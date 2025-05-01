Street style: 6 Aberdeen shoppers talk us through their outfits

When it comes to street style, there’s no place like Aberdeen as these amazing outfits prove.

From leopard print trousers and trench coats to funky dungarees and denim, there were so many amazing outfits on display in the city centre.

Here, we chatted to six stylish shoppers to find out where they got their outfits…

Keely Watson, 21, from Inverness and now lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying nursing at Robert Gordon University.

What are you wearing?

My coat and sunglasses are from H&M, my top and jeans are from Primark, my trainers are from New Balance and my bag is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

Comfy and casual. I also like neutrals with a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly on the high street as it’s easier to find the right size. I like Primark for their prices and I also love H&M.

Who is your style icon?

I love Billie Eilish (American singer-songwriter).

Laura Shibuya, 30, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in employability support.

What are you wearing?

My trench coat is from ASOS but I bought it from Vinted, my dress is from Zara but I got it from a charity shop, my belt is also from a charity shop and my shoes are from Clarks but I got them brand new second-hand.

How would you describe your style?

My style is mix and match, I just throw it together.

Where do you like to shop?

Second-hand shops and Vinted. You wouldn’t see me pay full price for anything. I’ve got an eye for bargains.

Who is your style icon?

I love classic styles so I would say Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn.

Fiona Davidson, 35, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a senior executive assistant.

What are you wearing?

My t-shirt is from ASOS, my trousers are from Cotton On which I also got on ASOS, my shoes are from Next and my sunglasses are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

I don’t really know. I’ve got two kids so I feel like my style has changed. Recently, I’ve been trying to find my style again. So I try to go for comfort while trying to be semi fashionable.

Where do you like to shop?

ASOS and Next.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I tend to just look at the mannequins in shops and think ‘that’ll do’.

Josh Oad, 19, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a waiter.

What are you wearing?

My t-shirt is from Dickies, my trousers are from Bershka and my trainers are from Adidas.

How would you describe your style?

I like baggy/comfy clothes which are easy fitting.

Where do you like to shop?

I tend to shop online as there’s not many options on the high street now. I like Dickies for t-shirts and ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one, I just do my own thing. If I’m walking around and I see someone with nice clothes on then I’ll go and look for it.

Effie MacLean, 19, from Dornie and now lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying nursing at Robert Gordon University.

What are you wearing?

My top is from H&M, my jeans are from Stradivarius, my trainers are from Nike and my necklace is from Pandora.

How would you describe your style?

My style is literally whatever I find in my wardrobe. I like to be casual and comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

I love H&M and I really love Primark jeans. It took me ages to find jeans that fit but Primark is good. New Look also has some nice stuff and other than that I usually just wear gym clothes. I do like Zara if I’m treating myself.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one. I tend to find style inspiration on Pinterest.

Rae Flett, 35, from Aberdeenshire

What do you do for a living?

I’m a project manager for the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership.

What are you wearing?

I bought my denim shirt from ASOS as a maternity shirt but it’s such a versatile piece which I wear with lots of things. My dungarees are from Lucy & Yak, my white t-shirt is from Primark and my trainers are from Nike.

How would you describe your style?

My style depends on the day. I’m generally quite casual so I like to wear Doc Martens but I just felt like being vibrant today.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one particular style icon.

