5 local gems tucked away in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

5 local gems tucked away in Buckie

Tucked along the stunning Moray Firth coast, Buckie is a hidden gem bursting with seaside charm, maritime heritage and a strong sense of community.

Presented by various local businesses.
Discover the hidden gems of Buckie.
Discover the hidden gems of Buckie.

Whether you’re drawn to its scenic harbour views, local wildlife or welcoming small-town atmosphere, there’s more to Buckie than meets the eye. Here are some highlights that make this coastal town well worth a visit.

Simpsons Buckie

Try some exceptional local ice cream.

Simpsons Ice cream Cabin in Buckie is a standout spot for anyone with a sweet tooth. Located in Cluny Square, this family run business has been crafting luxury, handmade ice cream for over 25 years, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Its menu features a variety of flavours from classics like cookies and cream to unique options such as whisky and toffee honeycomb. Beyond ice cream the cabin offers slushies, sweets , snacks and a wide range of pick n mix treats. Open seven days a week from 10am-9pm it’s a popular destination for both locals and visitors looking to indulge in quality desserts.

Browse some speciality flavours. 

Sandys Carpets & Furnishings

Sandys offers a personal service with a smile.

Sandys Carpets & Furnishings situated at High street Buckie is a well established family run business offering a comprehensive range of home improvement solutions. Beyond its extensive selection of flooring it also provide a variety of furniture options including sofas beds and bedroom furnishings. Customers appreciate the friendly and knowledgeable staff. Offering free delivery within a 30 mile radius. It is open Monday – Friday 9am-4.30pmand on Saturdays from 10am-4pm. Sandys Carpets & furnishings remains a trusted choice for residents in Buckie and the surrounding areas.

Explore the range of stock.

Purple Nightclub

Dance the night away at Purple.

Purple Nightclub located at Cluny square Buckie stands a a vibrant hub for nightlife in Moray. Known for its energetic atmosphere and modern design, the club offers a premium clubbing experience attracting both locals and visitors. With a diverse line up of DJs from across the UK, Purple Nightclub ensures there’s always something happening to keep the crowd entertained.

The venue also hosts special events such as the upcoming country day on August 2 2025  featuring a mix of classic and modern country hits. Open from 10pm -3am on weekends Purple Nightclub is the go to destination for those looking to dance the night away in Buckie.

Planwell Roofing Supplies

Protect your home with Planwell Roofing Supplies.

Planwell Roofing Supplies is a well established roofing manufacturer located on March Road West Industrial Estate. It specialises in high quality metal roofing solutions tailored to individual requirements. Its product range includes permaroof metal roof sheeting , insulation materials, permaclear translucent sheeting , flashings and ROOFCOAT Xtra protective coatings.

Planwell offers a free quotation service and provides a 20- year guarantee with NOVA and a 10year guarantee with plastisol and polyester products. All materials are manufactured in house ensuring quality control and customisation.

Established in 1989 Planwell Roofing has built a reputation for reliability and quality  in the roofing industry.

Buckie Furniture Flooring & Mobility

Find a unique style for your home interior.

Buckie Furniture, Flooring & Mobility is a long-standing family run business located at west church street Buckie. Established in 1980, the store has built a reputation for offering a comprehensive range of home furnishings, blinds, flooring solutions, and mobility aids. Its extensive product range includes sofas, beds, dining sets wardrobes catering for both modern and traditional tastes.

In addition to furniture it provides various flooring options. The mobility section offers scooters, rise and recline chairs and adjustable beds. The store is open from 9.30am-5pm Monday- Friday and 10am-5pm on Saturdays. Regular deliveries throughout the North East including to Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness and everything in between.

Discover more about Buckie Furniture, Flooring & Mobility.

Conversation