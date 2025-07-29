Street style: I take to the streets of Aberdeen city centre to find out what you’re wearing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Street style: I take to the streets of Aberdeen city centre to find out what you’re wearing

There was no shortage of chic summer outfits on display in Aberdeen.

Alaina Howie is one of the six stylish shoppers we met in Aberdeen city centre.
Alaina Howie is one of the six stylish shoppers we met in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson
By Rosemary Lowne

If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration then a wander round Aberdeen city centre is sure to give you some ideas.

From chic skirts and beautiful blazers to elegant handbags and cool trainers, there was some fabulous outfits on display.

I chatted to six people to find out where they got their outfits…

Roxane Girin, 32, lives in Aberdeen

Roxane loves to find clothes on Vinted. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a culture programmer at Aberdeen Performing Arts.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and t-shirt are from Zara, my skirt is from Kaliko but I got it from the Cancer Research UK charity shop at Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen and my trainers are from Gola.

How would you describe your style?

I mostly like vintage or second-hand clothes, I try not to buy fast fashion.

Where do you like to shop?

I love vintage shops and also Vinted where I buy most of my clothes. The brands I like on Vinted are Joanie and Uniqlo.

Who is your style icon?

Alexa Chung (model and TV presenter).

Joy Akubo, 34, lives in Aberdeen

Joy loves to shop in Primark. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a carer.

What are you wearing?

My shirt, trousers and bag are from Primark, my jacket is from F&F (Tesco) and my trainers are from Sports Direct.

How would you describe your style?

Simple but elegant.

Where do you like to shop?

Next but mostly Primark – you can’t go wrong with Primark. It’s low budget but the clothes are stylish. For me personally, I prefer to be able to buy a few different things rather than just one piece of clothing. You get more for your money in Primark. It’s all about looking good – nobody cares where you got it from.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have any style icons, I just do my own thing.

Alaina Howie, 42, lives in Aberdeen

Alaina’s style is simply yet elegant. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a financial advisor.

What are you wearing?

My skirt is from River Island, my top is from Mango, my blazer is from Reiss, my trainers are from Adidas and my bag is from Coccinelle.

How would you describe your style?

Simple and elegant.

Where do you like to shop?

Reiss, Zara and Mango and a bit of Sandro.

Who is your style icon?

Amal Clooney, she’s fabulous.

Kirsty MacLeod, 18, lives in Westhill

Kirsty loves to shop in Zara. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work at a hotel.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from Footasylum, my leggings and top are both from New Look and my jacket is from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Very basic. I’m not really out there.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara is my number one choice. I do like New Look as well as they’re good for their leggings.

Who is your style icon?

Not really, if I like something I’ll just buy it.

Kelsie Bendel, 28, lives in Aberdeen

Kelsie loves to shop locally. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in property management.

What are you wearing?

My blouse is from H&M, my skirt is from a charity shop in Union Street and my shoes are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Effortlessly chic.

Where do you like to shop?

It’s a bit of a mixture. I don’t shop so much online, I try to keep it as local as I can and I also shop in charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My friend Natasha Calder who is an influencer.

Cyril, 39, lives in Aberdeen

Cyril doesn’t follow trends, he just does his own thing. Image: Rosemary Lowne/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a team lead in a care company.

What are you wearing?

My shirt and trousers are both from Primark and my trainers are from Sports Direct.

How would you describe your style?

I just like to be well dressed. To me it doesn’t matter what brand it is, it’s all about looking and feeling good.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark, Next and Zara. I like to shop around.

Who is your style icon?

I just do my own thing. I don’t follow what everyone else does.

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Street style: I find out what you’re wearing in Aberdeen

Tall Ships 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish festivalgoers

Conversation