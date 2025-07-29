Street style: I take to the streets of Aberdeen city centre to find out what you’re wearing

If you’re looking for some fashion inspiration then a wander round Aberdeen city centre is sure to give you some ideas.

From chic skirts and beautiful blazers to elegant handbags and cool trainers, there was some fabulous outfits on display.

I chatted to six people to find out where they got their outfits…

Roxane Girin, 32, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a culture programmer at Aberdeen Performing Arts.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and t-shirt are from Zara, my skirt is from Kaliko but I got it from the Cancer Research UK charity shop at Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen and my trainers are from Gola.

How would you describe your style?

I mostly like vintage or second-hand clothes, I try not to buy fast fashion.

Where do you like to shop?

I love vintage shops and also Vinted where I buy most of my clothes. The brands I like on Vinted are Joanie and Uniqlo.

Who is your style icon?

Alexa Chung (model and TV presenter).

Joy Akubo, 34, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a carer.

What are you wearing?

My shirt, trousers and bag are from Primark, my jacket is from F&F (Tesco) and my trainers are from Sports Direct.

How would you describe your style?

Simple but elegant.

Where do you like to shop?

Next but mostly Primark – you can’t go wrong with Primark. It’s low budget but the clothes are stylish. For me personally, I prefer to be able to buy a few different things rather than just one piece of clothing. You get more for your money in Primark. It’s all about looking good – nobody cares where you got it from.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have any style icons, I just do my own thing.

Alaina Howie, 42, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a financial advisor.

What are you wearing?

My skirt is from River Island, my top is from Mango, my blazer is from Reiss, my trainers are from Adidas and my bag is from Coccinelle.

How would you describe your style?

Simple and elegant.

Where do you like to shop?

Reiss, Zara and Mango and a bit of Sandro.

Who is your style icon?

Amal Clooney, she’s fabulous.

Kirsty MacLeod, 18, lives in Westhill

What do you do for a living?

I work at a hotel.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are from Footasylum, my leggings and top are both from New Look and my jacket is from Zara.

How would you describe your style?

Very basic. I’m not really out there.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara is my number one choice. I do like New Look as well as they’re good for their leggings.

Who is your style icon?

Not really, if I like something I’ll just buy it.

Kelsie Bendel, 28, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in property management.

What are you wearing?

My blouse is from H&M, my skirt is from a charity shop in Union Street and my shoes are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Effortlessly chic.

Where do you like to shop?

It’s a bit of a mixture. I don’t shop so much online, I try to keep it as local as I can and I also shop in charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

My friend Natasha Calder who is an influencer.

Cyril, 39, lives in Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a team lead in a care company.

What are you wearing?

My shirt and trousers are both from Primark and my trainers are from Sports Direct.

How would you describe your style?

I just like to be well dressed. To me it doesn’t matter what brand it is, it’s all about looking and feeling good.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark, Next and Zara. I like to shop around.

Who is your style icon?

I just do my own thing. I don’t follow what everyone else does.

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Street style: I find out what you’re wearing in Aberdeen

Tall Ships 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish festivalgoers