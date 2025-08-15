Original 106’s Pete: ‘My son was born on day 1 of lockdown, now he’s starting school’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Original 106’s Pete: ‘My son was born on day 1 of lockdown, now he’s starting school’

Original 106 host Pete's son is one of many Covid babies now preparing for school — but what was it like raising him in a world of lockdowns?

The family sit on a picnic rug in front of a wooden house.
Radio star Pete McIntosh, wife Hannah and their children, Emily and "lockdown baby" Jax.
By Lindsay Bruce

Born the first day of lockdown 2020, Banchory’s Jax McIntosh is now five-and-a-half and gearing up for another momentous first… his first day of big school.

But waving him off into the hustle and bustle of the primary school playground couldn’t be a greater contrast to that of the day Original 106 Breakfast Show host Pete and wife Hannah brought their firstborn home.

‘There wasn’t a person on the road,” Pete, 47, said.

‘When we left the hospital it was like a ghost town’

Born into a world on pause, Jax arrived a healthy 8lbs 1 ounce on March 24 2020, two months after the first cases of Covid 19 were reported in the UK, and just a week after the country was told to avoid all “non-essential contact”.

A baby lies on a mat, reaching towards his dad
Original 106 presenter Pete McIntosh with his “lockdown baby” Jax.

“The rules were slowly changing when we were in hospital,” Siemens project manager Hannah explained.  “I feel very lucky that Pete got to come in at all.”

“Jax didn’t come quickly so Hannah was in for a few days,” dad-of-two Pete added.

“I would go home and come back, but was able to be there for Hannah’s labour and Jax being born. The day Jax arrived was the first official day of full lockdown.

A tiny new baby in a sleepsuit and knitted hat.
Baby Jax McIntosh, from Banchory, who arrived on the first official day of lockdown.

“I remember the drive home was like a ghost town.”

‘We couldn’t ask for anyone to come and help’

Having a “bubble baby”, Hannah, 36, recalls how odd and at times difficult it was in those early days as a family of three.

“I mean, it definitely wasn’t a normal time. My maternity leave was really impacted.

“There were none of the things you hope for or imagine as a new mum, like baby groups or going to lunch with friends. No visitors coming round to meet your baby for the first time either.

Hannah and Pete McIntosh with their ‘bundle of energy’ Jax, now five years old.

“We were fortunate that we live in the country, so we did our one walk a day in a beautiful setting. It wasn’t easy, though. Jax had colic and there was a sense of isolation, for sure.

“People often go for a drive or go multiple walks in a day when they have a colicky baby.  We couldn’t do that. And we couldn’t ask anyone to come and give us a break.”

‘Our parents could only look at Jax through the window’

It was three months before Jax met his grandparents.

“It feels a bit like a dream that our parents could only peer in the patio doors to see their grandchild,” radio presenter Pete recalls. “We certainly made use of Zoom and video calls.

“In other ways, it was quite nice, though.

Hannah’s parents, Lorna and Alan Carter, could only see their grandchild from outside the house during lockdown.

“While we missed that support from wider family, it was a funny kind of privilege to have so much time with Jax in those early days.

“What we thought would be two weeks of working from home turned to two years.”

It meant more cuddles between calls and seeing Jax for extended periods that dads often don’t get today.

‘Jax is excited to begin school,’ radio star Pete says

Now big brother to two-and-a-half-year-old Emily, those formative years exploring the country seem to have rubbed off on digger-daft Jax.

“He absolutely loves being outside and he’s a very energetic little boy. He loves to climb and build. He’s great with Lego.

A young boy and his little sister sit on a bench beside a pond of water with a wooden building and trees behind them.
Jax McIntosh and little sister Emily.

“I think he’s excited to start school and play with his friends.

“I had no idea that things have changed so much from my days in primary one… now the focus is more on learning through play, so he’ll love it,” Pete said.

Banchory boy Jax is raring to go

Do they have any worries that their lockdown baby won’t be ready for such a big step up?

“Not at all,” Hannah said. “He’s had trial days where they practise lining up and he’s been to nursery so will know people already.

“To be honest, I think babies born early in lockdown, like Jax, had a tricky start, but were probably less disadvantaged than older babies who maybe missed nursery.”

The family, all wearing shorts, walk towards the camera in glorious sunshine.
The McIntosh family, from Banchory, out enjoying some Aberdeenshire sunshine.

In researching this article, we spoke to parents who decided to defer school starts for their pandemic-born children.

“Jax is ready. Maybe if he had been just four-and-a-half I’d do the same, but he’s five  and full of beans.

“The biggest issue we’ll have is explaining to Emily. I think she’s jealous and would quite like to be joining her brother already,” laughs Hannah.

‘We just love spending time together,’ says Original 106’s Pete

For now, the Banchory family are making the most of their last few days of holidays before school drop-offs are added into their busy schedule.

“I leave here at 5am,” Nairn-born Pete says, “To get to work to present the show in Aberdeen with Claire. I then finish presenting and usually have a full day after that.

“So weekends and holidays are really precious to me.

A dad and his son out on their bikes, both wearing cycling helmets and gloves.
Pete and Jax McIntosh, who love to cycle together.

“I love being out on the bikes with Jax and we all enjoy family walks together.”

But are the pair ready to wave off their firstborn?

“Well, we’ll see,” Pete says. “It’s certainly a big milestone.”

Further reading:

Original 106 takes top spot as north-east’s number one radio station

Life in lockdown 4 years on: Aberdeen University students look back on ‘eerie’ chapter

Conversation