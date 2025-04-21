A new generation takes the reigns at Finnies the Jeweller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A new generation takes the reigns at Finnies the Jeweller

The family business remains in safe hands as director Sarah Dawson announces her retirement.

Finnies-the-Jewellers-shop-front
Dominique and Sarah at the entrance to Finnies the Jewellers in Aberdeen.

On 1 May 2025 after an incredible 49 years of dedicated service, Sarah Dawson will be retiring from Finnies the Jeweller marking the end of an era at the renowned family business.

Sarah’s journey with Finnies began in 1979 when she joined the company after initially training to become a nurse before stepping into the family business. Over the decades, she played a pivotal role in transforming Finnies into one of the north east’s most respected jewellers.

Working alongside her husband Stewart Dawson and other family members, Sarah travelled across Europe attending more than 100 trade fairs through the years in pursuit of the finest pieces for Finnies customers.

Luxury brands & beautiful bespoke pieces

Her keen eye for detail helped bring many luxury brands into the store, many of which are still proudly displayed in Finnies recently expanded showroom. She was also instrumental in the creation of many bespoke pieces for loyal clients, a tradition now carried forward by her son Declan.

However, Sarah’s influence went far beyond the shop floor. She raised her children, Dominique and Declan, right in the heart of the business. From a young age, both were immersed in the world of jewellery, helping out in the workshop, serving on the shop floor and learning the trade from the ground up.

“….the future of Finnies is bright”

“I’m delighted to hand over the reins to my children Dominique and Declan, with Dominique taking on the role of director,” said Sarah. “I’ve always believed in the importance of family and I look forward to seeing my children and son in law, Will, carry the torch and lead Finnies into its next chapter. It’s the perfect time for me to step back and enjoy my retirement knowing the future of Finnies is bright.”

