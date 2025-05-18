Social media Van Life Family swap campervan for Tiree home

An adventurous family of four are swapping their campervan lifestyle for a new semi-permanent home on the Isle of Tiree.

Social media influencers Van Life Family, made up of Amy and Dan, along with their two daughters, are preparing to relocate to the Hebridean island.

Van Life Family are swapping life on the road for white sandy beaches, strong winds and a different pace of life.

The island is only 12 miles long and three miles wide, so you’d think there are not many places to go in a campervan.

But, if you have ever been to Tiree, you’ll know there are lots of secret spots and fabulous seascapes.

The family, who have been sharing their travel adventures online since June 2019, announced the move on social media.

VanLife Family has 38,000 followers on Instagram.

VanLife Family heading for a more permanent home on Tiree

Amy, Dan, Sienna, 12, Savannah, 10, and Luna, the family’s Cockapoo have travelled the length and breadth of the UK, as well as driving through 23 different European countries..

After travelling full-time in a VW T5 campervan and then a VW MWB Crafter, they say they are ready for a fresh chapter and a more grounded lifestyle — at least for now.

In March, the couple rented out the family home they had owned for 10 years – and announced that they were renting a house on Tiree.

“This is a temporary move. We’re craving something different — a slower pace, a new rhythm and a new experience,” said Amy.

Tiree made a lasting impression on the family when they first visited in 2021.

Now, they plan to rent a property on the island while continuing to embrace aspects of their mobile lifestyle.

Their campervan will remain a key part of their routine — even becoming Amy’s daily vehicle to get around the island.

Dan will be an island sparky, and mum will be homeschooling

Dan, who has 20 years of experience as an electrician, will be bringing his trade to the local community.

Meanwhile, Amy will be homeschooling their two daughters while settling into island life.

Despite putting down temporary roots, the couple say they have no intention of giving up the open road entirely.

“We’ll still hit the road in our camper whenever the wind takes us,” Amy said.

The family’s story has resonated with thousands of followers online, many of whom are curious about the challenges of island life and the decision to step away from full-time van travel.

Located off the west coast of Scotland, Tiree has a population of around 650 people.

It is known for its tranquillity, scenic coastline and strong sense of community — a marked contrast to life on the road.

The move is set to take place within the month, with the family planning to document the experience and answer questions from followers as they adjust to their new surroundings.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox. And if you’d like to join the conversation on West Coast Chat on Facebook, we’d love to hear from you.