Photographer Kath Flannery takes Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle walk capturing breathtaking coastal views and history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Photographer Kath Flannery takes Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle walk capturing breathtaking coastal views and history

Kath Flannery captures the iconic coastal walk from Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle, with dramatic cliffs, sea views.

Chocolate labrador running with a stick along the coastal path near Dunnottar Castle, with the ruins visible in the background, 14 February 2025.
A happy four-legged explorer bounds along the path near Dunnottar Castle, stick in tow and views to match the energy.
By Kath Flannery & Mark Asquith

Photographer Kath Flannery set out along the clifftop path from Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle and returned with breathtaking images of one of Scotland’s most dramatic coastal routes.

The walk offers spectacular views over Stonehaven harbour before climbing towards the rugged headland where the medieval fortress of Dunnottar stands proudly above the North Sea.

Along the way, walkers pass sea stacks, hidden coves, and windswept grassland – with plenty of opportunities to stop and soak in the scenery.

This accessible route, just under two miles each way, is a must-do for visitors seeking history, sea air, and unforgettable views.

Directional sign to Dunnottar Castle at the start of the walking route from Stonehaven Harbour, photographed on 14 February 2025.
A sign near Stonehaven Harbour marks the start of the clifftop trail to Dunnottar Castle — just over a mile of stunning coastal scenery.
Aerial view of Stonehaven Harbour with fishing boats and yachts docked, captured at the start of the walk to Dunnottar Castle on 14 February 2025.
An elevated view over Stonehaven Harbour marks the beginning of the coastal route to Dunnottar Castle, with boats moored against a backdrop of historic buildings.
Stonehaven War Memorial on a cloudy day, overlooking the coastline and Dunnottar Castle in the distance, photographed on 14 February 2025.
The dramatic Stonehaven War Memorial stands sentinel on the clifftop, with sweeping views towards Dunnottar Castle and the North Sea beyond.
View of a quiet bay and dramatic cliffs with the Stonehaven War Memorial visible on the clifftop, along the walk to Dunnottar Castle, 14 February 2025.
Looking back along the coast, the Stonehaven War Memorial stands high above a sweeping bay and rugged cliffs shaped by centuries of North Sea weather.
Group of black and white oystercatchers standing on a pebbled beach near seaweed-strewn shore along the Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle route, 14 February 2025.
A flock of oystercatchers gathers along the shoreline, bringing life to the windswept beach between Stonehaven and Dunnottar Castle.
Scenic view of a secluded bay and dramatic cliffs along the Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle path, with the castle visible in the distance, 14 February 2025.
A hidden cove and sweeping cliffs line the rugged coastline between Stonehaven and Dunnottar Castle, offering breathtaking views at every turn.
Two people walking a dog along the Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle clifftop path with the medieval fortress visible in the distance, 14 February 2025.
Walkers and their dog enjoy the clifftop path with dramatic views of Dunnottar Castle emerging ahead on a crisp February afternoon.
Two walkers stop at an interpretation board on the Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle path, with the castle visible in the distance, 14 February 2025.
Walkers pause to read an information board along the coastal path, with Dunnottar Castle looming ahead against the North Sea horizon.
Family walking along a grassy clifftop path toward the Stonehaven War Memorial, with gorse-covered hillside and dramatic views, 14 February 2025.
A family walks the clifftop trail toward the Stonehaven War Memorial, enjoying the dramatic coastal scenery on this popular Aberdeenshire route.
Two people sitting on a bench overlooking Dunnottar Castle and the surrounding cliffs and sea, along the Stonehaven coastal walk, 14 February 2025.
Two walkers pause on a bench to take in the dramatic view of Dunnottar Castle perched above the waves on the Aberdeenshire coast.
Group of people walking toward Dunnottar Castle on a coastal path with the sea and castle in the background, 14 February 2025.
With Dunnottar Castle in sight, walkers make their final approach along the clifftop path on one of Scotland’s most iconic coastal routes.
Two people walking near the edge of the clifftop path with Dunnottar Castle ruins and the sea in the background, 14 February 2025.
Walkers take in the dramatic sight of Dunnottar Castle, perched high on the cliffs above the crashing waves of the North Sea.
Dunnottar Castle viewed across a steep rocky chasm, with ruins set atop cliffs overlooking the sea, 14 February 2025.
Perched above dramatic cliffs and deep gullies, Dunnottar Castle cuts a striking figure against the North Sea’s endless horizon.
Group of tourists taking photos and admiring the view of Dunnottar Castle from a grassy clifftop viewpoint, 14 February 2025.
Visitors pause at a popular viewpoint to capture photos of Dunnottar Castle, one of Scotland’s most iconic historic landmarks.
View of rocky shoreline and cliffs through a natural rock arch along the Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle walk, 14 February 2025.
A natural rock arch frames a rugged stretch of coastline beneath the cliffs near Dunnottar Castle, revealing a hidden world at sea level.
Rocky beach and dramatic sea stack near Stonehaven on the coastal walk to Dunnottar Castle, under cloudy skies in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
Rugged sea stacks and rocky shores line the clifftop path between Stonehaven and Dunnottar Castle, offering breathtaking coastal views along the route.
Small waterfall flowing through a grassy gorge near Stonehaven with walkers crossing a footbridge on the clifftop trail to Dunnottar Castle.
Walkers cross a small footbridge above a hidden waterfall on the scenic coastal path between Stonehaven and Dunnottar Castle.
Person walking a dog along the clifftop path near Stonehaven with views of Dunnottar Castle, beach cove, and North Sea coastline in Scotland.
A walker and dog follow the clifftop path towards Dunnottar Castle, enjoying sweeping coastal views south of Stonehaven.
Walkers ascending steps towards Dunnottar Castle, a medieval fortress on a rocky cliff overlooking the North Sea near Stonehaven, Scotland.
Walkers climb the steep steps leading to Dunnottar Castle, perched dramatically on its sea-cliff headland south of Stonehaven.

About the Series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of Scotland’s most compelling locations – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Press & Journal photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.