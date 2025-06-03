The 240-year-old woolmill that’s weaving a bright future

Nestled in the heart of Speyside, Knockando Woolmill stands as a rare surviving example of a rural district woolmill. Surrounded by rich farmland with the waters of the Knockando Burn babbling gently by its side, it might seem that little has changed at the mill since it first opened in 1784.

However, the idyllic picture-perfect setting and serene atmosphere belies the passion and hard work that’s taken place at Knockando in recent years.

A meticulous renovation has not only preserved a precious piece of history and created a fascinating visitor attraction, but it’s also brought the historic mill back into full-time production.

In the past Knockando was a busy hub of the rural community. Local farmers would bring their fleeces to the mill to be made into blankets and tweed. And over time, the weavers passed their knowledge and skills from one generation to the next, ensuring the continuity of their craft.

Thanks to a remarkable restoration project led by the Knockando Woolmill Trust, by 2000 the historic buildings and traditional Victorian machinery were restored to their former glory.

Full time production brings new cloths and products

Recently, the mill welcomed the next stage in its evolution by returning to full-time production.

Today, contemporary designs are woven alongside traditional tweeds and classic woollen blankets with products available to buy online or in the retail store within the mill.

Every item is produced with the same meticulous attention to detail and skilled craftsmanship that has been the hallmark of the woolmill since the beginning.

The mill boasts an impressive collection of Victorian weaving machinery, including a blending machine that processes raw wool, a carding machine that further refines it through combing the fibres, a spinning mule that twists the wool into yarn, and a remarkable 126-year-old Dobcross loom that weaves the cloth.

Remarkably, all these machines are still in working order today.

“In addition to the historic machinery, the Mill also houses two 1989 Dornier looms in the Construction Training Workshop. This is where all production is happening currently, but we are looking to start incorporating using the traditional machinery in the future.”

Continuing a 200-year-old legacy

The mill may be embedded in history, but as Emily explained that doesn’t mean the mill is stuck in the past. “We’re offering contemporary designs as well as the more traditional, and finding these designs are appealing to a new audience.

“Of course, our traditional products have always been and continue to be very popular – our Strathspey tweed is a great cloth. It’s so versatile – it’s soft, durable, and tailors love it. It’s also great for upholstery.”

As well as restoring the Mill, the Knockando Woolmill Trust was established to promote and educate people about the heritage site.

Key to this are Anna and Constance, who have recently joined the team at Knockando as full-time weavers. They are passionate about continuing the 200-year-old legacy of producing high-quality woollen textiles.

What does it mean to play such an important role in bringing the energy and excitement of full-time production back to the mill? Anna told us: “Being part of production at Knockando and keeping its legacy alive is massively fulfilling.

“It has been fantastic to get to know the machines over the past nine months, speaking to visitors and sharing appreciation for the skills required to create bespoke woollen cloth.”

Connie agreed: “Learning how to produce bespoke, woollen cloth in a one-of-a-kind historic environment has been a fantastic opportunity, providing a unique chance to acquire skills needed to master all processes involved.

“From warping, beaming, drawing in, to weaving and darning the cloth. It is fascinating to see a design come to life on our looms during the process.”

Visit Knockando – now open for the 2025 season

The mill’s historic buildings, retail shop and Red Roof Coffee shop are currently open to the public for the 2025 summer season.

“We’ve just recently opened for this season and we’re already seeing lots of visitors,” said Emily, “and the fact production going full-time is amazing.

“When you visit you can explore the mill and grounds at your leisure, and we have self-guided tour notes available.

“Alternatively, you can pre-book guided tours on our website and there’s the facility to let us know what aspects you are particularly interested in so we can tailor the tour to you.

“The Red Roof Coffee Shop serves lunch and home baking freshly prepared on site each day and we also have our retail shop.”

Visiting the mill is a great day out for all the family, and well-behaved dogs are welcome (however, it’s worth noting the shop is a dog-free zone).

A visit to Knockando not only lets you enjoy the stunning setting and meticulous renovation of a national treasure, but it lets you take a fascinating step back into history to help the mill secure its future.

Plan your visit to the historic Knockando Woolmill, shop products and book your tour online.

Knockando Woolmill, Knockando, Moray, AB38 7RP, Scotland.