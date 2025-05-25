I tracked down the Ellon hippo – but I’ve yet to solve the mystery of its origins

Bonnie Aberdeenshire is full of surprises.

I discovered yet another one of them this week – the so-called ‘Ellon hippo’.

I’d been scrolling on my phone when I’d come across a chat on social media about this fabled beast and was determined to find it for myself.

The comments I’d read were intriguing – especially those that claimed the hippo was one of the iconic sculptures created by artist Stanley Bonnar in the 1970s to dot throughout the Fife town of Glenrothes.

Whatever the truth, I was keen to track down the Ellon version for myself.

Where did I begin my hunt?

There are various ways of reaching it, but as the sun was shining, I decided to turn the hunt into a nice wee walk with my year-old Labrador puppy, Dante.

Parking by Auchmacoy Mission Hall, we marched down a grassy lane towards the River Ythan.

It’s a quiet corner of the world – a beautiful, tranquil place, away from traffic, and the perfect spot to spy all sorts of birdlife.

Keen to get Dante in for a cooling swim, I headed to the water’s edge. Not a good idea.

His legs were covered in stinking mud before he’d got near the river, and he looked up at me with disdain.

Instead, we shimmied up onto the bridge over the Ythan – the Logie Buchan war memorial bridge.

Built in 1935, there are bronze plaques set into either side of the parapet that commemorate locals who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

I find it fascinating that before the bridge was constructed, a ferry took people across the river.

The remains of the old jetties and pilings can still be seen, and a cottage on the east bank is the former ferryman’s house.

History, wildlife and views

The views up and down the water are stunning, and the chances are you’ll spot a decent amount of birdlife. I saw swans and ducks.

Once across the bridge, we came to the small parish church of Logie Buchan and its atmospheric graveyard.

This, too, is in a glorious setting, in gently rolling countryside, with fields, lush grazing, trees, and wonderful views across the estuary.

Passing through the tiny hamlet of Kirkton of Logie Buchan, I didn’t spot a soul, which was a shame as I had hoped to ask someone if they knew the exact whereabouts of the hippo.

The road straight ahead, flanked by old drystane dykes and with the gorse in full bloom, appealed, and so I decided to see where it led me.

After about half a mile, when the road started to head uphill, I began to doubt myself.

Where did I find the Ellon hippo?

It’s just as well I carried on, because right at the top of that hill, in a gated woodland enclosure, was the Ellon hippo!

I felt as though I’d found the Holy Grail, such was my joy.

But I can see how so many people have failed to spot the hippo over the years.

A friend told me he had cycled past it for at least a decade – but only set eyes on the beast last year after someone told him of its existence.

But the thing is, nobody I’ve spoken to thus far seems to have an answer as to how the hippo came to be here.

Mystery of Ellon hippo remains unsolved

One thing I know for sure – after doing a bit of detective work – is that he is not one of Stanley Bonnar‘s creations.

I sent the artist, now 77, an email, and he confirmed that the hippo has nothing to do with him.

However, Stanley revealed he was once asked by Kirkcaldy-born sculptor Denis Barnes to “join him and make more hippos”.

Denis, who had installed public artworks in Livingston in the 70s, had set up a “commercial company” by the time he asked that of Stanley.

“I didn’t feel that was my direction, so turned them down,” said Stanley. “So they made a copy. This may be one of those.”

Of course, my next step was to try to contact Denis. As yet, I’ve had no luck – and so the mystery of the Ellon hippo’s origins remains a mystery.

If any readers know more than me, please feel free to get in touch.

Where is the pyramid?

Also on the Logie estate, waiting to be discovered, is an elusive, little-known, but fairly big, ‘pyramid’.

I’d been told this was near the entrance to Ladymire Equestrian Centre, and drove there in my mission to find it.

Alas, I didn’t spot this at all. Maybe another time.

Since my afternoon spent hunting down strange sculptures, I’ve been told by a contact that the pyramid was commissioned by a local property entrepreneur as a “millennium project”.

Bizarrely, it’s split in two halves. One half is said to represent the old century, and the other represents the new. It’s fascinating stuff.

There’s so much to discover in this wee corner of Aberdeenshire.

And you’re never too far from Ellon should you need to hunt down coffee and cake after all that exploring.