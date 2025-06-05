Fancy dressing like an ancient Highlander? A re-enactor shows you how in 5 characters

Sarah Mawson of Bonar Bridge has been obsessed with ancient history, its people and their clothing most of her life.

She studied archaeology at Newcastle University, with a particular interest in Scotland and its islands.

Over the decades as she’s moved around, she’s been part of many re-enactment groups from Vikings to Roundheads, building up an impressive hand-sewn wardrobe of period garments.

After early retirement as a planning officer in Wakefield, she fulfilled a long-held dream of moving to the place which had been pulling at her heart-strings for years, Sutherland.

Now her living history wardrobe has taken on a distinctly North Highland tinge, with outfits covering the Iron Age, Picts, Norse and Gaels.

For Sarah, recreating clothes worn by people up to three millennia ago has not only been a passion, but an eye-opening journey.

“The skill they had in those days is awesome,” she says. “Although we are tech-driven these days, the old skills far exceed ours.”

To share her passion, Sarah recently founded Catu, a living history group connected with the Dornoch Heritage Society and the Historylinks museum in Dornoch.

The group’s main area of interest is in the Pictish, Gaelic and Norse eras in the North Highlands.

Catu will be having its first outing at the Sutherland Show in Dornoch on Saturday July 19, but for now Sarah’s working with the members on cutting and sewing their outfits.

Let’s rummage though Sarah’s wardrobe and meet some of the characters and their clothes lurking within.

For this outfit, Sarah has invented a feisty, high-status matriarch she calls Mebd Derg, ‘Red Maeve’.

1. Mebd Derg, ‘Red Maeve’

Meet Red Maeve of the Clan McTire in Ardross, ‘wolf’s sons’.

She’s the matriarch mother of warriors, married to a Norseman called Thorstein, now residing at Creich in Sutherland.

The large silver Celtic brooch is a symbol of her wealth and nobility.

She wears an airsaid, a version of the belted plaid based on the Hilton of Cadboll stone.

It was worn by all ranks of Highland women, being practical for everyday wear and travel as it can be used as a dress, cloak and blanket.

Sarah’s inspiration for this outfit was the Hilton of Cadboll Pictish standing stone near Tain.

She says: “On the stone there’s a picture of a woman riding side saddle wearing a cloak and skirt very much like the airsaid with a big brooch on her chest.

“For some people the plaid was all they had. There are illustrations from the 16th century with people wearing nothing but a belted plaid.

“It was a multipurpose garment, you could hitch it up, your legs would get wet but the garment stayed dry.”

Beneath the airsaid, Sarah wears a leine, a linen shirt or dress tunic worn from pre-history for centuries.

“This is basic Dark Age style with square sleeve.

“Really rich people would have voluminous linen leines with lots of pleats.”

Sarah’s belt, looks surprisingly modern, but she says it’s been around since Iron Age and Roman times.

“It’s a basic universal type, simple D shaped buckle and belt on it.

“Later on the buckles got more elaborate.”

Her shoes are made from one piece of leather, made by specialists Merchant of Menace, though Sarah does make some of her own.

Sarah says: “These were universal, people would have worn these over hundreds of years.

“These have got a bit of sole on them but often they were just one piece of leather, some of them more like sandals with holes cut in them.”

2. Gunnhild

Meet Gunnhild Ulfursdottir, an Orkney business woman from around 9AD.

Sarah’s character used to be a ‘shieldmaid’ or female warrior.

She sailed from Norway with her parents to settle in Orkney.

Now she’s married a skipper called Einar, they are now wealthy merchants based in Wick.

She wears a Viking Norse ‘hangarok’- literally, a suspended dress, a kind of early pinafore.

It was basically a tube with straps worn over a linen or wool underdress known in old Norse as a ‘serkr’.

Men also wore the serkr, albeit shorter than those worn by women.

Sarah’s dress is pinned with oval brooches and the sewn-on necklace is made from Hiberno-Norse glass beads, decorated with brass trinkets.

Sarah says: “All these bits and pieces are trinkets that the Vikings used to trade and collect. The brass copies are of actual finds and indicate a very wealthy woman.”

The herringbone twill tweed shawl was every woman’s go to and coverall of the age, with the braid a typically Viking style.

3. Morag Nic Domnall

Sarah’s character Morag Nic Domhall is from around 8AD.

She is a Gael from the Western Isles, wife of Fergus, a warlord with land in Assynt.

She’s mistress of an extensive household, and wealthy.

She wears an embroidered leine (linen shift) with fringed hem, and an embroidered fine woollen dress typically worn by Gaelic and Pictish nobles.

Over the years Sarah has accumulated odds and ends of fabric with the right weight and feel for her recreations, and has box loads ready for use.

She tends to choose muted colours, but says even in ancient days people could achieve very bright colours with natural dyes.

Her embroideries are based on illustrations from standing stones, manuscripts and Celtic knotwork.

The fringe along the hem is very typical of the Pictish era.

4. Bridhe

Sarah’s next incarnation is Bridhe, a women’s physician and midwife.

She’s from a family of hereditary physicians serving the Pictish people of Catu around 8AD.

Physicians are a sept of the learned class in Celtic culture and hold high status, as shown in her fine cloths and elaborate bronze St Ninian’s brooch.

She wears Pictish check gown, with an embroidered linen shift underneath, topped with a ‘cucul’, a hooded cloak.

5. Rona

From around 5AD, meet Rona, a crofter’s wife.

She’s from a farming community in Strath Oykel.

Her family pay food rent to their lord, and her husband and sons may be called up for warrior service.

She wears a cropped dress and overtunic of home-produced wool suited to hard work.

The hood protects her from the harsh weather.

The group holds monthly meetings and offers living history demonstrations, special events and workshops at Historylinks and other venues.

It’s open to anyone over-16.

You can contact the group here.