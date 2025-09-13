Why does the Broch produce so many Scottish surfing champions?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why does the Broch produce so many Scottish surfing champions?

Fraserburgh might seem an unlikely crucible of surfing, but it's unsurpassed when it comes to producing national surfing champions

Surfing at Fraserburgh beach. Image: VisitScotland
Surfing at Fraserburgh beach. Image: VisitScotland
By Susy Macaulay

Which north-east town has become a hotbed of performance surfing, producing Scottish champion after Scottish champion?

If you’re not a surfer, the answer might surprise you.

Cowabunga! It’s Fraserburgh.

Over the past 50 years, the Broch has spawned some of the best surfers in the country.

A surfer in the Scottish surfing championships at Fraserburgh beach in 2005.
The Scottish surfing championships at Fraserburgh beach in 2005. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

They include the late Iain Masson, who won the Scottish title nine times, Mark Cameron, who took it seven times, and Chris Noble, who took the title six times.

It’s an impressive track record and begs the question, why Fraserburgh?

Especially when the surfing world agrees that Thurso East and the north coast is where the best waves live in Scotland…

Chris Noble of Fraserburgh is six times Scottish surfing champion.
Chris Noble of Fraserburgh is six times Scottish surfing champion. Image: Chris Noble.

Why is Fraserburgh a surf star hotspot?

Chris Noble, Broch born and bred, has moved to Thurso to catch those waves permanently, but vividly remembers his early years surfing off Fraserburgh.

“I’d always been involved in swimming and snorkelling since I was young.

“When I was about 13 I noticed my next-door neighbour had a surfboard at the back of their shed, so I asked to borrow it and took it to the beach.

Chris surfing off the coast of Thurso.
Chris surfing off the coast of Thurso. Image: Chris Noble.

“The very first day I tried it I remember thinking it was pretty cool, and I ended up going back and forth every day knocking on my neighbour’s door asking to borrow it.

“Eventually he said stop knocking at the door and help yourself, there you go, and I ended up with a key to the shed.

“For a long time I was totally consumed by surfing, it’s all you think about, all you want to do, it’s an obsession.”

With that obsession, Chris was lucky to grow up in Fraserburgh.

“Fraserburgh was a real hotspot of performance surfing at the time, it was the main hub and the best surfers in Scotland were all from Fraserburgh.”

‘Fraserburgh folk are competitive’

Chris, 50, puts it down to the competitive nature of Brochers.

He said: “It’s in the mentality of the people from Fraserburgh to be quite competitive.

A shot of Fraserburgh beach.
Fraserburgh beach, a natural amphitheatre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Also there’s lots of access to the beach, which is a five-mile natural amphitheatre.

“In my time we were surfing alongside the best guys in Scotland, Iain Masson, Billy Cowie and Peter Strachan, so because you’re surfing next to them you’re learning from the better guys.

“Then there’s competition between the younger generations which spurs development as well.

“For years it was basically a competition between me and Mark Cameron. We grew up surfing together.”

Mark and Chris took turn about as Scottish surf champions for 16 years

Mark 'Scratchy' Cameron from Fraserburgh in his surf gear.
Mark ‘Scratchy’ Cameron from Fraserburgh is seven times Scottish surf champion. Image: Mark Cameron, 2018.

Mark, also known as Scratchy, took the laurel wreath from Iain Masson in 1999 after Iain had been crowned Scottish surfing champion nine times since 1990.

He was seven times champion up to 2016, interchanging with Chris.

Mark, now in his late forties, works offshore so that he can spend as much time as possible chasing waves.

He said: “The beach is so accessible in Fraserburgh that kids don’t need so much from their parents, unlike Thurso East which is a drive away.

Mark with his surf board.
Mark has travelled the world with his board. Image: Mark Cameron 2017.

“The water kind of boomerangs there depending on the surf and we have quite a lot of different conditions with the wind and the swell.”

Mark’s hobby has taken him all over the world, including Hawaii, Australia, Peru and New Zealand.

His loved ones have had to come to terms with the fact that when there are waves, he’s basically unavailable.

‘Surfing trumps everything’

“I have to surf, no matter what.

“I got on my first surfboard at 12 after seeing surfboards for hire, and I thought why not?

“I’m from a fishing family and no one really entered the water until I participated.”

A surfer heads out on Fraserburgh beach.
A surfer heads out on Fraserburgh beach. Image: Buchan/Brown.

Mark’s wave obsession and his father’s need to fish often saw fireworks in the Cameron household on Sunday nights.

He said: “Every Sunday night it was a big thing, we’d listen to the shipping forecast for the week.

“My father wanted nice calm conditions for fishing, and I’d be wanting a gale of wind.

“Back in the day, we’d tape the forecast and look at the low pressure and try to work out where the waves were.

Damien Hewlett from Edinburgh, in the Scottish surfing championships at Fraserburgh beach.
Damien Hewlett from Edinburgh in the Scottish surfing championships at Fraserburgh beach. Image: DCT/Jim Irvine.

“Even now my mother says she never knew that 34 years on I’d still be like a giddy schoolboy when there’s a good forecast, I’m watching the TV and screaming and shouting.

“I go to Thurso on an almost weekly basis when I’m onshore, or Pennan or Fraserburgh, wherever there’s waves, I’ll just dedicate myself to that.”

Mark finds it hard to put his finger on why surfers from Fraserburgh are so motivated and successful.

“If you can surf bad waves well, when you get good waves in your hand that technique really shines through,” he said.

‘You have to compete with the best’

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, you have to compete with the best to get to that next level.

“A group of us did that and I think the parents in Fraserburgh now are wonderful in taking young surfers to events in Thurso and England, even international events.

“I think there’s only so much motivation you can do yourself seeing your friends, but when you go to these competitions you see how good people actually are.”

An image of The View from the Shoulder book by Roger Cox.

Surf historian and Scotsman journalist Roger Cox has just released A View From The Shoulder, A Portrait of Scottish Surfing (pub Arena 2025).

He has plenty to say about Fraserburgh’s massive influence on Scottish surfing.
“Fraserburgh is nobody’s idea of a surf town, but it’s spawned by far the most successful surfers than anywhere else.

“Nobody from the south-east of Scotland has won a national for thirty to forty years, it’s all Broch.

James Henry of Fraserburgh, in action in the Scottish surfing championships at Fraserburgh beach in 2005.
James Henry of Fraserburgh, in the Scottish surfing championships at Fraserburgh beach in 2005. Image: DCT/Jim Irvine.

“My theory is that the wave at Fraserburgh breaks left from the pier so it’s quite a small take-off spot, concentrated in a small area.

“So you’re having to fight for waves so everyone is jockeying for position the way you would in a competitive heat.

“It’s like a pressure cooker, the best wave is happening in one spot and everyone wants it so everybody’s fighting for it, and everybody has to get better.

“Also if you’re a young kid starting out you’re going to sit in close proximity to surfers who are really, really good, like Mark and Chris.”

The future of surfing in Fraserburgh is in safe hands

Fraserburgh surfing family Russell and Elaine Cruickshank, Kai and Callie with their medals and trophies on Fraserburgh beach.
Fraserburgh surfing family Russell and Elaine Cruickshank, Kai and Callie with their medals and trophies on Fraserburgh beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Can Fraserburgh sustain its stellar surfing reputation?

In Mark Cameron’s view, yes.

He said: The long list from Fraserburgh continues and it looks like there’s a nice fresh batch of surfers coming through.

“They are going to British and European championships where before it was just the Scottish championships we went to.”

Chris added: “The generation before my generation was competitive, then it went through a quieter period when there were less kids getting involved in the sport.

“But nowadays it’s come back to a time where the kids are managing to be competitive with each other again and coming back to what it once used to be.”

Read about the latest Fraserburgh Scottish champions, Callie and Kai Cruickshank, and their surfing mad family.

Roger Cox is giving a personal account of the eccentricities of Scottish Surfing in a talk in Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, The Green Room on November 14 at 7.45pm. He’ll be joined by photographer Mike Guest. It’s part of the Aye Write festival.

