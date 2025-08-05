The battle to keep Bridge of Don British Legion social club open – the last in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The battle to keep Bridge of Don British Legion social club open – the last in Aberdeen

The Oldmachar Royal British Legion Scotland social club has been around for decades, but now it's struggling to stay afloat.

Members of the Oldmachar branch of the British Legion stand outside the social club.
The RBLS Oldmachar Legion in Bridge of Don is struggling in the current economic climate. It has been trying to raise money to stay open and has also opened a new cafe. Pictured are from left, Fred Small, Hazel Morrison and George Stewart. Thursday 31st July 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karen Roberts

It is the last Royal British Legion social club in Aberdeen, but the Oldmachar venue in Bridge of Don is facing a battle for its survival.

A short distance away from the club is the war memorial, something British Legion members have gathered around over the years to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in combat.

Nestled in the older part of the Bridge of Don, looking at it from the outside you might not realise it has upstairs and downstairs bar areas. In fact, when I popped into the club to hear about the current situation, I was jokingly told the place was “like the Tardis”.

I met with branch president Fred Small, chairman Matt Fyfe, the social club’s bar manager George Stewart and member Hazel Morrison, who are doing all they can to keep the doors open amid rising costs.

British Legion Bridge of Don billboard with opening times
The Oldmachar British Legion Scotland social club now has a cafe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Why has the club been struggling?

Chairman Matt Fyfe opens a book and shows me a section about the branch and points to a page about the history of the building on Balgownie Road, which opened in 1956.

Even just a few minutes into our meeting and the dedication is already clear.

Hazel Morrison, who also works in the branch’s office, tells me the club has been “struggling”.

She added: “It’s been tough this last month, or so.”

There are a number of pubs in the Bridge of Don with a couple of those fairly close to the social club.

Hazel said: “We’ve got a lot of competition, and we’re now not on the bus route.”

George chips in to point out the slope the surrounding area sits on.

He adds: “Some of the older people can’t manage the hill.”

An event at the Oldmachar British Legion in the 1980s
The building has been occupied by the RBLS social club for decades, staging events in years past such as this concert by the Ythan Fiddlers for the Bridge of Don senior citizens in December, 1987. Image: DC Thomson.

Who uses the club?

In a bid to help, they have set up a Go Fund Me page, and so far have raised almost £700 out of a £3,500 target.

A fundraising karaoke disco will take place on Saturday, August 9, with other measures also put in place to try and attract people to the club.

The Oldmachar social club has opened a small cafe on its premises in a bid to attract new faces and raise the profile of the club.

Oldmachar Legion bar manager George Stewart.
Bar manager George Stewart says the social club has many regulars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And it’s not just members of the club that use it.  The space in the building has become a valuable resource to the community.

It hosts a number of groups catering to a wide number of interests and ages, such as Slimming World, war gamers, line dancing, bingo, Quarriers and more.

Hazel said: “The club would be missed if we had to close.”

Legion clubs facing closure across north-east

In recent years other Legion clubs in Aberdeenshire have found themselves facing closure.

Like many pubs and venues, the social club is operating in a tough economic climate.  This year has seen venues such as The Esslemont on Union Street and BrewDog’s flagship bar on Gallowgate announce their closure.

At the moment they “have a bit to go” to reach their fundraising target, but as Hazel said: “Every little helps.”

Chairman Matt Fyfe added: “Especially when you see the amount of pubs that have closed in Aberdeen – but we’re doing all we can.”

The British Legion social club building in Bridge of Don.
The Oldmachar Legion social club looks very unassuming on the outside. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

What has the Oldmachar club been doing to help?

While the club accommodates a pool, snooker and darts team, footfall associated with them drops out of the games seasons.

In a bid to get more people through the doors, they have opened the upstairs bar to use – although they plan to keep using their main bar downstairs during the sports seasons.

George said: “It’s trying to keep people interested, getting people in and getting the younger ones coming in as well – and making them aware we are open.”

Inside the Oldmachar British Legion social club
The social club has opened a cafe during the day to try to help boost the club. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Like any social club, the Oldmachar Legion has its regulars, and George, who has worked there for 13 years, said: “For our regulars, if this place was to close, even though there are bars around the area they wouldn’t go there. They would have nowhere to go it would be hard on them as well.

He added: “If they didn’t have here to come, they wouldn’t go anywhere else. It’s not that they don’t like the other places or anything. It’s just this is where they want to be.”

Hazel explained, “We know the customers and the customers know the staff.  It’s
like a big family with the regulars.”

Fred Small, Hazel Morrison and George Stewart inside the social club. 
Pictured, from left, are Fred Small, Hazel Morrison and George Stewart.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Is the club just for those with links to the forces?

The club is a place where former and current armed forces members have been able to meet up and socialise. However, they are keen to stress that people don’t need to be in the forces or ex-forces to go to the club as associate membership is available.

Hazel said: “People think you have to be ex forces or current forces, but in actual fact, we’ll accommodate just about anybody.

“Whether you are forces, or whether you’ve never  heard of the forces, you can have your membership. We are open for police, fire – all the emergency services too.”

Chairman Matt has been involved with the RBLS for 30 years and explained the venue gets hired out for functions, which I’m told they rely on and is helpful to the club.

Looking back at our archives, it’s clear that many memorable celebrations and functions have been held in the hall.

When we met, the club was set to host a darts event that weekend, and they were expecting a good turnout.

The bar at Bridge of Don Legion social club
A Go Fund Me has been started to help keep the Oldmachar Legion social club open. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Has the cafe helped?

Among the challenges is making sure they are on people’s radars.

President Fred Small said: “We’d like to make people more aware of this building. There’s people that live quarter a mile away and just think it’s this little building –  they don’t know about the interior. ”

The opening of the cafe around a month ago has attracted interest, and they are hopeful it’ll have a positive impact.

Two snooker tables at Bridge of Don Legion.
The club has snooker, pool and darts facilities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

George said: “With opening the cafe these last few weeks, we’ve had people come in. They’ve all said, we didn’t know this place was here, didn’t know it existed or  thought it closed years ago.

He added: “We’ve got the door open, we’ve got neon signs and there’s billboards outside as well. So people are stopping and looking. And they may not come in that day, but they’ll maybe come in the next day.”

Matt tells us they have had a few new members since the cafe opened. Currently they have 183, a proportion of which they see regularly.

An event in the 1980s at Bridge of Don Legion
An event at The Royal British Legion Oldmachar branch in March 1989 sees chairman Bill Byiers, right, serve warming Scotch broth to, from left, Gladys Mitchell, Dave McDonald and Alex Mitchell. Image: DC Thomson.

Where to find the social club’s fundraiser

The club issued an appeal for members earlier this year, and did gain some new members. However, any income generated doesn’t alleviate the mounting costs associated with running the venue such as bills, stock and wages.

RBLS branches and social clubs are run independently of each other, though Oldmachar did get help from the branch for some work and repairs that needed done.

Hazel explained: “Anything else inside the club is up to us – and the biggest problem right now is energy bills.”

Matt said: “We’re still the only club left in Aberdeen, so we’re not too bad.”

Hazel added, “We’re just clinging on.”

Agreeing, Matt said: “We’re just clinging on and no more.”

Inside the Bridge of Don Legion social club. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Conversation