Robin Galloway: My favourite Aberdeen memories

Before he became one of Scotland’s best-known radio voices, Robin Galloway was simply a young lad growing up in Aberdeen.

Born and raised in the Granite City, and going to school at Hazlehead Academy, his childhood coincided with Aberdeen’s oil boom, a time he remembers fondly as feeling like “living in a mini Las Vegas,” with luxury cars and a real buzz about the city.

After a short stint working in his family’s antiques business, Bell’s Antiques, Robin’s natural flair for entertaining pulled him into Aberdeen’s nightclub scene in the 1980s.

DJ residencies at hotspots like Villas and Sir Laffalots paved the way for his first big radio break at Northsound in 1985.

Television followed, with Robin becoming a familiar face on Grampian TV, hosting news segments and the much-loved Birthday Spot.

Now a familiar presence behind the scenes of the north-east’s Original 106 and Original 106 GOLD as head of radio presentation at DC Thomson, Robin continues to champion the city that shaped him.

Here, he shares his favourite memories, places, and inspirations from his beloved hometown…

What first springs to mind when you think of Aberdeen?

My home city. My birthplace. It’s where I spent my childhood and formative years, so it’s always close to my heart. The first thing I automatically picture is the granite — those incredible silver buildings that catch the light in a way you don’t see anywhere else. Some of the finest architecture in Scotland. It’s the Granite City for a reason.

What makes Aberdeen so special?

It’s the blend of the old and the new. The timeless beauty of the granite buildings, the incredible coastline just minutes from the city centre, and of course, the people. There’s a real warmth and resilience about Aberdonians. It’s a city that’s shaped who I am.

Most memorable night you’ve had in Aberdeen?

Definitely when I was DJing at Villas nightclub on Crown Street back in the 80s. I don’t drink now, but I did then — and we certainly enjoyed some wild nights! Villas had such a brilliant energy back then. It was part of a vibrant Aberdeen nightlife scene that people still talk about to this day.

Favourite restaurant in Aberdeen and why?

Rendezvous@Nargile on Forest Avenue is a real favourite. I absolutely love the array of small plates — all Turkish dishes with their own little twists. The cold meze is phenomenal, and if you’re an aubergine fan like me, the sakşuka is a must. It’s the kind of place where you sit down intending to order a few dishes and end up trying the whole menu.

Best place in Aberdeen when you’re looking for inspiration?

I’m a bit biased here. In the 90s, I set up Pure Man, the gents’ clothing store on Union Street, along with my brother-in-law Scott. I’m no longer involved in the business, but I still pop in whenever I need some sartorial inspiration. As an Aberdonian, of course, I always ask for a discount — and occasionally, I even get one!

What is your first memory in Aberdeen?

It’s my first day at Primary 1 at Robert Gordon’s College. I was a tearful four-year-old being dropped off — well, more like pushed — into the classroom. I remember clinging desperately to my dad’s beige double-breasted Gaberdine raincoat. The brown buttons pressing into my face, the tears soaking into his coat. That moment stayed with me — the beginning of school life in Aberdeen.

Best place for a coffee stop in Aberdeen?

Moossh Café in Mannofield is top of my list. It’s run by Claire and Lucy Tester, the daughters of my old friend and local entrepreneur George Tester. The girls have done an incredible job with the renovation and the decor. It’s a perfect spot whether you’re after a great coffee, a nice glass of wine or even an early evening supper with friends.

How is 2025 going for you?

It’s shaping up to be a brilliant year. My son Myles, who’s also in radio and based in Toronto, Canada, is getting married this summer. He and his fiancée Heather are tying the knot at Drumtochty Castle, with lots of Heather’s family coming over to explore the North East. We’re all praying for sunshine!

What are you up to with work at the moment?

Original 106 has had a fantastic couple of years — we’ve been near market leaders for most of that time. This year, we decided to roll the brand out further, bringing in listeners from Tayside and Fife too. We’ve also launched a brand extension, Original 106 GOLD, on DAB and smart speakers, targeting the over-55s audience. It’s an exciting time for us.

Describe your perfect day in Aberdeen

It would start with a visit to the Vegan Bay Baker on Castlegate for one of their legendary vegan rowies. I’ve been vegan for over 30 years now, and Aberdeen is fantastic for dairy-free options these days — Vegan Bay is right up there with the best. After that, I’d head along Lower Deeside Road and out to the Linn of Dee for a bit of wild swimming — a spot I loved visiting with friends during the summer holidays growing up. The summers always seemed better then, didn’t they…?

My Aberdeen: Michael Gove on beating Rangers, and why the Granite City is ‘the best place in the world’