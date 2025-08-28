‘Our dream £650k Stonehaven house was a home from Canadian home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘Our dream £650k Stonehaven house was a home from Canadian home’

Alex and Scott pounded the Stonehaven streets in the hopes of finding their dream home - and now they're ready to let someone else enjoy it.

The front view of renovated Stonehaven house Blairmaud, a stone detached two-storey property.
Alex and Scott's renovated Stonehaven house Blairmaud. Image: Alex Poechman.
By Sarah Bruce

Who: Alex Ruddle-Poechman, 47, an administrator and her husband Scott Poechman, 49, a flood specialist and their “ridiculously large” Great Dane, Norm.

What: A stunning two-storey detached home.

Where: Blairmaud, on Stonehaven’s sought-after Gurney Street.

A smiling man and woman standing on the doorstep of their home with their Great Dane dog.
Alex and Scott – and Norm – outside Blairmaud in Stonehaven. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

Alex shares the couple’s renovation journey….

“We moved from a beautiful, historic home in Waterdown, Ontario that was built in 1864 – so technically older than the country of Canada itself.

When we were moving to Scotland, we thought that Stonehaven was a ‘Waterdown-by-the-Sea’ and fell in love with it instantly.

Scott and I arrived in the area in mid-July 2024 and regularly walked around Stonehaven looking for old, stone-built homes.

We enjoyed the older areas of Stonehaven – specifically, Gurney St – and we were hopeful that one would come on the market.

The rear view of renovated Stonehaven house Blairmaud from the end of the back garden.
Blairmaud from the back garden. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

In August, 4 Gurney Street was listed.

We purchased the house in late September, and moved in mid-November. Renovations started in January.

‘A simple, classic, elegant, timeless look – and a dog spa’

Blairmaud is a beautiful house with tonnes of potential. It has fabulous bones and we immediately had so many ideas.

It was built in 1895, a Victorian sandstone home with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, five reception rooms and a laundry room and larder.

The dog spa (complete with wallpaper) at the renovated Stonehaven house. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

The property also has a detached one-bedroom annexe and a garage with a workshop and storage loft.

Blairmaud was a beautiful, warm, lovely home already – but it needed a little updating. We knew that exposing and refinishing the original wood floors would be on the to-do list.

A view from above of the Blairmaud staircase with tartan runner and wooden floors at the bottom.
Period perfection with a tartan runner on the stairs. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

My mom in Canada convinced MyScott (as I call my husband) and I to upgrade the superfluous bathroom into a very useful dog spa, which we call the Dog Spaw.

The rest of the reno was envisioned and fell into place as we transformed the house room by room.

A view of a stripped back room with exposed floorboards.
Work at Blairmaud, Stonehaven was wide-reaching. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

Scott and I like a simple, classic, elegant, timeless look. Light and bright but warm. Whimsical, eclectic and quirky. Kind of ‘shabby chic’.

Historic colours and hand-me-downs at renovated Stonehaven home

Originally, we started addressing things mentioned on our home report.

This included repairs to various sections of the roof, pointing on exterior walls and gutter repairs and cleaning.

On the inside, we worked room by room, starting upstairs with the bedrooms.

We painted each bedroom and installed custom wainscoting (panelling) and installed new lighting throughout most of the house.

A white bedroom with chandelier and period furniture.
Just one of Blairmaud’s bedrooms. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

We cleaned carpets and gutted and overhauled the upstairs bathroom, installing new plumbing and all new fittings.

The stair runner and almost all of the downstairs carpeting was removed to expose the very rough-looking original wood floors. We refinished them and installed a custom runner.

We tiled the bathrooms, laundry room and back hallway, and also added a sink to the laundry room. The kitchen was reconfigured and remodelled too.

A smart bathroom with black and white checked floor and walk-in shower.
A newly-tiled bathroom at Blairmaud. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

We always use Benjamin Moore Historic colours to keep with the period of the house. We found French Toile wallpaper online.

Our collection of mix-matched furniture is our own shipped from home. Most of that collection is hand-me-downs from family and friends, second hand purchases, and a few pieces of homemade furniture Scott designed and created himself.

‘Scotland was our home from home, not our forever home’

Initially, Blairmaud was our new ‘forever home’ – over the years, there were many things we had planned to do. It was going to be an absolutely fabulous home.

But after a short time, we realised that Scotland wasn’t our home, but our ‘home away from home’.

The plan didn’t come to fruition exactly how we had imagined it would – but looking back, we’ve been living our dream and wouldn’t change a thing.

In any case, we are very proud of what we have accomplished in such a short time. We think the entire house is stunning.

A light walled and carpeted sitting room with a cream sofa and warm wood fittings.
Part of the living space in Blairmaud. Image: Alex Ruddle-Poechman

Our top tip for anyone else planning a renovation is to have a budget and a timeline – but understand that you will go over on both and that’s okay.

Work from room to room, starting with the less important rooms. Don’t bite off more than you can chew and keep it slow and steady.

Remember: keep the reno manageable.

Blairmaud, 4 Gurney Street, Stonehaven is on the market for offers over £650,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace on 01224 564636 or visit the website at aspc.co.uk.

