How Bucksburn loon George Pirie, 66, is a hero in the housing industry

Not many people can say that they love going to work every day.

But dad and grandad George Pirie is an exception.

Brimming with the same enthusiasm he had as a 16-year-old apprentice joiner, George is now 50 years into his career at Barratt Homes North Scotland and has no plans to retire.

“The fact that I enjoy my job gets me out of bed in the morning,” says George, 66, from Bucksburn.

“I wake up really early and just head straight to work for just after 6am.

“I just enjoy my job and the banter with the guys at work from site workers and cleaners to site managers and assistants, I just love the whole building site atmosphere, it’s such a buzz.”

Bucksburn’s George is a hero in the housing world…

Regarded as a hero in the local housing industry, George’s ‘in with the bricks’ story begins in Kintore where he was brought up by his parents George and Margaret.

“My father worked on a farm and was always mending things like car and tractor engines,” says George.

“He also made a lot of things out of wood as well.

“I was always with him, so I just felt destined to work in a trade.”

After moving to Bucksburn at the age of 11, George attended Bankhead Academy where he excelled in woodwork.

Nothing makes George happier than helping homeowners…

At the age of just 16, George started his career as a bench joiner apprentice with Donald C Stewart Building Contractors which was eventually bought over by Barratt Homes.

“I always enjoyed working with wood and making things, so a career in the construction sector seemed like the perfect fit,” says George.

From Marischal College and His Majesty’s Theatre to Aberdeen Leisure Centre, George has helped to re-develop some of Aberdeen’s most notable landmarks over the years.

But as much as George has enjoyed working on landmarks, nothing makes him happier than helping homeowners.

“I have seen customers who were first time buyers become second time buyers at the same sites due to requiring bigger homes as they enter a new stage in their lives,” says George.

“It’s great to follow customers during these milestones, as their families expand and children grow up.”

George is a property ‘plastic surgeon’

Fifty years on and George is now working as Barratt’s very own ‘plastic surgeon’ where he carries out cosmetic repairs in homes.

“It’s challenging but I really enjoy it,” says George.

“Fixing things and making them look new again gives you such a great feeling at the end of the day.

“It’s very satisfying.”

George, who won Tradesperson of the Year in Scotland in 2022 and has received numerous customer care awards, says the secret behind his success in the housing industry is simple.

“To be reliable, punctual, enthusiastic at all times and willing to learn will get you noticed and remembered,” says George.

‘George always encourages people to succeed’

Over the years, George has imparted his wisdom and expertise to some of Barratt’s top executives, including construction director, Kevin Urquhart.

Paying tribute to George, Kevin said: “I worked under George during my apprenticeship with Barratt Homes.

“George played a key role in providing excellent guidance and understanding of not only the trade I was learning but the overall construction industry.

“As I have progressed through the business to my current role as construction director, I have often utilised George’s opinion at various stages of my career as a trusted opinion.

“George has not only helped myself but has always encouraged people to succeed within the business, many of George’s apprentices have excelled throughout the building industry.”

Buckburn’s George has no plans to retire…

And although he may be 66, George has no plans to retire any time soon.

“I enjoy it too much,” says George.

“Not many people can say they’ve worked in a company for 50 years.

“It feels like I just started yesterday.”

And when George isn’t on a building site, he loves spending time with his wife Maureen, his grown-up children Martin and Leanne and his grandchildren Freddie and Rhiannon.

He also has a few hobbies which keep him busy.

“I like fishing and I’m a keen gardener.

“And I support Rangers Football Club.”

