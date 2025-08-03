Turriff Show 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish attendees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Turriff Show 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish attendees

We chatted to some of the best dressed Turriff Show attendees. Here's what folk were wearing.

Rebecca Beverly went for a floral dress for Turriff Show 2025. Here's what the most stylish attendees were wearing.
Rebecca Beverly went for a floral dress for Turriff Show 2025. Here's what the most stylish attendees were wearing.
By Joanna Bremner

There was glorious sunshine for the Turriff Show this weekend.

The Sunday of the two-day agricultural show was bustling as residents from Aberdeenshire and further afield came out in force.

Here are some of the best looks at Turriff Show 2025, from Louis Vuitton scarves to TikTok shop dresses.

Gabrielle McGhie, 33, from Craigellachie

Gabrielle McGhie from Craigellachie donned a country-inspired casual look for Turriff Show 2025.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a lawyer.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from Hicks and Brown, my scarf is pashmina and my necklace is from Tiffany & Co.

How would you describe your style?

I would say classic, with a hint of country.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Holland Cooper, Fairfax & Favor and Aspinal of London.

Who is your style icon?

Naomi Campbell.

Elaine Wilson, 36, from Banff

Elaine’s look was giving cowboy chic.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a farmer.

What are you wearing?

My boots and bag are from Fairfax & Favor, my belt is from Holland Cooper, my shorts are from Next, my top is from Asos.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress sophisticated but in keeping with the country show theme today.

Where do you like to shop?

Holland Cooper, Asos.

Who is your style icon?

I like the owner of Holland Cooper, Jade Holland Cooper. Her look is timeless, elegant, with staple pieces that are versatile.

John Ledingham, 46, from Fintry

John Ledingham Turriff Show committee president donned a kilt for the occasion.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a farmer.

What are you wearing?

My kilt, jacket, sporran etc. are from Mitchell Scott in Inverurie.

How would you describe your style?

Traditional. I quite like wearing a kilt if it’s not too cold!

Where do you like to shop?

Anywhere really.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Ashley Leggat, 22, from Huntly

Ashley Leggat wore a floral dress to Turriff Show 2025.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Hollister, my shoes are from Fairfax & Favor.

How would you describe your style?

Summery, I quite like wearing florals to events like Turriff Show.

Where do you like to shop?

I like a very wide variety. Online mostly.

Who is your style icon?

I can’t think of anyone.

Rebecca Beverly, 23, from Rhynie

Rebecca Beverly’s floral dress is from TikTok shop.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a land manager.

What are you wearing?

My dress and bag are from TikTok shop, my shoes are from Aria.

How would you describe your style?

Summery.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and Hollister.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Francis Irvine, 68, from Cairnie

Francis Irvine loves the style of actress and film producer Goldie Hawn.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Next, my scarf is actually Louis Vuitton, and I bought these jeans in Aviemore.

How would you describe your style?

I usually like to dress casual, but with a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

It varies. I like boutiques. I tend to shop on holiday where you can get something different.

Who is your style icon?

Goldie Hawn (American actress and film producer).

Read more Street Style stories here:

Conversation