A new generation takes the reigns at Finnies the Jeweller

On 1 May 2025 after an incredible 49 years of dedicated service, Sarah Dawson will be retiring from Finnies the Jeweller marking the end of an era at the renowned family business.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Sarah’s journey with Finnies began in 1979 when she joined the company after initially training to become a nurse before stepping into the family business. Over the decades, she played a pivotal role in transforming Finnies into one of the north east’s most respected jewellers.

Working alongside her husband Stewart Dawson and other family members, Sarah travelled across Europe attending more than 100 trade fairs through the years in pursuit of the finest pieces for Finnies customers.

Luxury brands & beautiful bespoke pieces

Her keen eye for detail helped bring many luxury brands into the store, many of which are still proudly displayed in Finnies recently expanded showroom. She was also instrumental in the creation of many bespoke pieces for loyal clients, a tradition now carried forward by her son Declan.

However, Sarah’s influence went far beyond the shop floor. She raised her children, Dominique and Declan, right in the heart of the business. From a young age, both were immersed in the world of jewellery, helping out in the workshop, serving on the shop floor and learning the trade from the ground up.

“….the future of Finnies is bright”

“I’m delighted to hand over the reins to my children Dominique and Declan, with Dominique taking on the role of director,” said Sarah. “I’ve always believed in the importance of family and I look forward to seeing my children and son in law, Will, carry the torch and lead Finnies into its next chapter. It’s the perfect time for me to step back and enjoy my retirement knowing the future of Finnies is bright.”

A jewellery and watch boutique located in Aberdeen, owned and run by the Finnie family – visit the Finnies the Jewellers store or shop online.