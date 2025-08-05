Oldmachar Academy pupils’ delight at ‘amazing’ exam results after months of hard work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oldmachar Academy pupils’ delight at ‘amazing’ exam results after months of hard work

Pupils from Bridge of Don's Oldmachar Academy were among those celebrating their exam results today. We speak with just some of them and find out their hopes for their futures.

By Karen Roberts
Oldmachar Academy pupils celebrated their exam success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Oldmachar Academy pupils celebrated their exam success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Oldmachar Academy pupil Joshua Uwafili is taking his impressive results in his stride, and already setting his sights of Cambridge.

The 15-year-old, who has just finished S4, had been studying both National 5 and Higher subjects.

He was joined by his proud mum Edith today at a ceremony for Aberdeen pupils on Broad Street as he celebrated his results, having achieved A and B grades.

Joshua had studied a range of subjects including physics, chemistry and maths.

Now in S5 he will study Highers, and looking to the future he would like to study chemical engineering.

He said: “I already have my eyes on Cambridge or Imperial.”

His mum Edith said: “I’m so excited and so happy and so fulfilled! So much work has been put in into this, and it has paid off.

“I really must congratulate him. He really did put in a lot of work, and a lot of sacrifices, where others were going out with friends, playing, partying and all that his best friend is his books!”

Joshua Uwafili and his mum Edith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Oldmachar pupil headed to Napier

Meanwhile, Daniel MacQuarrie, who has just finished S5, is headed to Napier University in Edinburgh to study cyber security and forensics.

He got all A grades in his Highers, which included computing.

Daniel, of Bridge of Don, was among the youngsters who gathered outside Marischal College on exam results day.

He had received his results just minutes after arriving at Marischal College.

His mum Saule was with him and was delighted with his “amazing” results.

The 17-year-old had been waiting for his results in the mail, he said: “I was expecting them in the mail, but when they didn’t didn’t come I just came here and my head teacher gave them to me.”

Daniel MacQuarrie is headed to Napier university. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Celebration plans after hard work

Also among the Oldmachar pupils was Amber Styles, who is now in fifth year and studying for five Highers and one level six course.

She got seven As in her National 5 exams.

Among the subjects she studied were English, French and biology.

She was thrilled with her results and said: “I’ve been nervous all week, but I’m very happy with my results.”

Amber, 16, of Bridge of Don went up to the school to get her results and called her parents afterwards to let them know the good news.

For now she is planning to celebrate with her friends after her hard work, and said: “Me and my friends are going out for a picnic to celebrate our exams and our hard work that we put into it.”

Amber Styles is now studying for her Highers at Oldmachar Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

