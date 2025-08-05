Oldmachar Academy pupils’ delight at ‘amazing’ exam results after months of hard work

Oldmachar Academy pupil Joshua Uwafili is taking his impressive results in his stride, and already setting his sights of Cambridge.

The 15-year-old, who has just finished S4, had been studying both National 5 and Higher subjects.

He was joined by his proud mum Edith today at a ceremony for Aberdeen pupils on Broad Street as he celebrated his results, having achieved A and B grades.

Joshua had studied a range of subjects including physics, chemistry and maths.

Now in S5 he will study Highers, and looking to the future he would like to study chemical engineering.

He said: “I already have my eyes on Cambridge or Imperial.”

His mum Edith said: “I’m so excited and so happy and so fulfilled! So much work has been put in into this, and it has paid off.

“I really must congratulate him. He really did put in a lot of work, and a lot of sacrifices, where others were going out with friends, playing, partying and all that his best friend is his books!”

Oldmachar pupil headed to Napier

Meanwhile, Daniel MacQuarrie, who has just finished S5, is headed to Napier University in Edinburgh to study cyber security and forensics.

He got all A grades in his Highers, which included computing.

Daniel, of Bridge of Don, was among the youngsters who gathered outside Marischal College on exam results day.

He had received his results just minutes after arriving at Marischal College.

His mum Saule was with him and was delighted with his “amazing” results.

The 17-year-old had been waiting for his results in the mail, he said: “I was expecting them in the mail, but when they didn’t didn’t come I just came here and my head teacher gave them to me.”

Celebration plans after hard work

Also among the Oldmachar pupils was Amber Styles, who is now in fifth year and studying for five Highers and one level six course.

She got seven As in her National 5 exams.

Among the subjects she studied were English, French and biology.

She was thrilled with her results and said: “I’ve been nervous all week, but I’m very happy with my results.”

Amber, 16, of Bridge of Don went up to the school to get her results and called her parents afterwards to let them know the good news.

For now she is planning to celebrate with her friends after her hard work, and said: “Me and my friends are going out for a picnic to celebrate our exams and our hard work that we put into it.”