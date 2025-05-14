Meet the 3 generations of Harray Potters casting their spell on Orkney

When you visit Orkney, you soon realise that the islands are packed with myths and legends and the scent of something magical in the air.

Even the names of the little villages and hamlets have an evocative resonance, so it’s not surprising that the arts scene is thriving wherever you cast your eye.

Andrew Appleby loved the place as soon as he first visited it in the 1960s. Indeed, he and his brother, Malcolm, made a pact that they would hitchhike there – from Kent.

Harray Potter no hurry to leave Harray

Then, as an aspiring potter with a creative talent, Andrew decided to relocate to Orkney and open a studio. Soon enough, on April 1 in 1975, one of his father’s friends, Jimmy Rowan, leased out a property called The Old Chicken House to the youngster.

It was based at Fursbreck Farm in Harray and, in the space of a few days, he “hoiked” all his equipment, kiln, wheel, glazes, clay – and a three-bar electric fire – to the site.

As he recalls: “Within a week, I was potting, thanks to the Aim family, my neighbours, who gave me so much help. Peter Aim cleared the hen coops and fitted out my electrics.

Orkney cast its own spell

“It was 54ft x 26ft of asbestos-roofed, concrete block bliss. And, as soon as I started throwing pots, people said: ‘You must go and see The Harray Potter, he’s just magic!’

Andrew recently retired after 50 years behind the wheel, but he has passed on the torch to his son, Nicky, who can be found plying his trade at the family’s premises with a welcome sign that positively radiates goodwill.

And Nicky’s son, Zenon, might only be nine years old, but he also has a gift, which suggests that JK Rowling was slacking when she only created one Potter in her books.

Andrew is one of those larger-than-life individuals with a wealth of anecdotes and side interests. He still enjoys wild swimming in his 70s, is the president of the John Rae Society and has persuaded Michael Palin and Lorraine Kelly to join as patrons.

Oh, and he is utterly in thrall to Orkney and his eyes light up at the very mention of it.

Orkney has so much to offer, says Harray Potter boss

He told me, over a delicious coffee in his workshop: “I loved the freedom from convention. Tormiston Mill took all I could make for their shop, which kept me going.

“Business in Orkney and Scotland was so much more positive than in England. I could fish for wild brown trout, get fresh crabs and scallops and steak was 50p a pound. Mushrooms abounded from August, so that delighted me.

“And it has been wonderful to see the family connection being maintained.

“I am utterly delighted that Nicky has returned to Orkney with his wife, Anna and son Zenon. I never thought he was that interested in it, but one day, he asked me: ‘Dad, would you show me how to make pots?’

He has become an expert potter of Harray

“I was knocked over backwards. But of course, I said yes. It was difficult at first, but he soon caught on. He learned from me and from himself, gained his own way and grew in skill and originality. After three years, he has become an extremely expert potter.

“Zenon makes things sporadically. He has a very descriptive talent in his sculptures. He knows what he’s going to make and does it.”

A trait, it seems, which runs in this family’s DNA.

And yet, Nicky concurs with his dad’s assessment that he wasn’t originally inclined to become the new Harray Potter. But he too has fallen in love with the isles.

He said: “Having left Orkney after school in 1996 with absolutely no interest in pottery, I returned home during Covid in order to be closer to family, and raise my son here.

How Andrew’s son caught the pottery bug

“The work I was doing in home care afforded me days off due to long hours on working days, and I spent these in the pottery reconnecting with my Dad and trying to help.

“One thing led to another and, by May 2022, I was a full time potter.”

“The more that I learn and develop in this craft, the more I come to appreciate my father’s depth of knowledge and intuition.

“In this world of Instagram potters, and the Great British Throw Down, I am able to see how others work, and compare methodology.

“I have to say I’ve learned almost everything useful from my dad. As a teenager, living here and watching him work, his level of competence was frankly intimidating, but as an adult, that has given way to inspiration.”

They both agree that Orkney is an ever-evolving landscape, one which happily encompasses the ancient mystique of Skara Brae and the Standing Stones of Stenness with the development of mod cons and giant cruise ships arriving in Kirkwall.

And while Nicky might not be a massive fan of the latter phenomenon, there are never any shortage of visitors who are happy to flock through the doors.

‘You need to be inventive and creative’

He told me: “One of the wonderful things about the pottery, especially as a person with an ADHD brain, is there is no such thing as a typical week’s work.

“It is everything, everywhere all at once. You find yourself dancing between production work through its various stages to customer service, social media and business admin.

“In the short time I have been doing this, I can see many changes. The cruise traffic, in my opinion, is a little negative for my business.

“On days where the harbour is at capacity the shop goes dead. We are not large enough to attract or serve the cruise base and I’m not sure I would want to be.

‘The Pottery Throwdown is fantastic’

“But it does change the behaviour of natural tourists, who disappear to the remote parts on those days to avoid getting caught in the furore.

“However, the Pottery Throw Down programme has been fantastic for the industry as a whole. Not only has it opened the world of clay to so many people, it has given folk a better idea of the work that goes into what we do, increasing appreciation enormously.

“It has also sparked a rush of potting interest and engaged a much younger audience.”

Which brings us neatly to Zenon, who was about to join his grandpa on a trip to Stromness Museum when I briefly interrupted their plans.

And it seems he is already displaying ample proof that art is in the blood.

‘He did it for his pocket money’

Nicky said: “When he was six and seven, he made a lot of little figurines, which we sell in the shop for pocket money donations.

“He exhibited two pieces in the 2023 open exhibition at the Pier Arts centre, and has asked to learn the skills. But at only nine, it will be a patient road for us all.”

Andrew beamed when he looked over at the dynamic duo. And said: “I am very content that ‘Harray Potter’ continues in my family’s genes. It is a magical combination.”

