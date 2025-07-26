5 local gems tucked away in Buckie

Whether you’re drawn to its scenic harbour views, local wildlife or welcoming small-town atmosphere, there’s more to Buckie than meets the eye. Here are some highlights that make this coastal town well worth a visit.

Simpsons Buckie

Simpsons Ice cream Cabin in Buckie is a standout spot for anyone with a sweet tooth. Located in Cluny Square, this family run business has been crafting luxury, handmade ice cream for over 25 years, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Its menu features a variety of flavours from classics like cookies and cream to unique options such as whisky and toffee honeycomb. Beyond ice cream the cabin offers slushies, sweets , snacks and a wide range of pick n mix treats. Open seven days a week from 10am-9pm it’s a popular destination for both locals and visitors looking to indulge in quality desserts.

Browse some speciality flavours.

Sandys Carpets & Furnishings

Sandys Carpets & Furnishings situated at High street Buckie is a well established family run business offering a comprehensive range of home improvement solutions. Beyond its extensive selection of flooring it also provide a variety of furniture options including sofas beds and bedroom furnishings. Customers appreciate the friendly and knowledgeable staff. Offering free delivery within a 30 mile radius. It is open Monday – Friday 9am-4.30pmand on Saturdays from 10am-4pm. Sandys Carpets & furnishings remains a trusted choice for residents in Buckie and the surrounding areas.

Explore the range of stock.

Purple Nightclub

Purple Nightclub located at Cluny square Buckie stands a a vibrant hub for nightlife in Moray. Known for its energetic atmosphere and modern design, the club offers a premium clubbing experience attracting both locals and visitors. With a diverse line up of DJs from across the UK, Purple Nightclub ensures there’s always something happening to keep the crowd entertained.

The venue also hosts special events such as the upcoming country day on August 2 2025 featuring a mix of classic and modern country hits. Open from 10pm -3am on weekends Purple Nightclub is the go to destination for those looking to dance the night away in Buckie.

Planwell Roofing Supplies

Planwell Roofing Supplies is a well established roofing manufacturer located on March Road West Industrial Estate. It specialises in high quality metal roofing solutions tailored to individual requirements. Its product range includes permaroof metal roof sheeting , insulation materials, permaclear translucent sheeting , flashings and ROOFCOAT Xtra protective coatings.

Planwell offers a free quotation service and provides a 20- year guarantee with NOVA and a 10year guarantee with plastisol and polyester products. All materials are manufactured in house ensuring quality control and customisation.

Established in 1989 Planwell Roofing has built a reputation for reliability and quality in the roofing industry.

Buckie Furniture Flooring & Mobility

Buckie Furniture, Flooring & Mobility is a long-standing family run business located at west church street Buckie. Established in 1980, the store has built a reputation for offering a comprehensive range of home furnishings, blinds, flooring solutions, and mobility aids. Its extensive product range includes sofas, beds, dining sets wardrobes catering for both modern and traditional tastes.

In addition to furniture it provides various flooring options. The mobility section offers scooters, rise and recline chairs and adjustable beds. The store is open from 9.30am-5pm Monday- Friday and 10am-5pm on Saturdays. Regular deliveries throughout the North East including to Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness and everything in between.

Discover more about Buckie Furniture, Flooring & Mobility.