5 Bridge of Don places that closed down, and what happened to them

Bridge of Don’s bowling alley was the place to be on a Friday night in the 1990s.

It had it all, bowling, great 90s fashion – except shellsuits of course, they were never good no matter what the decade – and top notch banter.

However, it’s been many years since the bowling alley closed its doors.

If you are a Bridge of Don resident or grew up in the area you’ll likely remember the facility, but it’s not the only landmark there that’s lost to time.

The area is often described as “Europe’s largest suburb”, and while that may or may not be true it’s certainly got a large population.

Bridge of Don saw significant housebuilding and expansion in the 1970s – and these days the population is nearing 25,000.

We’ve had a look through our archives for some places from days gone by, so take a trip down memory lane with us…

1. Champions/Barracuda’s

This venue which was known as LA Bowl, Champions, Barracudas and ultimately One, was a popular haunt for young Bridge of Don residents in the 1990s and early 2000s.

It opened as LA Bowl on Balgownie Road in February 1993. Based in the premises of a defunct traditional bowling club, it was transformed into a ten-pin bowling venue with 18 lanes, a diner and a lounge bar.

However, as reported by the Evening Express on January 26, 1994 its owners had gone into receivership and the leisure complex had been put up for sale for £750,000. By June 1994 it had new owners and management and was known as Champions.

An advert in the Evening Express from June 24, 1994 advertised games as starting from only £1 with shoe hire at 50p.

Do you remember the days when a pint cost less than £5?? Well, in June of 1994 Champions had a 20p off offer, meaning draught beer was £1.45 a pint!

By October 1998 the venue had been given a revamp and a new name, Barracuda’s. The venue weathered more changes over the next few years changing to VIDA, and then One Sport, before closing its doors without warning in July 2008.

The derelict site became a target for vandals and in 2011 a fire tore through the building. Plans to build homes on the site were later lodged with the building’s demolition earmarked as part of the development.

2. Glover House

Fraserburgh-born Thomas Blake Glover was known as the “Scottish Samurai.”

The entrepreneur, who founded the Japanese shipbuilding company that would later become Mitsubishi, died in Tokyo in 1911.

However, his family later settled in Bridge of Don and a house on Balgownie Road became a tourist attraction due to it being his family’s home. The house opened to visitors in 1998. The property had been fully restored as a 19th century house, and also featured a suit of Samurai armour.

Aberdeen City Council, the Grampian-Japan Trust and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries all collaborated in the project.

In a Press and Journal article from September 8, 1998 about the opening of the visitor attraction, Lord Provost Margaret Farquhar said the restored house was a “memorial” that “illustrates the life of the man who became known as the Scottish Samurai.”

In 2008 the facility marked its anniversary, but by 2012 the museum was facing the axe due to cash-flow problems.

A campaign was launched to save it with then First Minister Alex Salmond supporting it.

The museum closed to the public in 2012, with the building then lying empty. Last year, however, Aberdeen City Council said it wanted to appoint a new tenant operator with a view to looking at options for the building’s future use.

3. Grandholm Mills

Grandholm Mills had a long and illustrious history in Aberdeen.

Located on the banks of the River Don, the area would go on to become the Grandholm Village housing development, it employed upwards of 3,000 people at any one time in the mid-20th century.

It had been a textile production factory since the 1790s (as Leys Masson and Co).

J&J Crombie took over the Grandholm Mills at Donside in 1859 to meet manufacturers’ demand for Aberdeen’s legendary Crombie cloth.

The woollen fabric was then made into the world-famous Crombie coat, which clothed soldiers during both wars, and became a luxury item.

An article from the Press and Journal on March 20, 1915 stated that military cloth from Grandholm during the first seven months of the war totalled 665,641 yards or 359,246 garments.

Having survived two wars, Grandholm fell upon hard times in 1991, having lost a contract with the Soviet Union for its Crombie coats, it was also affected by an unpaid contract as well as a massive drop in demand for cloth.

Its parent company Illingworth Morris announced it would be moving production from Grandholm to Langholm in Dumfriesshire. Ultimately the mill closed its doors in 1992, though the mill’s visitor centre and shop remained open for some time afterward.

4. The old AECC

First opened in 1985, the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC), hosted the likes of Oasis and Elton John, as well as huge conferences like Offshore Europe.

Ahead of its opening year’s Offshore Europe, councillor John Sorrie, also convener of Grampian Regional Council, said in a Press and Journal article, that securing the development of the site had been a “long, tortuous saga” but that the new facilities had been “worth waiting for”.

Over the years plenty of big names graced the arena’s stage, including Wet Wet Wet, and of course Olly Murs. The Troublemaker singer performed an outdoors gig in 2019 – and the sound of the star’s hits could be heard in other parts of the Bridge of Don.

The final performance at the venue before its closure was Sir Rod Stewart in July 2019.

The AECC was replaced by the £333 million P&J Live.

A section of the AECC complex closest to Ellon Road, including its tower, was bought by King’s Community Church.

Parts of the old arena were demolished, and plans were later submitted for 333 homes at the site just behind the former AECC building where the auditorium and overspill car parks once were.

And a new recycling centre at the site of one of the former overflow car parks is currently being built.

5. Homebase/Texas Homecare

The home retailer on Greenhole Place closed its doors back in 2018.

From the early 1980s and during most of the 1990s the site was known as Texas Homecare.

The Evening Express reported on March 23, 1983, that comedian Lennie Bennett, presenter of TV show Punchlines, was to officially open the Texas Homecare store that weekend. Previously it was the Sankey Homecentre and prior to that Cash Inn.

Texas Homecare was sold by Ladbrokes to J Sainsbury in 1995 and then converted to Homebase.

The closure of the store in 2018 came after Homebase launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA). The process saw a number of its stores close – including its Inverurie, Bridge of Don and Portlethen outlets. Homebase has since collapsed into administration.

After its closure the disused building was at one point listed for sale at £1.25 million. However, it was reported in July that there were plans to demolish it. Now, with work at the site ongoing only the frame of the building remains.