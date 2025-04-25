Look and feel your best with expert aesthetic treatments at Andrew Scott Dental Care

With a trusted reputation built on clinical precision, high standards and personalised care, this award-winning clinic offers a discreet and professional setting to help you look and feel your very best.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Under the expert guidance of Advanced Nurse Practitioner Kelly Reid, the clinic delivers a range of cutting-edge aesthetic treatments that prioritise both safety and stunning results. Kelly brings years of experience in non-surgical aesthetics and is widely respected in the industry as a master injector. Whether you’re seeking a subtle refresh or longer-term skin rejuvenation, her approach is rooted in consultation, care and customisation.

Anti-wrinkle treatments: smooth, natural results

One of the most sought-after aesthetic treatments at Andrew Scott Dental Care is its anti-wrinkle injections. Over time, repetitive facial expressions can lead to the development of fine lines and deeper wrinkles. These are a natural part of ageing—but that doesn’t mean you have to live with them if you’d prefer a smoother, more youthful appearance.

Anti-wrinkle treatment works by gently relaxing the facial muscles responsible for these lines, softening their appearance and preventing them from becoming more pronounced. As Kelly explains, “This is one of the most popular cosmetic treatments due to its effectiveness, convenience, and client satisfaction.” Whether you’re preparing for a big event or investing in your skin long-term, this treatment is tailored to your goals, leaving you with a fresher, more confident look.

Dermal fillers: restore volume and radiance

As we age, our skin naturally loses hyaluronic acid—an essential component that helps maintain moisture, volume and elasticity. The result? Loss of structure and the appearance of hollow or sagging areas in the face.

Dermal fillers offer a rejuvenating solution. These injectable gels mimic the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid, restoring lost volume and smoothing out lines. The result is a firmer, plumper appearance with minimal downtime. At Andrew Scott Dental Care, Kelly Reid works with each client to enhance their features while preserving natural expressions. It’s all about subtle, elegant improvements that help you feel your most radiant self.

Polynucleotides and skin boosters: long-term skin health

For clients looking to invest in the overall quality of their skin rather than just targeting specific areas, polynucleotides and skin boosters provide an ideal option. These innovative injectables work beneath the skin’s surface, delivering a deep and lasting hydration boost while improving texture, elasticity and the appearance of fine lines over time.

Unlike dermal fillers, these aesthetic treatments don’t add volume. Instead, they promote skin regeneration from within—restoring glow, firmness and vitality. They’re perfect for anyone dealing with dull, tired-looking skin or those wanting to take a preventative approach to ageing.

Why choose aesthetic treatments at Andrew Scott Dental Care?

When it comes to aesthetic treatments, choosing the right clinic is essential. Andrew Scott Dental Care sets itself apart with a reputation for excellence and a commitment to safety, care, and bespoke results. Every treatment is carried out in a regulated clinical environment, and Kelly’s professional, down-to-earth manner puts clients instantly at ease.

From the first consultation to the aftercare advice, you’ll be guided every step of the way with integrity and expertise. Whether you’re new to aesthetics or have had treatments before, you can trust you’re in the very best hands.

Ready to reveal your best self?

If you’re considering aesthetic treatments and want expert care in a welcoming, clinical setting, now’s the perfect time to explore your options. Discover the difference that expert treatment and personalised attention can make.

Visit Andrew Scott Dental Care to book your FREE consultation and take the first step towards a more confident, radiant you.