Is Rhylie, 5, from Alford the UK’s ‘youngest lorry driver’? 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Is Rhylie, 5, from Alford the UK’s ‘youngest lorry driver’? 

Little Rhylie Gray loves nothing more than zipping around in his mini Harbro lorry.

Rhylie Gray, pictured, could be the country's youngest lorry driver.
Rhylie Gray, pictured, could be the country's youngest lorry driver... at least for mini lorries, that is. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

Nothing makes Rhylie Gray happier than when he’s cruising around in his wee lorry with the George Ezra song ‘Green Green Grass’ blaring through the speakers.

With his very own ‘driver’s licence’ and an aptitude for reverse parking, five-year-old Rhylie may just be the youngest lorry driver in the country.

Well, at least for mini-lorries.

“I love lorries because they’re really big,” says Rhylie, who attends Alford Primary School.

“It feels good when I’m driving my lorry and I like going fast.

“I want to be a lorry driver when I grow up.”

Little Rhylie, wants to be a lorry driver just like his grandad Alan Gray, pictured. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Rhylie is a little lorry driver in the making…

Little Rhylie’s big passion for lorries came from his beloved grandad Alan Gray who has been a lorry driver with Harbro in Turriff for the past 10 years.

And to see his grandson follow in his footsteps makes Alan’s heart sing.

“Since Rhylie has been born he has been around my lorry so he’s taken an interest in Harbro and in lorries,” says Alan, 61, who lives in Inverurie.

“We took him to Truckfest in Edinburgh one year and he got a shot of a wee lorry.

“He loved it so I bought him a wee lorry and a trailer.

“Rhylie wanted the lorry to be the same as mine so we got the Harbro writing on it and my son’s friend did the wiring so it’s got lights and runs on a battery.”

Beep beep…little Rhylie is an expert in reverse parking. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Rhylie is protective over his lorry’

Alan is now in the process of making Rhylie a curtain side trailer.

“Rhylie certainly looks after his lorry,” says Alan.

“He respects his lorry as he cleans it the same way I would clean my lorry.

“He’s very protective of his lorry and he’s wary about letting anyone use it.”

Rhylie’s dad Michael Gray, who lives in Aberdeen with his partner Melanie Lloyd, is thrilled that his son has an interest in lorries.

“He absolutely loves lorries,” says Michael.

“Every time he goes to grandad’s house he just wants to go in his lorry or see grandad’s lorry.

“He always goes on about Harbro which is the firm my dad works for so my dad spoke to the guy who does all the sign writing for the lorries at Harbro and he got Harbro written on the side of his lorry.”

Rhylie is happiest in his lorry. Here he is pictured with his proud dad Michael. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘Rhylie loves his lorry and Harbro’

As well as having the technical skills of a lorry driver, Michael says Rhylie, who displayed his lorry at the Grampian Truck Show recently, also has the personality too.

“He is incredible and he’s absolutely hilarious – I wouldn’t change him for the world,” says Michael.

Equally as proud of Rhylie is his mum Beth Jolly who lives in Alford.

“Rhylie loves his lorry and Harbro,” says Beth.

“Everywhere we go he tells people about his lorry, he’s so proud of it.

“It’s great for a young boy of his age to be so enthusiastic and passionate about the lorry and about his trailer.

“It’s a good thing for the lorry industry.”

Rhylie even has his own ‘drivers licence’. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Gallery: Grampian Truck show 2025 rolled into Aberdeen P&J Live

Conversation