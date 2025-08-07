Street Style: 6 Aberdeen shoppers show off their summer looks

Over halfway through the year and struggling to find your fashion groove? I hit the streets of Aberdeen to find out what people are wearing

Find out why these stylish shoppers are ditching fast fashion for smaller independent boutiques.

Guro Rise, 31, Svalbard

What do you do for a living?

I’m a housing manager.

What are you wearing?

My jeans are from Mango, my top is from H&M and my scarf is from Unite.

How would you describe your style?

Pretty casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I can’t order online because I basically live in the North Pole! I’d say Mango is my favourite.

Who is your style icon?

Instagram influencers usually.

Ruth Teehan, 66, Bucksburn

What do you do for a living?

I am a retired deputy head teacher.

What are you wearing?

My top is from Sosandar, my cut-offs and sandals are from Dunnes – I find the Irish more stylish!

How would you describe your style?

Old fashioned glamour. I think that a good tailor and a good cut makes the outfit, as well as accessories.

Where do you like to shop?

Irish stores and individual boutiques. Sustainability is important.

Who is your style icon?

My sister, and Audrey Hepburn.

Mya Lorimer, 24, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a retail worker.

What are you wearing?

My shoes are Doc Martens, my jeans are from Primark, my top is from Vinted and my jacket is from Next.

How would you describe your style?

Lots of leopard print!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Mercedes from Hollyoaks.

Jill, 64, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

Retired Charity Worker.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Levi, my trousers are from Next and my shoes are from M&S.

How would you describe your style?

Smart Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Next, Mint Velvet, M and S, Hobbs.

Who is your style icon?

LTK app and fashion accounts.

Janeen Swinbourne, 86, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

Retired shorthand typist.

What are you wearing?

My blouse is from Marks and Spencer, my jacket is from Debenhams and my trousers are from B’Chic in Inverurie.

How would you describe your style?

Casual and semi-dressy.

Where do you like to shop?

Marks and Spencer or Next.

Who is your style icon?

Don’t really have one!

Elsie Smith, 43, Norfolk

What do you do for a living?

I’m a science teacher

What are you wearing?

My trainers are Adidas, my skirt is Levi’s, my jumper is a gift from my husband from Sugarhill and my t-shirt is from Marks & Spencer.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say my style is busy mum: easy and comfy

Where do you like to shop?

Here, there and everywhere, I prefer smaller shops over chains.

Who is your style icon?

My sister.