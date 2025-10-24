Photographer Kath Flannery takes Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle walk capturing breathtaking coastal views and history

Photographer Kath Flannery set out along the clifftop path from Stonehaven to Dunnottar Castle and returned with breathtaking images of one of Scotland’s most dramatic coastal routes.

The walk offers spectacular views over Stonehaven harbour before climbing towards the rugged headland where the medieval fortress of Dunnottar stands proudly above the North Sea.

Along the way, walkers pass sea stacks, hidden coves, and windswept grassland – with plenty of opportunities to stop and soak in the scenery.

This accessible route, just under two miles each way, is a must-do for visitors seeking history, sea air, and unforgettable views.

About the Series

Framed Places is a visual storytelling series that explores the beauty, history and atmosphere of Scotland’s most compelling locations – from quiet coastal trails and ruined cathedrals to hidden landmarks and timeless townscapes.

Through the lens of Press & Journal photographers, each edition captures not just the view, but the feeling of a place – its light, texture and sense of presence.

Whether well-known or quietly overlooked, these are the places that shape memory and invite reflection. Expect stone, sea, shadow – and stories written into the landscape.