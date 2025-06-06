Aberdeen celebrant’s life conducting unique and wonderful weddings – including her own daughter’s

Aberdeen celebrant Karen Farquhar has carried out weddings in castles, beaches, the city’s Lemon Tree – and even officiated at her own daughter’s wedding.

But since she started her career as a celebrant back in 2017, with the first funeral she did being that of her dad’s, she hasn’t looked back.

For her when it comes to weddings it’s all about the couple – and she wants to know all about them ahead of the big day.

Previously she worked in the charity sector and was used to public speaking – and was often asked to speak at funerals. In time Karen decided on a career change and trained with the Caledonian Humanist Association to become a celebrant.

Karen explained that to start off with celebrants will conduct funerals and then once they have the experience they can start performing weddings and baby naming ceremonies.

Life as an Aberdeen wedding celebrant

Describing conducting her first funeral service, which was for her dad, as a “baptism by fire” she said of her move to work as a celebrant: “It was just the right place, right time, and the opportunity arose, and I thought I’m going to go for this.”

Prior to taking a booking from a couple Karen has a video chat with them, after they book she goes onto have a further two meetings with them, to get to know them before the big day.

She said: “I’m with them a couple hours each time, because I like to get to know them, and I want to know all about them – from the moment they met to the moment they say I do.

“Life before they met is irrelevant as far as I’m concerned, what attracted them to one another? What’s the glue that holds them together? I get to know their personalities and their sense of humour so I can write a script that is exactly what they want.”

Being a celebrant takes Karen to different places

Karen has carried out weddings at some of the country’s most breathtaking locations, such as Torridon, Glencoe, over an anvil at Gretna Green and Findhorn Beach – and of course at a range of our stunning castles too.

Last year she conducted her first wedding abroad with a couple flying her to a chateau in the south of France to conduct their wedding ceremony.

However, she has also officiated at weddings held in couples homes and gardens. But through it all the main focus is keeping it personal.

She said: “Garden weddings became really popular, especially during Covid, when you could only have about five people at your ceremony.”

Karen said one of the best garden weddings she worked on was one in the Aboyne area where the couple told her they were having a cheap wedding – she said: “I said, this is not cheap – it’s bespoke and personal. It really was beautiful. They had fairy lights up in their garden. They had made all their wedding decorations by sterilising empty dog food tins, painting them all white.”

Personal touches make a wedding special

The icing on the cake at that wedding was the photographer – the couple’s pet Labrador.

Karen, an associate of Humanist spiritual care organisation, Celebrate People, said: “They put a GoPro around his neck, there were some cracking photographs – it was amazing.”

She added: “It was just such a relaxed and informal but really, really special day.”

Karen has also officiated at a wedding on stage at The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen, the couple had a love of music and were frequent visitors to the venue so had picked it as the place to say “I do”. Being huge fans of The Smiths was something that was reflected in the ceremony.

She said: “They had decorated with posters of the Smiths album covers, but had their faces superimposed on them all. During the ceremony, we were all given a sheet with the lyrics to ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’ and we all sang it. So I can say I’ve sang, live, on stage, at the Lemon Tree!”

Marrying couples is an ‘honour’

Another couple Karen married had their nuptials in their living room with just their immediate family present, she explained: “They just stood in their living room – mum and dad and their three adult children.

“Again, that was really special, because it was just the family there. But I tell you, it doesn’t matter if it’s two guests or 200 guests, and it doesn’t matter about the venue, it’s just such an honour and a privilege to be able to conduct weddings.

“I went to Hilton Academy and I often have a little giggle and think who’s this little quine from Hilton that’s saying that these people are legally married?! I still can’t believe I actually have the honour and the privilege of doing that. All the couples are great – it’s just an amazing thing to be able to do.”

Mixing work and family weddings

Ahead of the big day Karen will send her couples a copy of her script for the ceremony. She also has a selection of tartan outfits that she wears to conduct ceremonies and she will ask what colour the bridesmaids are wearing in order to co-ordinate.

But sometimes she has worn less traditional outfits to honour the theme of the ceremony.

She told me: “There was a Star Wars themed wedding where the couple got me a Princess Leia outfit. We’ve also had we’ve had a Halloween Horror wedding, which was fine, because I have a lot of black in my wardrobe! The bride was beautiful in a black dress.”

The couple had gothic decorations at the venue and Karen said it was “beautiful”.

More recently she was the celebrant at her daughter, Kayla’s wedding to her partner Radu. The couple got married at the Palm Court Hotel and had a handfasting. While Karen was all dressed as mother-of-the-bride, she said it wasn’t hard to switch into celebrant mode.

She said: “I was with my daughter all morning while she was getting ready upstairs, and then I just put on my game face, and I went into work mode.

“I stood there and conducted the wedding, then relaxed and went back into mother-of-the-bride mode. It was strange, but it was easier as in I knew her sense of humour, I knew her personality. I knew what I’d get away with, what I wouldn’t get away with, and I knew a lot of their story beforehand.”

Changing trends for weddings

Themed weddings have become more popular in recent years, with some couples opting for themes such as steampunk or Mission Impossible.

However, trends for weddings are constantly evolving, and Karen says symbolic gestures have become popular with sand ceremonies – where different bottles of sand are poured into a bigger one and mixed, and hand-fasting are regular fixtures on the wedding scene.

One option she is a fan of it the oathing stone, and said: “If my couples ask for opinions, I try and encourage them to go for the oathing stone, because it’s really quite special. It’s where they say their vows, holding a stone, but not one that was bought on ebay, but one they’ve taken from their garden, or they’ve found out on a walk. It’s something that stems from the days from before there were wedding rings.

However, she stresses to her couples that it’s not the wedding that’s important – but the marriage.

“I try and encourage them to focus on the fact that it’s not the wedding that’s important, it’s the actual marriage.

“So I ask them why they’re getting married, and what marriage means to them and what their plans, hopes and dreams for the future are. The reason I ask is because I could stand there and say, love is this, marriage is that – but at the end of the day, it’s not what I think love and marriage is that’s important, but what the couple think love and marriage is that’s important.”