Pets’ Corner: ‘We went for some nostalgia – but was it worth the ticket price?’

Pets' Corner has been a popular attraction at Aberdeen's Hazlehead Park for many years

We went to Pets' Corner for some nostalgia. Pictured is a peacock we saw there. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.
By Karen Roberts

Pets Corner at Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park holds many fond memories for me.

If you have young children or grandchildren, you’ll know it can be a struggle to keep them entertained – and some activities can see the costs mount up.

A trip to the park was a go-to when my sons were younger. They always had fun and most importantly it didn’t cost the earth.

And if we were going to Hazlehead, we would stop by Pets’ Corner – because who doesn’t love animals?!

Rabbits at Pets’ Corner Aberdeen. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

These days my sons are teenagers and a trip to the park with me is usually the last thing they want to do…

However, one Sunday morning my 14-year-old son Adam agreed to join me on a visit to Pets’ Corner. Grandma accompanied us too on the journey to see what the Hazlehead Park attraction was like now.

How much did it cost us?

After parking up we made our way to the entrance. And there it was a familiar sight,  after an absence of what must have been four or five years.

I made my way to the payment desk, where helpfully there was a list with prices.

For one adult, one concession and a child, it cost me £9.48.

Pets’ Corner has been a popular attraction at Hazlehead for years.. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

Are there toilets?

Yes. If you are a parent or grandparent you’ll know you always need to know where the toilets are!

In Pets’ Corner there are bathrooms inside the aquarium building, which is a short distance from the entrance.

Karen and Adam Roberts at the aquarium in Pets’ Corner. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

Is the aquarium worth a look?

Absolutely. If you miss it, you’ll miss out. We started there, and to be honest it was the part I liked the most.

There’s plenty to see here, from catfish to bearded dragons, Chinese water dragons and much more.

On the way out of the aquarium and reptile building there’s a large viewing window where you can look out for the tortoise and meerkat.

Adam Roberts waiting for the tortoise and meerkat to appear.  Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

We spent quite a bit of time on this – the meerkat was a bit elusive during our visit but we did catch sight of it a couple of times!

Seeing the tortoise was great, it looked like it was doing a morning circuit perhaps, and would appear then move forward  slightly before looping round and disappearing. Then repeating the process all over again!

The information sheet nearby told us that it was a Sulcata tortoise, and they can reach up to 33 inches and weigh up to 105kg – and they can also live for more than 70 years!

Photobombed by a meerkat and the tortoise. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

What animals can you see at Pets’ Corner?

There’s a wide variety. As we made our way round we spotted rabbits,  alpacas and a special mention must go to the baby goats.

The super cute pair we saw were relaxing on the grass in their area and basking in the adoring gazes from passersby!

The baby goats seem to be a bit of a sensation, and recently Aberdeen Council held a competition for school pupils to help name them.

The baby goats have the cute factor. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

And just a few steps from there was a friendly African Pygmy goat, the information sheet had pictures of two with the names Lulu and Teddy.

I think the one we saw was Lulu, and was straight over when we stopped. In fact I found myself chatting away to the goat!

I made a new friend! This African Pygmy Goat was curious about the visitors at Pets Corner.  Supplied by Adam Roberts.
As we walked round we also saw the emus, Bronte and Collins as well as geese and ducks.

And we can’t forget the peacock – who was very much peacocking, perched where all could see to make sure all eyes were on it as people passed!

The geese at Pets Corner. Supplied by Adam Roberts.

Has much changed at Pets Corner?

Not really. It was much as I remembered it, the layout was much the same and although some of the animals have probably changed in the years since my last visit the range was what I expected.

The aquarium and reptile house was fairly new when we were last at Pets’ Corner having opened in 2017 following a renovation – as a result it looks good.

While wondering through the rest of Pets’ Corner, I did think some areas looked as if they needed a bit of a refresh.

But aside from that it was a fun morning and we all enjoyed walking round and seeing the animals.

A donkey at Pets Corner.  Karen Roberts/DCT Media.
What did Adam think?

Adam told me: “It was quite interesting, it was cool to see the animals and watch them interacting with each other.

“My favourites were the donkey as well as the meerkat and tortoise – even though I had to wait to see them.”

Karen and Adam Roberts at pets Corner. Aberdeen. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

Is there a family pass available for Pets’ Corner?

Yes you can buy a family ticket. The prices listed at the entrance are:

  • Adult: £5.04
  • Child 3-16 years: £1.56
  • Children under 3: free
  • Concession: £2.88
  • Family pass (2 adults and 3 children or 1 adult and 4 children): £9.48

But what if your family is two adults and two children? Does the family pass price also cover this?

I put this to Aberdeen City Council, who told me that yes the £9.48 family pass would also cover two adults and two children.

If you want a yearly family pass it will cost £58.20. So to get your money’s worth you’d need to use it more than six times – which if your children are very young could be a very savvy option.

Some of the animals at Pets Corner. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

Was the visit worth it?

I would say so. It’s a relatively inexpensive way to keep youngsters entertained – and the admission cost for a family is less than £10.

As you are in the park anyway you could always take the children to newly refurbished play area afterwards.

One thing to note if you want to keep costs down, is to plan your visit for outwith meal times. Food at any activity out with the children can massively bump prices up.

An emu at Pets Corner. Karen Roberts/DCT Media.

There is a kiosk in the park so if your little ones want a snack or a drink you could buy water or a Fruit Shoot for £1.75 or a single scoop tub or cone of ice cream for £3.50.

So if you are a family with two children and two adults you could easily buy two ice creams and two drinks and along with the Pets’ Corner entry cost your outlay would be just under £20.

If you aren’t sticking to a strict budget and want to get lunch or coffee and a snack after your visit, there’s also The Park Cafe.

There were a few families at Pets’ Corner at the same time as us – some with very young children.

I could hear the wonder and delight in their voices on seeing the animals – and that sort of reaction is priceless.

The geese and ducks at Pets Corner.  Supplied by Adam Roberts.

