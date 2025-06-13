Sarah from Aboyne: ‘My high flying career from cabin crew to Ryanair captain’

When Captain Sarah Johnson walks past passengers waiting to board their flight she often hears their gasps when they realise a woman is in charge of the aircraft.

“When I walk down the air bridge to the plane and the passengers are waiting, I can hear people saying ‘oh wow, look it’s a lady pilot,” says Sarah, who is a captain at Ryanair.

“It feels really great and empowering to be a female captain but the ultimate goal for me is that one day it’s no longer a surprise.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise as we’re just as capable as men of being really good pilots.”

How Sarah soared from cabin crew to Ryanair captain…

In this remarkable story, Sarah, 39, who is originally from Birse near Aboyne, explains how she went from being an air hostess to the highest-ranking pilot on board an aircraft.

And her journey begins as a little girl with her head in the clouds.

“Birse was an amazing place to grow up,” says Sarah.

“Growing up, I was always fascinated by airplanes, and I loved the thrill of being on a plane.

“It’s a bit inexplicable because no one in my family worked in aviation but I just had this love of planes since I was young.”

‘I’m happiest when I’m on a plane’

After attending Finzean Primary School, Sarah attended St Margaret’s School for Girls in Aberdeen where she thrived.

“St Margaret’s was some of the best years of my life,” says Sarah.

“It’s a great school and I think they show girls what they can achieve.”

After leaving school, Sarah, who excelled in languages, studied to become a translator.

But she couldn’t shake the feeling that she belonged in the sky so she moved to Dubai where she worked as cabin crew for Emirates.

“At the time, I had been thinking about becoming a pilot but financing the training was a bit of a roadblock,” says Sarah.

“Instead, I worked as cabin crew for Emirates as I thought at least I’m in the correct sector.”

Sarah’s flight training cost £70,000

Working for Emirates was the turning point for Sarah as it affirmed her ambition to become a pilot.

“I’m happiest when I’m sat in a plane so I knew that that’s what I wanted to pursue at whatever cost,” says Sarah.

Over the course of seven years at Emirates, Sarah managed to amass the £70,000 required for flight training.

“It is very expensive and unfortunately I think that does hold back in doing the training,” says Sarah.

“But I was really lucky as I was holding down a job at the same time, so I was able to finance it bit by bit and I got help from my parents too.”

Landing dream job with Ryanair…

Working and studying for her flight exams was intense but it paid off for Sarah.

“The training was intense as I was living in Dubai and working as a cabin crew but then I was flying to Los Angeles to do my flying lessons,” says Sarah.

“I remember one time being up at 3am in Sydney studying the principles of flight or air law.

“So, it was tough but I had the drive to complete my training.”

After a few years of intensive training and exams, Sarah eventually got her pilot’s wings and landed a job with Ryanair.

“I was really lucky with the timing as I stepped into the job with Ryanair,” says Sarah.

‘I love the thrill of take-off’

Over the past seven years with Ryanair, Sarah has soared to become a captain, the highest-ranking pilot.

“It really is a dream come true, “says Sarah.

“I just love my job and for me the favourite part of the flight is the take-off.

“Every time I’m on the runway and I press the take-off thrust, it’s such a thrill.

“I’m super, super lucky to feel that in my line of work.”

Now based in Palma, Sarah jets across Europe but flying across Aberdeen is still one of her favourite aviation experiences.

“I love Aberdeen and Royal Deeside, it’s very special,” says Sarah.

‘I love seeing shooting stars’

So what is it like to have an aerial view of the world?

“It’s incredible as you get to see the Northern Lights and shooting stars.

“You can see the International Space Station go by.

“When you’re flying at night time, it’s really peaceful because it’s so quiet and you can see the stars which are so bright.

“That’s when I pinch myself and think, oh my goodness, this is what I’m paid to do.”

But although the views are amazing, Sarah is always focused on the task at hand.

“As soon as the cockpit door closes after boarding, my focus is on the aircraft and the instruments,” says Sarah.

“I’m very focused on the task at hand.”

‘You have to remain stoic whatever happens’

Remaining calm under pressure also comes with the territory.

“At work, I’m very, very calm because you have to be,” says Sarah.

“You have to remain absolutely stoic whatever happens, and that’s how we’ve been trained.

“Usually at work, there’s lots of people talking to me at the same time.

“So I quickly figured out the best way to deal with that is just take a very deep breath, deal with everything one by one and then everything works out the best.”

Dealing with non-normal situations…

Over the course of her flying career, Sarah says she has had to deal with what she refers to as ‘non-normal’ situations.

“I have had non-normal situations, but we were a really great team and we’ve been really well trained for any scenario,” she says.

“And we’ve always dealt with them professionally and in the right way.

“But yeah, it’s a very complex aircraft and we’re also dealing with complex scenarios so it’s inevitable that not everything goes to plan.

“Most of the time we’re dealing with delays, getting the plane out on time, making sure the passengers are getting to their destination without too much disruption.”

‘I want to be a caring and approachable Ryanair captain’

Working as an air hostess, Sarah said she often found captains very unapproachable and intimidating which is a culture she is keen to change.

“I remember as a cabin crew sometimes being quite intimidated by authoritative and unapproachable captains,” says Sarah.

“With my experience I’m able to put myself in the shoes of the cabin crew.

” I think it’s super important to be both approachable and authoritative and to try and be a very supportive, caring, approachable captain.

“It’s so important that the crew are able to speak out when they need to speak out.

“Because at the end of the day, they’re the eyes and the ears at the back of the plane that I can’t see.”

‘I’m super happy to have my dream job as captain at Ryanair’

One of the most special moments of Sarah’s career was when she had her mum Chris and dad Martin on board.

“It was amazing to have them on board as passengers,“ says Sarah.

By sharing her story, Sarah hopes it encourages more girls and women to consider a career in aviation.

“There’s a major influx of female pilots, at least at Ryanair which is great,” says Sarah.

“If you’re a woman who dreams of becoming a pilot then I would say that there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from doing that.

“Be brave and go get your dream.”

Sarah is living her best life as a captain at Ryanair…

With her dream job and an amazing life in Palma, Sarah has never been happier.

“For now, I’m definitely living in the moment because I dreamed of being a captain for so long,” says Sarah.

“I don’t know what will happen in the future but for now, I’m super happy and lucky to have a job like this.”

