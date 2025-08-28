‘Our dream £650k Stonehaven house was a home from Canadian home’

Who: Alex Ruddle-Poechman, 47, an administrator and her husband Scott Poechman, 49, a flood specialist and their “ridiculously large” Great Dane, Norm.

What: A stunning two-storey detached home.

Where: Blairmaud, on Stonehaven’s sought-after Gurney Street.

Alex shares the couple’s renovation journey….

“We moved from a beautiful, historic home in Waterdown, Ontario that was built in 1864 – so technically older than the country of Canada itself.

When we were moving to Scotland, we thought that Stonehaven was a ‘Waterdown-by-the-Sea’ and fell in love with it instantly.

Scott and I arrived in the area in mid-July 2024 and regularly walked around Stonehaven looking for old, stone-built homes.

We enjoyed the older areas of Stonehaven – specifically, Gurney St – and we were hopeful that one would come on the market.

In August, 4 Gurney Street was listed.

We purchased the house in late September, and moved in mid-November. Renovations started in January.

‘A simple, classic, elegant, timeless look – and a dog spa’

Blairmaud is a beautiful house with tonnes of potential. It has fabulous bones and we immediately had so many ideas.

It was built in 1895, a Victorian sandstone home with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, five reception rooms and a laundry room and larder.

The property also has a detached one-bedroom annexe and a garage with a workshop and storage loft.

Blairmaud was a beautiful, warm, lovely home already – but it needed a little updating. We knew that exposing and refinishing the original wood floors would be on the to-do list.

My mom in Canada convinced MyScott (as I call my husband) and I to upgrade the superfluous bathroom into a very useful dog spa, which we call the Dog Spaw.

The rest of the reno was envisioned and fell into place as we transformed the house room by room.

Scott and I like a simple, classic, elegant, timeless look. Light and bright but warm. Whimsical, eclectic and quirky. Kind of ‘shabby chic’.

Historic colours and hand-me-downs at renovated Stonehaven home

Originally, we started addressing things mentioned on our home report.

This included repairs to various sections of the roof, pointing on exterior walls and gutter repairs and cleaning.

On the inside, we worked room by room, starting upstairs with the bedrooms.

We painted each bedroom and installed custom wainscoting (panelling) and installed new lighting throughout most of the house.

We cleaned carpets and gutted and overhauled the upstairs bathroom, installing new plumbing and all new fittings.

The stair runner and almost all of the downstairs carpeting was removed to expose the very rough-looking original wood floors. We refinished them and installed a custom runner.

We tiled the bathrooms, laundry room and back hallway, and also added a sink to the laundry room. The kitchen was reconfigured and remodelled too.

We always use Benjamin Moore Historic colours to keep with the period of the house. We found French Toile wallpaper online.

Our collection of mix-matched furniture is our own shipped from home. Most of that collection is hand-me-downs from family and friends, second hand purchases, and a few pieces of homemade furniture Scott designed and created himself.

‘Scotland was our home from home, not our forever home’

Initially, Blairmaud was our new ‘forever home’ – over the years, there were many things we had planned to do. It was going to be an absolutely fabulous home.

But after a short time, we realised that Scotland wasn’t our home, but our ‘home away from home’.

The plan didn’t come to fruition exactly how we had imagined it would – but looking back, we’ve been living our dream and wouldn’t change a thing.

In any case, we are very proud of what we have accomplished in such a short time. We think the entire house is stunning.

Our top tip for anyone else planning a renovation is to have a budget and a timeline – but understand that you will go over on both and that’s okay.

Work from room to room, starting with the less important rooms. Don’t bite off more than you can chew and keep it slow and steady.

Remember: keep the reno manageable.

Blairmaud, 4 Gurney Street, Stonehaven is on the market for offers over £650,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or visit the website at aspc.co.uk.

