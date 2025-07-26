Readers’ Gallery: Aberdeen Harbour, Huntly, Nairn and more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers’ Gallery: Aberdeen Harbour, Huntly, Nairn and more

A unique opportunity to showcase your amazing work.

Editor's choice: Burgie Woodland, Forres. Image: Moira MacKintosh
By Heather Fowlie

Calling all photographers: Share your work in our weekly Readers’ Gallery!

In this week’s edition, we have bees, Tall Ships at Aberdeen Harbour and Grey Seals and butterflies in Peterhead. In addition we have sunsets in Nairn and sunny fields in Huntly.

Send us your images today via our email pictures@ajl.co.uk and let your creativity shine in our gallery for all to enjoy!

Take a look at this week’s submissions:

A picture of a red tanker ship in Aberdeen Harbour on a lovely sunny day.
A tanker enjoys the still after the Tall Ships visit to Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Dennis Forbes Grattan
The sun rises over the horizon at Buchanhaven Pier. A small blue and white fishing boat sits on the slipway in the foreground.
Sunrise at Buchanhaven Pier, Peterhead. Image: Paul W
A small butterfly with spots on its wings, sits on top of a white clover surrounded by long grass.
The underwings of a male Common Blue butterfly as it draws some nectar from a white clover. Image: Adrian Breeman
The sun sets over Nairn town centre, with silhouettes of buildings at the bottom of the picture. The clouds are orange and dark blue coloured.
Sunset over Nairn. Image: Elena Reid
Three Red Arrows flying against an overcast sky. The fighter jets - which are Hawk T1s - have red livery with white stripes along their fuselage and a Union Jack on their tail fin.
The Red Arrows leaving Dyce. Image: P. Davidson
A tall ship, painted in yellow and brown, is anchored offshore near Buckie. Rocks can be seen in the foreground.
Tall Ship TS Shtandart anchored off Buckie last weekend. Image: James Slater
A long white Tall Ship arrives into Aberdeen Harbour, passing by Torry Battery where a crowd of people have gathered to watch.
A Tall Ship passing the Torry Battery last weekend. Image: P Davidson
Two seals perch themselves on rocks above the water at Peterhead Harbour.
A pair of grey seals enjoy a bit of shore leave at Albert Quay in Peterhead harbour. Image: Adrian Breeman
A white and red circus tent, along with five Zippos lorries, parked alongside Banff Links, with the sand in the foreground.
Zippos Circus makes a welcome return to Banff Links during its summer tour. Image: Stewart McPherson
A bumble bee perches on a purple thistle-type flower.
A hungry bee visits a thistle to stock up on nectar. Image: Alastair Gammack
A grass pathway through the middle of a buttercup-strewn meadow in Huntly, with trees in the background.
The green path on the buttercup-strewn meadow fields in Huntly. Image: Richard Brown
A body of water reflects the colourful trees and bushes next to it, in Burgie Woodland Garden.
There are reflections galore at the Burgie Woodland Garden near Forres. Image: Moira MacKintosh
Several ancient stones together in a circle, with open fields and Bennachie in the background.
The 4000-year-old East Aquhorthies Stone Circle with The Mither Tap of Bennachie in the background. Image: Neil Cromar
Six yachts are anchored at Findhorn Bay on a bright summer's evening. The blue sky and the masts are reflected in the still water.
Yachts at anchor on a sunny evening in Findhorn Bay. Image: Peter Graham

Are you a passionate photographer or hobbyist eager to share your images with a wider audience? Here’s your chance to have your work featured. We invite you to submit your stunning photographs for our weekly Through Your Lens gallery.

Whether you’re capturing a stunning landscape, a fleeting moment, a natural portrait or the beauty of everyday life, we want to showcase your creativity. This is an incredible opportunity to have your images featured and celebrated, connecting with a community of like-minded individuals.

The landscape submissions will still be featured in our newspapers weekly, taken from anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands. Any other shapes and styles of photography are welcome for the online weekly Readers’ Gallery.

Your name and a description about the image will also go beneath your photograph, which could include details like the location, subject matter, or the story behind the shot.

Conversation