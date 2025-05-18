Social media Van Life Family swap campervan for Tiree home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Social media Van Life Family swap campervan for Tiree home

The adventurous family of four are giving up their on-the-road lifestyle for a new semi-permanent home.

By Louise Glen
vanlife family van life family Tiree
VanLife Family have announced a move to the Isle of Tiree. Image: VanLife Family/ Facebook.

An adventurous family of four are swapping their campervan lifestyle for a new semi-permanent home on the Isle of Tiree.

Social media influencers Van Life Family, made up of Amy and Dan, along with their two daughters, are preparing to relocate to the Hebridean island.

Van Life Family are swapping life on the road for white sandy beaches, strong winds and a different pace of life.

The island is only 12 miles long and three miles wide, so you’d think there are not many places to go in a campervan.

But, if you have ever been to Tiree, you’ll know there are lots of secret spots and fabulous seascapes.

Amy and Dan of the VanLife Family are moving to Tiree
Amy and Dan announced their move to Tiree on social media Image: VanLife Family/ Facebook.

The family, who have been sharing their travel adventures online since June 2019, announced the move on social media.

VanLife Family has 38,000 followers on Instagram.

VanLife Family heading for a more permanent home on Tiree

Amy, Dan, Sienna, 12, Savannah, 10, and Luna, the family’s Cockapoo have travelled the length and breadth of the UK, as well as driving through 23 different European countries..

After travelling full-time in a VW T5 campervan and then a VW MWB Crafter, they say they are ready for a fresh chapter and a more grounded lifestyle — at least for now.

In March, the couple rented out the family home they had owned for 10 years – and announced that they were renting a house on Tiree.

Van life family tiree
VanLife Family spent a holiday on Tiree in 2021. Image: VanLife Family/ Facebook.

“This is a temporary move. We’re craving something different — a slower pace, a new rhythm and a new experience,” said Amy.

Tiree made a lasting impression on the family when they first visited in 2021.

Now, they plan to rent a property on the island while continuing to embrace aspects of their mobile lifestyle.

Their campervan will remain a key part of their routine — even becoming Amy’s daily vehicle to get around the island.

Dan will be an island sparky, and mum will be homeschooling

Dan, who has 20 years of experience as an electrician, will be bringing his trade to the local community.

Meanwhile, Amy will be homeschooling their two daughters while settling into island life.

Despite putting down temporary roots, the couple say they have no intention of giving up the open road entirely.

van life family tiree move
Tiree is a semi-permanent move for the family. Image: VanLife Family/ Facebook.

“We’ll still hit the road in our camper whenever the wind takes us,” Amy said.

The family’s story has resonated with thousands of followers online, many of whom are curious about the challenges of island life and the decision to step away from full-time van travel.

Located off the west coast of Scotland, Tiree has a population of around 650 people.

It is known for its tranquillity, scenic coastline and strong sense of community — a marked contrast to life on the road.

The move is set to take place within the month, with the family planning to document the experience and answer questions from followers as they adjust to their new surroundings.”

