Seven wedding venues within an hour of Inverness for your special day

Remote Highland locations have lots of appeal in the romantic stakes for couples planning their wedding.

Stunning scenery, peace and quiet, something different.

But it’s not always the easiest choice in practical terms.

Weddings in far-flung places can be difficult and time-consuming for guests to get to, not to mention an added expense which might end up whittling down the guest list.

The logistical challenges might also add an extra layer of stress to the happy couple as they pull together everything they need for their special day.

Here’s a solution which embraces the best of both worlds.

Seven gorgeous wedding venues in special Highland locations – and less than an hour’s drive from the support systems in Inverness.

1. Ardross Castle

Home of hit TV series The Traitors, if you can overcome the extreme treachery vibe-or perhaps you’d relish an extra layer of intrigue and excitement!

You hire the stunning 19th century castle near Alness for the day and do it your way, there’s nothing pre-packaged about it.

The castle has a terrace for drinks and canapes, a beautiful formal Italian garden and a more intimate walled garden- imagine the photos!

You can have your wedding in the Great Hall or outside, bringing your own choice of celebrant, or the Registrar.

Venue can cater for 130 guests

Accommodation for 41 guests for two nights

It’s 25 miles from Inverness, about 40 minutes by road.

That famous grand staircase seen in The Traitors will look fabulous in your photos!

2. Aldourie Castle

Applying the description ‘fairy tale’ is not wrong here.

It’s an almost-Sleeping Beauty castle, a turreted edifice dating back to 1625 on the southern shores of Loch Ness.

Could Nessie even make an appearance?

Let’s assume not and concentrate on the glories of such a romantic location.

You get exclusive use of the castle and its immediate grounds.

The gardens are flower-filled, the castle decor rich but elegant and comfortable.

There’s a Boat House and an Orangery, so no end of photo opportunities.

And many activities to make sure your guests have an unforgettable experience, from wild swimming to whisky-tasting, all with the support of the castle’s knowledgeable staff.

Accommodation for 50 indoors for a seated ceremony

180 guests can be catered for in the marquee.

A mere 8 miles from Inverness, less that 20 minutes by road.

Part of Wildland, a 200-year vision of landscape conservation in the Highlands.

3. Balfreish Barns

For a relaxed vibe in a secluded rural setting, Balfreish Barns between Inverness and Nairn is one to consider.

The owners started up their business ten years ago when they offered to host their son and daughter-in-law’s wedding at Balfreish as the couple were looking for a ‘blank canvas’ to create the wedding of their dreams.

It was a roaring success, and the rest is history.

Barrels, old farm props, fire pits for toasting marshmallows, outdoor furniture and blankets just in case it gets chilly – it’s a fun outdoor venue.

If the weather doesn’t play ball, there’s plenty of indoor space at the Long Barn or the Cow Shed.

You can go all lights and flower-tastic, or do something more minimalist, it’s entirely up to you to paint the canvas how you want.

The venue can cater for up to 90.

Plenty of accommodation within striking distance.

Around 10 miles from both Inverness and Nairn.

Close to Inverness International Airport, handy for long-distance guests.

4. Daviot Steading

A beautiful 19th century stone steading with adjoining pagoda and new extensive marquee.

This wedding venue is only a handy 15 minutes from Inverness, and yet in a completely different world set amid rolling cornfields.

There are three main spaces, the Long Room, Pagoda and Marquee, so your wedding can be as intimate or expansive as you like.

The Long Room can host 150 for the ceremony and 100 diners, while the stunning hexagonal Pagoda can accommodate 100 for a ceremony, and 50 for dining.

The luxury Marquee has space for up to 160 guests with plenty of space for musicians, dancing and extra evening guests.

Under different ownership nearby are six stunning four-star cottages, each sleeping four adults and two children, available to rent from The Dairy at Daviot.

5. Culloden House Hotel

It may only be 12 minutes from Inverness centre, but it represents centuries of time travel.

Culloden House Hotel started life as a Jacobean castle in the 17th century, and played an important role in the Jacobite uprising of 1745 when Bonnie Prince Charlie requisitioned Culloden House for three nights as his lodging and battlefield headquarters prior to the Battle of Culloden.

So if you want a venue wrapped in extraordinary history yet unpretentiously luxurious, this is one to consider.

In-house wedding organiser Leena Ramsey will help you arrange every detail of your Highland wedding.

Perfect for up to 70 guests.

The hotel has 27 beautifully appointed bedrooms.

Early bird 10% discount and November and January wedding incentives.

The house had a makeover in the 18th century by fashionable architect Robert Adam, giving it a elegant, spacious and airy feel.

6. Glenurquhart House Hotel

Back to the Loch Ness area for a secluded venue with much to offer those looking for fabulous views, in this case of Loch Meikle and Glen Urquhart.

Glenurquhart House Hotel is in a 6 acre estate and sits on a wooded hillside only four miles from the village of Drumnadrochit and 20 miles from Inverness.

If you fancy a wedding with glimpses of wildlife and the opportunity to unwind and commune with your guests during fabulous walks, this is a venue to look at.

The hotel’s ethos is to provide a home-from-home for couples and their guests.

The house has six bedrooms and can be hired for exclusive use with dinner and breakfast for up to 12 people.

With the marquee, the hotel can cater for 80 guests, and your wedding can be either in the house or garden as the hotel has a civil wedding license for both.

There’s additional accommodation nearby in the hotel’s self-catering lodges or a nearby hostel.

Allow 40 minutes driving distance to Inverness.

7. Achnagairn Castle

This venue was named one of the best wedding venues in the UK by Harper’s Bazaar.

In the village of Kirkhill, some 10 miles from Inverness, Achnagairn is not so much a castle as an elegant white country house set in a 30-acre estate.

The magical vaulted ballroom forms the centrepiece of your wedding, for your ceremony all the way through the dining and dancing.

Achnagairn has a team of experts to help you with every detail of your perfect day.

They lay on wedding open houses from time to time to get your plans off to a great start.