Street Style: 6 Aberdeen shoppers show off their summer looks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Street Style: 6 Aberdeen shoppers show off their summer looks

Patterned scarves, leopard print and accessories, here's what city centre shoppers are wearing.

Mya Lorimer and other city centre shoppers show off their summer looks. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson.
Mya Lorimer and other city centre shoppers show off their summer looks. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson.
By Ellie Stewart

Over halfway through the year and struggling to find your fashion groove? I hit the streets of Aberdeen to find out what people are wearing

Find out why these stylish shoppers are ditching fast fashion for smaller independent boutiques.

Guro Rise, 31, Svalbard

A lady stands facing the camera, wearing jeans, white trainers, a khaki green top and scarf and a cream jumper tied around her hips. Her long blonde hair is held back with sunglasses and she is smiling.
Guro wore stylish wide leg blue jeans from Mango. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a housing manager.

What are you wearing?

My jeans are from Mango, my top is from H&M and my scarf is from Unite.

How would you describe your style?

Pretty casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I can’t order online because I basically live in the North Pole! I’d say Mango is my favourite.

Who is your style icon?

Instagram influencers usually.

Ruth Teehan, 66, Bucksburn

A lady with short white spiky hair dark rimmed glasses stands side-on to the camera. She's dressed in a lime long-sleeved t-shirt, grey cut-off trousers and blue mules, and is carrying a red handbag.
Ruth’s lime green top is from Sosander. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired deputy head teacher.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Sosandar, my cut-offs and sandals are from Dunnes – I find the Irish more stylish!

How would you describe your style?

Old fashioned glamour. I think that a good tailor and a good cut makes the outfit, as well as accessories.

Where do you like to shop?

Irish stores and individual boutiques. Sustainability is important.

Who is your style icon?

My sister, and Audrey Hepburn.

Mya Lorimer, 24, Aberdeen

A dark-haired woman wears a long leopard-print coat, black shoes and a shiny black bag. She has large dark sunglasses and is carrying a clear plastic cup of coffee and stands outside a shop which has large 70% off signs in the window.
Mya is a big fan of leopard print. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retail worker.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Doc Martens, my jeans are from Primark, my top is from Vinted and my jacket is from Next.

How would you describe your style?

Lots of leopard print!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Mercedes from Hollyoaks.

Jill, 64, Aberdeen

A stylish woman looks straight at the camera, wearing large dark glasses, a light denim shirt and wide navy trousers. White trainers, a navy bag and the white strap of a watch compete her outfit.
Light blue and navy made a stylish combination for Jill. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

Retired Charity Worker.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Levi, my trousers are from Next and my shoes are from M&S.

How would you describe your style?

Smart Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Next, Mint Velvet, M and S, Hobbs.

Who is your style icon?

LTK app and fashion accounts.

Janeen Swinbourne, 86, Aberdeen

An older lady has white hair framing her face and light glasses. She is wearing a light jacket, white blouse and taupe trousers, along with a tan handbag and black shopping bag.
Janeen enjoys shopping at Inverurie boutique B’Chic. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

Retired shorthand typist.

What are you wearing?

My blouse is from Marks and Spencer, my jacket is from Debenhams and my trousers are from B’Chic in Inverurie.

How would you describe your style?

Casual and semi-dressy.

Where do you like to shop?

Marks and Spencer or Next.

Who is your style icon?

Don’t really have one!

Elsie Smith, 43, Norfolk

A lady looks straight at the camera and smiles. She is wearing a pink and red striped jumper, a denim skirt and trainers and has a handbag with a striped strap diagonally across her body.
Elsie donned a colourful striped jumper from Sugarhill. Image: Ellie Stewart/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a science teacher

What are you wearing?

My trainers are Adidas, my skirt is Levi’s, my jumper is a gift from my husband from Sugarhill and my t-shirt is from Marks & Spencer.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say my style is busy mum: easy and comfy

Where do you like to shop?

Here, there and everywhere, I prefer smaller shops over chains.

Who is your style icon?

My sister.

Conversation