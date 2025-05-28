Emily Findlay’s cancer journey, and her ‘incredible’ family and friends who rallied in hardest times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Emily Findlay’s cancer journey, and her ‘incredible’ family and friends who rallied in hardest times

The Orkney-born charity stalwart says she is so grateful for her 'incredible' friends and family who have been with her during her cancer journey.

Charity stalwart Emily Findlay has never been alone on her cancer journey since she was a teenager.
By Neil Drysdale

Emily Findlay still remembers her teenage years in Orkney when it seemed that everybody across the island was helping her through her cancer journey.

After being diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 14, the youngster from Orphir was forced to endure years of gruelling treatment, but she has never had to do it alone.

Right from the outset, her family and friends were with her on every step of a marathon trek as she travelled to Aberdeen for treatment and eventually settled in the city.

She has become a charity stalwart

Emily is now 29 and plans to get married to her partner, Mark, next September. In the intervening period, she has become one of the region’s most inspirational characters.

She took part in Courage on the Catwalk for Friends of Anchor and worked assiduously for the Archie Foundation and Befriend a Child.

Emily Findlay at the Aberdeen launch of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail in 2018. Pic: Scott Baxter.

She has organised supercar days out for families who have either a child or parent with a chronic or terminal illness. And she even baked cookies to boost the charity coffers in the middle of lockdown.

Having witnessed the impact and importance of the third sector in her adopted city, Emily is now in charge of organising the Celebrate Aberdeen parade in August.

Emily Findlay with her brother Max in Orkney. Pic supplied by Emily Findlay.

She insists that none of this would have happened without the support of her parents, Michelle and Clinton, and her little brother, Max. But that’s only the start of her list.

There are also the myriad doctors, nurses and medical staff whose expertise was – and remains – invaluable in guiding her through the toughest days.

And the friends she made during her early life and after her relocation to Aberdeen.

To go with story by Neil Drysdale. My Family feature on Emily Findlay Picture shows; Emily Findlay and her bridesmaids. Aberdeen. Supplied by Emily Findlay Date; Unknown

Emily told me: “I loved growing up in Orkney, it gave me such an incredible childhood.

“When I was younger, I was barely in the house at the weekends and during the school holidays, I was always out playing with friends.

Orkney rallied round when I was ill

“I also spent a lot of my childhood travelling around the outer islands, and spent a lot of summers in Westray, which I absolutely adored.

“The scenery, the beaches, the walks and the wildlife are amazing there.

Emily Findlay loved growing up in Orkney and visiting places such as Westray.

“I especially loved watching the puffins on our after-dinner walks. The Orkney community is so incredible, they rallied around me and my family when I was unwell.

“When I relapsed for the first time, [local artist and businesswoman] Sheila Fleet decided she wanted to design a range of jewellery where a percentage of the profits would go to a fund to support me if I needed treatment abroad.

Daisies at Dawn has been amazing

“It was incredible how well supported the collection was, and every teen/young woman in Orkney had a Daisy for Emily. It was really special.

“That collection is now called Daises at Dawn and has raised money for numerous charities. I still have friends in Orkney, they are all wonderful people, and I wish that I got to see them more.”

Women outside Christmas market in Aberdeen, near Bon Accord, in party dresses
Evelyn Murray, Emily Findlay, Lesley Taylor and Rosie Lowne strut their stuff.

Emily is pragmatic about her health situation. It can be fragile and, in her case, there are no guarantees her illness will not return. Scans and tests are part of her existence.

Yet, as she maintains, there is no value in sitting around, waiting for bad news to arrive, as if you have prematurely checked into life’s departure lounge.

Celebrate life and celebrate Aberdeen

And, as you might anticipate from this vivacious force of nature, she is offering 100% commitment to her task of saluting the city’s voluntary organisations this summer.

She said: “Celebrate Aberdeen [on August 23] means so much to me and our team.

Emily Findlay led the 2019 Celebrate Aberdeen festivities and is organising the annual march in 2025.

“It’s all about bringing our community together and shining a light on the amazing work done by third sector organisations and volunteers across the city.

“With everything getting more expensive and funding and corporate support harder to come by, it’s more important than ever to support these organisations.

They are the heart of Aberdeen

“The event gives them the opportunity to be celebrated, to feel the support of the crowds lining the streets, and be part of something truly special.

“Both the parade and the Celebrate Aberdeen awards remind us how important these organisations are to the people of Aberdeen – in fact, they are the heart of Aberdeen.

Sarah Misra and Emily Findlay are passionate about their work with Befriend a Child. Image: Darrell Benns.

“I love it when charities work together and we have so many instances of cross organisational working, such as the Fairer Aberdeen Fund.

“It’s amazing what we can achieve when we work together. That’s what Celebrate Aberdeen is all about; people coming together, cheering each other on, and showing just how much we can achieve when we work as one.”

Family has been the bedrock

You wouldn’t guess from meeting her that Emily has been seriously ill for half of her life. But when she embarks on a new challenge, she pours her heart and soul into it.

That’s one of the reasons why she was honoured with a BEM when she was just 22 in 2018.  As she told me: “I have met so many amazing people down the years.”

And they mean the world to her.

Emily Findlay’s life is a testament to the power of positive thinking. Pic: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

She said: “My family, my friends and my fiance are so important to me. Luckily, my mum and dad and my brother visit Aberdeen very regularly, so I see them often.

“My friends are the most incredible group of people, they have rallied around me during the hardest times, and I am so so grateful for them.

These people are there for me

“My four bridesmaids – Ceilidh, Adele, Rachael and Breige – are just utterly amazing and I don’t know what I would do without them.

“I met them all at different stages in my life, but they are all so special to me.

“My friends’ children also mean the world to me, I love being fun Auntie Emily, our ‘Auntie Chi Chi’ as Rachael’s daughter calls me.

“I can’t put into words how special it is to be in their lives.

A madcap moment for Emily Findlay and her family on a train.

“Last but certainly not least is my fiance, Mark, he is truly the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to get married to him.

“But I am going to stop there before I get too gushy.”

Emily Findlay has grown used to hospital visits and scans and test results. Pic: Kenny Elrick.

Her music tastes are more Taylor Swift than Tin Pan Alley, so it’s unlikely that Emily has any Bing Crosby CDs lurking in her collection.

Yet, whenever I talk to her, I’m reminded of one of the old White Christmas crooner’s collaborations with The Andrews Sisters.

No half measures for Emily

The lyrics run: “You got to accentuate the positive, Eliminate the negative, And latch on to the affirmative, Don’t mess with Mr Inbetween.”

That is Emily Findlay in a nutshell.

The Celebrate Aberdeen parade brought the third sector on Union Street in 2024. Pic: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Further information about Celebrate Aberdeen can be found at their website celebrate-aberdeen.org

