6 fashionable looks on a sunny day at Fraserburgh beach

With temperatures as hot as 21°, locals and visitors dressed to impress at The Broch.

April Jack was among the stylish people enjoying a trip to sunny Fraserburgh beach.
By Joanna Bremner

The sun was shining on Fraserburgh beach, and stylish folk were out in force enjoying the lovely weather.

There was a 1950s inspired beach playsuit, florals, animal print and khaki trousers on this Fraserburgh edition of Street Style.

We chatted to stylish locals and visitors to find out more about their style…

Vivienne Stewart, 57, Crimmond

Vivienne Stewart likes a sporty look, perfect for those sunny days.

What do you do for a living?

I work for the council.

What are you wearing?

My top is from New Look, my shorts are from Mountain Warehouse, and my trainers are from Office.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say I like to wear casual clothes, sometimes with sporty vibes.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop in H&M, River Island and Markies of course.

Who is your style icon?

Michelle Keegan.

April Jack, 34, from Inverallochy

April Jack loves a retro, 1950s aesthetic.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a stay at home mum.

What are you wearing?

This is a Zara playsuit.

How would you describe your style?

I dress quite feminine. I like a retro 1950s American style look, which suits an hourglass body shape.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, ASOS, anywhere really.

Who is your style icon?

I have always loved Marilyn Monroe’s style.

Haley Stewart, 37, Fraserburgh

Haley Stewart loves shopping at Zara.

What do you do for a living?

I’m on maternity leave right now.

What are you wearing?

My top and shorts are both from Zara, and my shoes are from Schuh.

How would you describe your style?

Casual. In between feminine and sporty chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara, New Look.

Who is your style icon?

I dinnae ken.

Caroline Joiner, 66, Peterhead

Animal print is a go-to for Caroline.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired now, but I was a home carer.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Next, my trousers are from a local shop The Gift Co Peterhead. My trainers are Adidas and my handbag is from Macy’s, an American department store.

How would you describe your style?

I like colourful clothes and animal print.

Where do you like to shop?

Next, M&S, Primark, New Look. And local shops like The Gift Co and Fox & Feather Peterhead.

Who is your style icon?

I love the style of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales.

Shona Keating, 59, Mintlaw

A colourful and floaty look for Shona’s walk along the beach.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a restaurant manager.

What are you wearing?

My trousers are from Sainsbury’s and my shirt is from Tesco. These are Birkenstock sandals.

How would you describe your style?

I like to be colourful and I don’t dress for my age. I love floaty, boho chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Any shop – I like a bargain!

Who is your style icon?

I can’t think of one.

Elaine Ritchie, 64, Peterhead

Elaine’s Fraserburgh Street Style featured florals.

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired home carer.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Primark, and I bought these sandals in Benidorm.

How would you describe your style?

Casual. And I like florals.

Where do you like to shop?

Anywhere in Aberdeen or Fraserburgh. I like to put money into local shops.

Who is your style icon?

I’m not sure.

Conversation