6 wedding looks for this summer from Heritage Bridal Aberdeen

Here are six wedding looks for bride, bridesmaid and mother of the bride from Heritage Bridal, Aberdeen

Some of the wedding dresses for brides, guests and mother of the bride at Heritage Bridal, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

When Kim McWilliam heard Heritage Bridal was going up for sale, she knew right away this was the career change for her.

Kim, 54, previously ran a convenience store in Alford, but switched things up in November last year, taking over the shop previously known as Heritage Boutique.

She got her own wedding dress from the Crown Street store two and a half years ago.

Now, she gets the pleasure of helping brides pick out their own perfect dress for their big day.

Kim McWilliam has been running Heritage Bridal Aberdeen since November. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The owner told me she was thinking of selling, and I went home to my husband that day and told him the plan,” she says.

“Running the shop has just been fabulous.”

Vow of ‘no dress regret’ at Heritage Bridal Aberdeen

Grandmother Kim sees part of her job as empowering brides to feel their best.

This is especially important for Kim who has had unpleasant experiences in bridal shops before.

“I went to a shop with one of my friends in Aberdeenshire,” she explains, “and it was pretty awful.

“She was only allowed to try on three dresses, and there was a lot of pressure.

“I felt so uncomfortable in that shop that it put me off wanting to go into another shop for my own wedding dress.”

Kim McWilliam sells sample and preloved dresses, all with a price tag of under £1000 at Heritage Bridal Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Now, Kim makes it her mission to help brides choose a dress they love, no matter how long it takes.

And even if they don’t buy it from her.

“I don’t want brides to have ‘dress regret’,” she says.

“Thinking ‘I wish I tried on a ballgown, a mermaid or a fitted dress’.

“If a bride comes in here, they will either get their perfect dress or they will leave the shop knowing what style of dress they want.”

Check out these stunning bride, bridesmaid and mother of the bride dresses at Heritage Bridal Aberdeen:

Leah Louise Graham, 24, Aberdeen

Leah Louise Graham in a tea-length dress for a bride. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who is the dress for? Wedding dress for the bride, perfect for visiting the registry office, or a destination wedding.

Dress style: A simple tea length wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline. The length makes it ideal for a short bride.

What to wear with this dress: This could be styled with added sleeves, a bolero and a belt.

Dress cost: £350

Georgia Sharp, 24, Aberdeen

Georgia Sharp in a satin bridesmaid dress. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who is the dress for? A bridesmaid or wedding guest.

Dress style: A satin halter neck backless dress.

What to wear with this dress: This satin dress can be accessorised with a fascinator and bag for a guest, or flowers in the hair for a bridesmaid.

Dress cost: £70

Morgan McWilliam, 23, Aberdeen

Morgan McWilliam wearing a preloved wedding dress. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who is the dress for? A bride.

Dress style: This preloved custom made dress is a full ballgown with drop sleeves.

What to wear with this dress: This dress has been paired with a single tier lace-edged veil, and a pearl and diamante tiara. Plus a bouquet from Stonehaven-based AngelK Silk Weddings.

Dress cost: £850

Amy Stewart, 25, Aberdeen

Amy Stewart styling a bridesmaid dress. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who is the dress for? Bridesmaid or wedding guest.

Dress style: This satin dress has a cowl neckline, with spaghetti straps and a crossover back.

What to wear with this dress: This dress can be styled with nude heels and simple gold jewellery. For a bridesmaid, they could add flowers to the hair.

Dress cost: £70

Leanne Murray, 41, Aberdeen

Leanne Murray in a wedding dress. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who is the dress for? This beautiful dress is for the bride.

Dress style: This vintage dress has a diamante and pearl bodice, with a light, floaty A-line skirt.

What to wear with this dress: The dress is paired with a full-length pearl veil and a pearl and diamante tiara.

Dress cost: £550

Kim McWilliam, 54, Aberdeen

Kim McWilliam who runs Heritage Bridal Aberdeen on Crown Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who is the dress for? Mother of the bride or wedding guest.

Dress style: The teal coloured dress from Heritage Bridal Aberdeen is a floral full length V-neck dress.

What to wear with this dress: The dress is styled with a pink fascinator, and a pink or blue bag could be added to the look.

Dress cost: £75.

