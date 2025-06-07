Orkney Island Games: Athletes from across the world will compete in the ‘mini Olympics’

Kirsty Talbot knows all about the power of sport to transform people’s lives and cast a positive glow over an often troubled world.

The Scot was involved in the opening and closing ceremonies at the 2012 Olympics in London and poured her heart into the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014.

And now, she is playing a pivotal role in the biggest event ever to happen in Orkney.

Orkney Island Games is a once in a lifetime opportunity…

The Island Games are taking place from July 12 to 18 and, when I visited Kirkwall and Stromness last month, it was obvious the excitement is already mounting.

It’s anticipated that thousands of participants from throughout the globe will be involved in the action across 12 sports, ranging from archery to athletics, swimming to squash and golf to gymnastics, with football among the other pursuits on the schedule.

Since Orkney only has a population of around 20,000, this is going to be a logistical challenge. But Kirsty told me she thinks it is also the chance of a lifetime.

If genius is an infinite capacity for taking pains, then she’s a genuine mastermind. A woman who regards obstacles as a chance for innovative thinking.

Special medals have been created, almost 1000 volunteers have been signed up to help the massive influx of visitors, the Princess Royal will officially open the festivities, and there’s another positive aspect to her Games vision.

Orkney Island Games tickets are free

Unlike most other global sporting competitions, the public will not have to shell out vast sums of money to enjoy the action.

On the contrary, demonstrating that Kirsty is a trailblazer more interested in the trail than the blazer, entry to all the myriad events is free.

She said: “The Island Games will have an incredible impact in Orkney and I think it will be a very special event. Something like this will probably only happen here once in our lifetime, so we want to make it as amazing as possible.

“Orkney will welcome around 2,000 athletes from 24 island groups and the excitement and anticipation for the Games is increasing.

“We are gearing up to host athletes, coaches, and spectators, creating an event that is as much about community and camaraderie as it is about competition.

Orkney is going to be very busy…

“This is the first time that an event of this scale has taken place on Orkney and our visitors will be staying in a variety of accommodation across the island.

“Ranging from hotels and campsites to apartments and temporary school dormitories, our accommodation is going to be busy!”

There have been concerns in Orkney about some hotels charging significant mark-up prices around the Games to make a fast buck from incomers.

Indeed, some locals are privately worried that the island is too small to cope with the expected plethora of visitors for the biennial competition in July.

Yet, most residents seem to appreciate the potential for highlighting how Orkney is one of the most forward-thinking and innovative communities anywhere in Scotland.

Orkney Island Games will be like the ‘mini Olympics’

One told me: “We are already benefiting from the regular arrival of giant cruise ships in the harbour. But these Games are going to be on a different level altogether.

“It’s going to be like a mini Olympics. And everybody I know wants to get involved.”

Kirsty is striving to tap into that passion and channel it to ensure that an international audience can enjoy a packed week of sport, culture, arts and travel.

She told me: “The Games are completely free to attend and no tickets are required. Spectators’ spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

We are live-streaming the Games

“And we are looking forward to athletes from across the world and their support teams coming over to Orkney and enjoying the experience.

“It is, of course, a long way to travel for many people, so we will be live streaming the Games and we are encouraging people to watch and support from there.”

She continued: “The Orkney community is gearing up for the Games and so many members of the community are getting involved to ensure it is a success.

“Whether as athletes or coaches, officials or volunteers, many in Orkney are going to be involved in the Games in some way or other.

It’s about more than just sport

“We have more than 900 volunteers taking part in the Games and we also have several cultural events which are happening alongside them.

“These include musical composition by Brian Cromarty, spoken writings by Gaby Barnby, the Island Games Scrivener and Storygatherer and a Street Gallery in Stromness which will celebrate Orkney’s vibrant creative culture.”

Even during a whistle-stop tour of Orkney, the beauty of such locations as the Standing Stones of Stenness, the Old Man of Hoy and Skara Brae leaves an indelible mark.

The latter site, more than 5,000 years old – which means it has been around for longer than the pyramids – is a mesmerising experience.

Stand and look around you and soak in the fresh air, the silence, the tranquillity.

Orkney should gain a tourism boost

Some residents living in the more remote parts of the island, away from Kirkwall and Stromness, might complain about the slow broadband speeds.

Yet such considerations seem irrelevant amid the rugged serenity of Skara Brae, where not even 24 hero Jack Bauer would manage to find a mobile phone signal.

Chat show host and author Lorraine Kelly will welcome the athletes this summer. And she is relishing the opportunity to greet visitors to what she calls her “happy place.”

She told me: “It’s about sport, obviously, and youngsters coming together from across the globe. But it’s not just about winning medals, but participants forging friendships, making memories and discovering why Orkney is such a treasured place.

They’ve been staged across the world

“Shetland previously hosted the games [in 2005], but, since then, they have been held in places such as Jersey, Rhodes, Bermuda and Gibraltar.

“And now, they are being held in my happy place. I’m so looking forward to it.”

It is shaping up to be a hectic few months for Kirsty as she prepares for the opening ceremony, but she has a passion for Orkney which shines through in her words.

Come and see it for yourself

As she said: “It’s just an incredible place. You can have four seasons in one day and it’s so beautiful and interesting and great for exploring.

“It’s wild and it’s wonderful and the landscape can change in a flash. It’s amazing.”

The live stream of the Games will be on

http://youtube.com/@Orkney2025