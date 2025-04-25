Look and feel your best with expert aesthetic treatments at Andrew Scott Dental Care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Look and feel your best with expert aesthetic treatments at Andrew Scott Dental Care

At Andrew Scott Dental Care in Aberdeen, aesthetic excellence goes far beyond just smiles.

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
Look and feel your best with new aesthetic treatments in Aberdeen.
With a trusted reputation built on clinical precision, high standards and personalised care, this award-winning clinic offers a discreet and professional setting to help you look and feel your very best.

Under the expert guidance of Advanced Nurse Practitioner Kelly Reid, the clinic delivers a range of cutting-edge aesthetic treatments that prioritise both safety and stunning results. Kelly brings years of experience in non-surgical aesthetics and is widely respected in the industry as a master injector. Whether you’re seeking a subtle refresh or longer-term skin rejuvenation, her approach is rooted in consultation, care and customisation.

Anti-wrinkle treatments: smooth, natural results

before and after of anti wrinkle treatments.

One of the most sought-after aesthetic treatments at Andrew Scott Dental Care is its anti-wrinkle injections. Over time, repetitive facial expressions can lead to the development of fine lines and deeper wrinkles. These are a natural part of ageing—but that doesn’t mean you have to live with them if you’d prefer a smoother, more youthful appearance.

Anti-wrinkle treatment works by gently relaxing the facial muscles responsible for these lines, softening their appearance and preventing them from becoming more pronounced. As Kelly explains, “This is one of the most popular cosmetic treatments due to its effectiveness, convenience, and client satisfaction.” Whether you’re preparing for a big event or investing in your skin long-term, this treatment is tailored to your goals, leaving you with a fresher, more confident look.

Dermal fillers: restore volume and radiance

Rejuvenate your glow with aesthetic treatments.

As we age, our skin naturally loses hyaluronic acid—an essential component that helps maintain moisture, volume and elasticity. The result? Loss of structure and the appearance of hollow or sagging areas in the face.

Dermal fillers offer a rejuvenating solution. These injectable gels mimic the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid, restoring lost volume and smoothing out lines. The result is a firmer, plumper appearance with minimal downtime. At Andrew Scott Dental Care, Kelly Reid works with each client to enhance their features while preserving natural expressions. It’s all about subtle, elegant improvements that help you feel your most radiant self.

Polynucleotides and skin boosters: long-term skin health

For clients looking to invest in the overall quality of their skin rather than just targeting specific areas, polynucleotides and skin boosters provide an ideal option. These innovative injectables work beneath the skin’s surface, delivering a deep and lasting hydration boost while improving texture, elasticity and the appearance of fine lines over time.

Unlike dermal fillers, these aesthetic treatments don’t add volume. Instead, they promote skin regeneration from within—restoring glow, firmness and vitality. They’re perfect for anyone dealing with dull, tired-looking skin or those wanting to take a preventative approach to ageing.

Why choose aesthetic treatments at Andrew Scott Dental Care?

When it comes to aesthetic treatments, choosing the right clinic is essential. Andrew Scott Dental Care sets itself apart with a reputation for excellence and a commitment to safety, care, and bespoke results. Every treatment is carried out in a regulated clinical environment, and Kelly’s professional, down-to-earth manner puts clients instantly at ease.

From the first consultation to the aftercare advice, you’ll be guided every step of the way with integrity and expertise. Whether you’re new to aesthetics or have had treatments before, you can trust you’re in the very best hands.

Ready to reveal your best self?

If you’re considering aesthetic treatments and want expert care in a welcoming, clinical setting, now’s the perfect time to explore your options. Discover the difference that expert treatment and personalised attention can make.

Visit Andrew Scott Dental Care to book your FREE consultation and take the first step towards a more confident, radiant you.

