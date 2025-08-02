Confessions of a ‘trolley dolly’: Aberdeen flight attend shares highs and lows of 30 years in the industry

I chatted to an anonymous Aberdeen flight attendant about her experience in the aviation industry. Here’s her story in her words…

What made you want to work in aviation?

I grew up beside the airport, and my mum and dad took me there practically every weekend.

And at a young age I decided that’s what I wanted to do.

I loved the planes. And I just wanted to be a trolley dolly as people called us then.

I used to watch them coming in and out of the airport, all glammed up, and I thought: that’s the job for me.

But once I did the job, by no means was it glamorous.

How long have you been doing the role?

I worked as cabin crew for 30 years.

What did you enjoy about the job?

I absolutely loved flying. I met a lot of lovely people that I’ve still kept in touch with.

I flew to a lot of countries that I probably would never have flown to had it not been for the job.

And I loved the social aspect of it in my younger days.

What are the challenges associated with it?

It was difficult getting up early in the mornings all the time, and dealing with different time zones.

Keeping passengers happy on board a flight can be very challenging.

Even though they’re wrong, they’re right: the customer is always right.

How do you tackle difficult customers?

The more people are annoyed with you, the more quiet and calm you need to be with them.

That way, you win them over all the time.

No matter what they want, we tried our best to give it to them.

People wanting to change seats can be particularly frustrating. If they didn’t want to move, we would just go up to the flight deck and get them to come out and deal with them.

And the captain would say: you can either sit there, or be removed from the aircraft.

There was one time when we were checking the luggage was stored correctly, and I had to tell this woman she had to put her bag in the overhead locker.

I said it was for safety issues, and she would get it back when we take off.

But she wouldn’t do it. She started to shout and bawl and call me a racist.

She wouldn’t remove her bag and she had to be offloaded.

Did you ever have to deal with sexism in the industry?

Not at all.

What is an immediate customer red flag or no-no?

Getting up out of their seat and trying to go to the toilet when we’re doing a service.

As soon as the trolley is out, everybody goes to the toilet.

That was one of the major annoying things. That and pressing the crew call button for drinks over and over again.

You’d serve the front and they would be pressing for another drink before we’d reached the back of the plane.

Sometimes the flight crew used to keep the seatbelt sign on during service.

We would say: “Just put the seatbelt sign on and say we’re heading through some turbulence so that they remain in their seats.”

What is your most memorable day in the job?

We took a flight from Aberdeen down to Heathrow, and the chairman of the airline was on board. It was the last flight of the aircraft.

There were TV crews and dignitaries on board.

We have also had a lot of comedians too, football teams.

You never know with a celebrity, and until you actually serve and meet that person, you don’t know what they’ll be like.

I also had Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, on a flight once. She was just treated like any other person – and she told us she wanted to be.

She was absolutely lovely.

Do you ever get travel sick or nervous about flying?

There have been a few hairy moments.

We lost an engine on a plane once – and there wasn’t any communication from the flight deck at all.

So being in the cabin with all these people looking at you – and you’ve got to put on a brave face.

They were losing power in the engine.

My heart was in my mouth.

We couldn’t say anything because we didn’t know ourselves. The whole flight they’re just looking for you for your reaction. If you start going into panic mode, so do they.

That was probably one of the scariest of my career.

If I thought about it afterwards, I wouldn’t have gone back to flying – that would have been it.

I still love flying to this day.

How extreme was the dress code as an flight attendant?

It was very, very strict.

Everything had to be the same: we had to wear the same lipstick, nail varnish, shoes, hats.

That’s why half of us have messed up feet, we all had to shove our feet into tiny heels.

You had to have a spare pair of tights, knickers, deodorant too.

And once we got onto the plane, we had to change into our cabin shoes.

If you didn’t have your hat on, that was a black mark.

Hair had to be up if it was longer than collar length. It was quite regimental.

But it was nice to see everyone wearing the same: and it was so passengers could identify you in an emergency.

Would you recommend the job? Why or why not?

I would.

I’d say to anybody that was the best years of my life, flying.

I had a ball.

We were like family with the flight deck – they looked after you.

What are some of the nicest customers you have served?

We had a flight once that was delayed overnight, and the passengers had to stay the night again.

They got on board the next day and someone took their hat off and did a whip round for us.

Because they said they had such a great time – even though they were 24 hours late.

I’ve had a few letters as well from happy customers.

Why are flight attendant so much more than the title?

It was glamorous to an extent, but we weren’t there for the glamour. We were there for the safety aspect of passengers on board the aircraft – which a lot of people didn’t realise.

Of course we had to be neat and tidy, but it was more the safety aspect.

We had a lot of exams to do, equipment to check, and our cabin manager used to quiz us all the time.

It wasn’t a case of just coming to work and going on the flight.

There were safety drills.

I get annoyed if people just assume it’s about the glamour: because it’s not, it is a lot of hard work.