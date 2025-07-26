Readers’ Gallery: Aberdeen Harbour, Huntly, Nairn and more

Calling all photographers: Share your work in our weekly Readers’ Gallery!

In this week’s edition, we have bees, Tall Ships at Aberdeen Harbour and Grey Seals and butterflies in Peterhead. In addition we have sunsets in Nairn and sunny fields in Huntly.

Send us your images today via our email pictures@ajl.co.uk and let your creativity shine in our gallery for all to enjoy!

Take a look at this week’s submissions:



The landscape submissions will still be featured in our newspapers weekly, taken from anywhere in the north-east of Scotland or the Highlands and Islands. Any other shapes and styles of photography are welcome for the online weekly Readers’ Gallery.

Your name and a description about the image will also go beneath your photograph, which could include details like the location, subject matter, or the story behind the shot.