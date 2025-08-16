Why I was enchanted by Dufftown Fairy Village and history trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Why I was enchanted by Dufftown Fairy Village and history trail

Dufftown Fairy Village has been enchanting families eager to get a glimpse of its diminutive dwellers since 2017. You can tie in a visit with a walk along a fascinating history trail.

Gayle visits Dufftown Fairy Village.
Gayle visits Dufftown Fairy Village - and keeps her eyes peeled for tiny inhabitants. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
By Gayle Ritchie

I love fairies. Mad as it sounds, I’ve always hoped they might exist.

Before anyone brings out the strait-jacket, I’ll share my story of visiting an actual fairy village.

Alas, I didn’t spot any of the tiny, gossamer-winged creatures, but I did have a wonderfully enchanting afternoon.

The whimsical attraction sits deep in a forest on the outskirts of Dufftown and overlooks the tinkling Dullan Water.

How did I get there?

I drove up Church Street for about a mile and parked in a grassy layby next to a sign pointing in the direction of the Giant’s Chair.

I soon reached the ‘chair’, a seat-shaped rock feature carved by the power of the Dullan in spate.

It was apparently named after Malcolm II, King of the Scots.

A sign pointing to the Giant's Chair at Dufftown.
Sign to Giant’s Chair. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The Giant’s Chair was long known as a romantic spot for couples to visit – and legend has it that Queen Victoria came here in 1867.

From here, it’s worth taking a wee detour to see the so-called Giant’s Cradle – an impressive pothole in the rocks high above the water.

The Giant's Cradle pothole in the rocks.
Giant’s Cradle. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I tried to imagine a giant sitting in both the chair and cradle, chilling out.

Continuing up the pretty, wooden glen, it’s a short and steep haul up to the fairy village.

I was last here in the height of winter, and all the tiny houses and gardens were hidden beneath thick snow.

Gayle looks out for little inhabitants in one of the fairy houses at Dufftown Fairy Village.
Gayle looks for fairies. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

But visiting in summer, and following a bit of a revamp, the village is a delight – even if it does look like it could do with a bit of TLC.

What can you see at fairy village?

There are not only miniature houses, but two tiny pubs and a clock tower, all hand-crafted from wood.

When the village opened in 2017, visitors from across the globe flocked to see it – but it was a mystery as to who had created it.

Gayle explores the tiny houses at Dufftown Fairy Village.
Gayle at Dufftown Fairy Village: Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It was later revealed that craftsman Davey Brown had been responsible for bringing the magic to the secluded spot.

In May 2023, Davey added a special Ukraine-themed home to the village to welcome refugee families to the area.

Forest foliage at the enchanting Dufftown Fairy Village.
Dufftown Fairy Village is sure to enchant. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The traditional cottage had a flag from the country flying from its rooftop with tiny pebbles in the same colours leading up to the door as a path.

The gesture was welcomed by Ukrainians.

Could you help out at Dufftown Fairy Village?

However, as the years have passed, the village has started to deteriorate, with one house host to a huge wasp’s nest, a couple of rotting benches and some broken fencing.

In true community spirit, volunteers have come together to organise maintenance days, ripping out decaying wood and installing new picnic benches.

A tiny round, slate-roofed fairy house with wooden, arched door.
Dufftown Fairy Village. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It’s looking great now, but some visitors – and locals – have told me they feel it could do with a bit more work.

But work takes time, goodwill and volunteers. So be sure to keep an eye on the Facebook page to see how you can get involved.

A tree stump transformed into a little fairy house.
Who lives here? Image: Gayle Ritchie.

History trail

It doesn’t take long to fully explore the fairy village, so I decided to complete the circular history trail – heading up the glen, over the river, and back through Dufftown.

This was full of fascination, with storyboards along the way informing me of points of interest.

First up was the Linen Apron waterfall – a mere trickle thanks to a lack of rain.

Dullan Water.
Dullan Water. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I then followed a tranquil stretch of water, soon reaching a weir. Beyond lies Dufftown Distillery, on the far bank.

The trail takes in Pittyvaich Mills and the site of Hardhaugh Inn, now a house. A storyboard reveals it was described as a ‘smuggler’s haunt’ by a provost in the 1780s.

And apparently William Grant, the founder of Glenfiddich Distillery, once lived here.

Gory story of The Pot

Further downstream there’s a spot on the river known as ‘The Pot’.

It looks too shallow for a swim but the board tells how it was “a deep pit” in the water where people were drowned in feudal times.

“Traditionally, women were drowned and men were hung,” it states. How horrific!

A peaceful scene of cows in fields and distant trees from the Speyside Way.
Scenic views from the Speyside Way. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I left the Pot with a shudder and looked for a continuation of the path – but to no avail.

Instead, I trudged uphill through overgrown vegetation, and found myself on the Speyside Way, with cracking views of Dufftown and the hills beyond.

Had I found the proper path, I’d have also found Gordon’s Cross – the base stone for an old cross or gibbet.

Dufftown and the hills beyond.
Dufftown and beyond. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

Instead, I crossed a rickety iron bridge over the river and found myself at Mortlach Distillery.

Fascinating graveyard

From there it was a case of walking back towards my car, popping into Mortlach churchyard for a peek.

The kirk is believed to be one of the earliest sites of Christian worship in the north-east of Scotland, dating back to the 6th Century.

The kirkyard, in which William Grant is buried, has a fabulously well-preserved watch-house – used to guard against grave robbing.

A Pictish stone in Mortlach Kirkyard.
Pictish stone in Mortlach Kirkyard. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

There’s also a weathered ‘Battle Stone’ featuring both Christian and Pictish symbols.

It is thought to be associated with the Battle of Mortlach in 1010, although the stone likely hails from several centuries earlier.

The kirk also boasts the ‘Elephant Stone’, found in 1925 by a gravedigger, which was placed inside the church foyer when it was modernised in 1934.

A gate depicting the Battle of Mortlach which took place on the ground below the church in 1010.
Gate depicting the Battle of Mortlach which took place on the ground below the church in 1010. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

It is Pictish in origin and got its name from the elephant-like carving on the upper half of the stone.

From the kirkyard, it’s an uphill haul along the tarmac back to the car. But the views of fields and distant hills make it less of a struggle.

 

Conversation