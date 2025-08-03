Turriff Show 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish attendees

There was glorious sunshine for the Turriff Show this weekend.

The Sunday of the two-day agricultural show was bustling as residents from Aberdeenshire and further afield came out in force.

Here are some of the best looks at Turriff Show 2025, from Louis Vuitton scarves to TikTok shop dresses.

Gabrielle McGhie, 33, from Craigellachie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a lawyer.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from Hicks and Brown, my scarf is pashmina and my necklace is from Tiffany & Co.

How would you describe your style?

I would say classic, with a hint of country.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Holland Cooper, Fairfax & Favor and Aspinal of London.

Who is your style icon?

Naomi Campbell.

Elaine Wilson, 36, from Banff

What do you do for a living?

I’m a farmer.

What are you wearing?

My boots and bag are from Fairfax & Favor, my belt is from Holland Cooper, my shorts are from Next, my top is from Asos.

How would you describe your style?

I like to dress sophisticated but in keeping with the country show theme today.

Where do you like to shop?

Holland Cooper, Asos.

Who is your style icon?

I like the owner of Holland Cooper, Jade Holland Cooper. Her look is timeless, elegant, with staple pieces that are versatile.

John Ledingham, 46, from Fintry

What do you do for a living?

I’m a farmer.

What are you wearing?

My kilt, jacket, sporran etc. are from Mitchell Scott in Inverurie.

How would you describe your style?

Traditional. I quite like wearing a kilt if it’s not too cold!

Where do you like to shop?

Anywhere really.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Ashley Leggat, 22, from Huntly

What do you do for a living?

I’m a hairdresser.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Hollister, my shoes are from Fairfax & Favor.

How would you describe your style?

Summery, I quite like wearing florals to events like Turriff Show.

Where do you like to shop?

I like a very wide variety. Online mostly.

Who is your style icon?

I can’t think of anyone.

Rebecca Beverly, 23, from Rhynie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a land manager.

What are you wearing?

My dress and bag are from TikTok shop, my shoes are from Aria.

How would you describe your style?

Summery.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara and Hollister.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Francis Irvine, 68, from Cairnie

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

My shirt is from Next, my scarf is actually Louis Vuitton, and I bought these jeans in Aviemore.

How would you describe your style?

I usually like to dress casual, but with a pop of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

It varies. I like boutiques. I tend to shop on holiday where you can get something different.

Who is your style icon?

Goldie Hawn (American actress and film producer).

Read more Street Style stories here: