for granted.

“The people that I’ve met, their stories have transformed me.”

Here are seven things you may not have known about cremation, and why Moray Crematorium stands out as a beacon of light for families in their time of need.

1. Your loved one’s cremation can take place in a beautiful setting with historical charm

While some Hollywood depictions of cremation can appear clinical or coldly sterile, Moray Crematorium is completely the opposite. Standing on a site that has housed a church for over 200 years, the building boasts centuries of history and architectural beauty. The current church was rebuilt in the Gothic style in 1886 as Enzie South Parish Church and is a listed building.

The crematorium, which opened in June 1999, has retained many of the church’s original features, including the original Wadsworth pipe organ and the original church bell. As you walk through the entrance and are greeted by the respectful and kind staff of which there is only four members, you’ll instantly feel the quiet peace that permeates these walls.

2. Stunning gardens of remembrance can provide a tranquil escape

A cremation and service can be an emotional event. That’s why Moray Crematorium has carefully curated gardens for a tranquil escape if you or your family may need a quiet moment.

Set in approximately six acres of ground, the gardens surrounding Moray Crematorium are fitted amidst the gently rolling hills of the Moray countryside and are nothing short of breathtaking. Beautifully landscaped gardens provide a peaceful retreat for visitors, with lush greenery, calming water features like a pond and water fountain area, and thoughtfully designed spaces where families can gather and find moments of reprieve. Whether for reflection or for a quiet walk, the gardens offer a peaceful sanctuary for those navigating the emotions of loss.

3. You can arrange a tailored funeral service to fit your needs

With cremation, you can have more flexibility when arranging a funeral service for your loved one. Moray Crematorium prides itself on offering a truly personal service. The team works closely with families to understand their wishes and provide bespoke funeral services that reflect the life of the loved one.

“We know that this is such an important time in someone’s life journey, for both the family and the deceased, so we operate on a ‘yes’ mentality,” Barry said. “If someone requests something, we do our absolute best to try to make that work for them.”

Barry and his team can offer a variety of choices across different cost points so you can choose a service that works best for your unique situation. For example, you can choose a direct cremation, either unattended or attended.

An attended cremation service is where a family have 30 minutes in the chapel that can include anything they wish, songs, photo slideshows, poems, multiple speakers or even live musical performances. An attended direct cremation invites families to attend the crematorium to see the coffin in the chapel and be able to spend a few moments with the coffin before the leaving the chapel. With this option, Moray Crematorium staff will be available to help and assist, showing you both in and out of the chapel at the appropriate times in a discrete manner. If you wish, music may also be played.

An unattended cremation, however, does not include a service nor are mourners in attendance.

Following cremation, staff will to ask you to confirm instructions for the ashes and offer any further assistance.

All cremation fees cover:

All professional services with the registration of the cremation and the aftercare of the ashes being held securely. Advice, support and assistance by trained staff in the chapel on the day of a service. All music and photo slideshows can be booked prior to the service and the staff will play accordingly. The sensitive handling of the cremation in line with environmental legislation. The scattering or interment of the ashes within the Gardens of Remembrance, or the preparation for their removal along with a suitable container and the Cremation Certificate.

Alternatively, the team at Moray Crematorium can look after the ashes safely and securely at their Crematoria site and can share with you the various options and next steps available to care for your loved one’s ashes.

No matter what kind of service you may require, Moray Crematorium’s experienced and compassionate staff guide families through every step of the process, ensuring that every service is meaningful and heartfelt.

4. Crematoriums can help support the community

Moray Crematorium has always been deeply involved in the local community. One recent example of this is their special Mother’s Day service, which brought together families in remembrance and gratitude for their loved ones. The event provided a space for reflection and connection, with the crematorium offering a comforting environment for people to honour the mothers they had lost.

With a strong commitment to the community, the crematorium also regularly participates in fundraising efforts that support local causes.

Throughout early April 2025, Moray Crematorium is supporting The Local Hub Buckie by heading an Easter Egg appeal, asking members of the community to donate eggs to the crematorium to later gift to local children.

Earlier in the year, the staff at Moray Crematorium generously donated £400 to the Buckie Ambulance Station from its 2024 Advent Service of Remembrance at Christmas.

And previously, Moray Crematorium has donated £380 to RNLI Buckie and £5K to the Boys Brigade.

Follow the Facebook page to hear about the Open Day in May.

5. Cremations can be done sustainably with eco-friendly practices

Moray Crematorium is committed to sustainable practices that minimise environmental impact. The crematorium uses the latest technology to ensure that the cremation process is as eco-friendly as possible. The team is also dedicated to using sustainable and ethical materials in their services, making sure that the environmental footprint of a loved one’s final journey is as gentle as possible.

6. You can choose from a range of memorial options

After the cremation, you and your family have the option to memorialise your loved one in a number of ways. Moray Crematorium offers a variety of memorial options, including beautiful plaques and garden spaces where families can leave tributes. The memorial gardens offer a peaceful location where families can visit and feel connected to their loved ones long after the service.

Barry said: “We are planning to open a quiet, private and peaceful Child loss memorial area this year. A place where parents and family members can come and take time of reflection for their loved ones, in privacy whilst listening to the droplets from our beautiful fountain and the lovely sounds of the wildlife, which I believe would be helpful for grieving parents.”

Keep following Moray Crematorium’s Facebook page for more information on any upcoming memorials.

7. A crematorium can be more than just a place for cremation services

Moray Crematorium isn’t just a place for cremation services; it’s a community-focused, compassionate space where families can feel supported during one of life’s most difficult moments. With its beautiful gardens, personalised services, and ongoing community outreach, Moray Crematorium provides an environment where families can honour their loved ones with dignity and grace.

If you are considering Moray Crematorium for a loved one’s service or simply wish to learn more about the facilities, the upcoming Open Day is the perfect opportunity. Meet the staff, take a tour of the peaceful grounds, and ask any questions you may have about the services they provide. It’s a wonderful way to see first hand the beautiful setting and the thoughtful care that the staff at Moray Crematorium offer.

Follow along on Moray Crematorium’s Facebook page to get up to date on any upcoming events.

Learn more about Moray Crematorium today.