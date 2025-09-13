Why does the Broch produce so many Scottish surfing champions?

Which north-east town has become a hotbed of performance surfing, producing Scottish champion after Scottish champion?

If you’re not a surfer, the answer might surprise you.

Cowabunga! It’s Fraserburgh.

Over the past 50 years, the Broch has spawned some of the best surfers in the country.

They include the late Iain Masson, who won the Scottish title nine times, Mark Cameron, who took it seven times, and Chris Noble, who took the title six times.

It’s an impressive track record and begs the question, why Fraserburgh?

Especially when the surfing world agrees that Thurso East and the north coast is where the best waves live in Scotland…

Why is Fraserburgh a surf star hotspot?

Chris Noble, Broch born and bred, has moved to Thurso to catch those waves permanently, but vividly remembers his early years surfing off Fraserburgh.

“I’d always been involved in swimming and snorkelling since I was young.

“When I was about 13 I noticed my next-door neighbour had a surfboard at the back of their shed, so I asked to borrow it and took it to the beach.

“The very first day I tried it I remember thinking it was pretty cool, and I ended up going back and forth every day knocking on my neighbour’s door asking to borrow it.

“Eventually he said stop knocking at the door and help yourself, there you go, and I ended up with a key to the shed.

“For a long time I was totally consumed by surfing, it’s all you think about, all you want to do, it’s an obsession.”

With that obsession, Chris was lucky to grow up in Fraserburgh.

“Fraserburgh was a real hotspot of performance surfing at the time, it was the main hub and the best surfers in Scotland were all from Fraserburgh.”

‘Fraserburgh folk are competitive’

Chris, 50, puts it down to the competitive nature of Brochers.

He said: “It’s in the mentality of the people from Fraserburgh to be quite competitive.

“Also there’s lots of access to the beach, which is a five-mile natural amphitheatre.

“In my time we were surfing alongside the best guys in Scotland, Iain Masson, Billy Cowie and Peter Strachan, so because you’re surfing next to them you’re learning from the better guys.

“Then there’s competition between the younger generations which spurs development as well.

“For years it was basically a competition between me and Mark Cameron. We grew up surfing together.”

Mark and Chris took turn about as Scottish surf champions for 16 years

Mark, also known as Scratchy, took the laurel wreath from Iain Masson in 1999 after Iain had been crowned Scottish surfing champion nine times since 1990.

He was seven times champion up to 2016, interchanging with Chris.

Mark, now in his late forties, works offshore so that he can spend as much time as possible chasing waves.

He said: “The beach is so accessible in Fraserburgh that kids don’t need so much from their parents, unlike Thurso East which is a drive away.

“The water kind of boomerangs there depending on the surf and we have quite a lot of different conditions with the wind and the swell.”

Mark’s hobby has taken him all over the world, including Hawaii, Australia, Peru and New Zealand.

His loved ones have had to come to terms with the fact that when there are waves, he’s basically unavailable.

‘Surfing trumps everything’

“I have to surf, no matter what.

“I got on my first surfboard at 12 after seeing surfboards for hire, and I thought why not?

“I’m from a fishing family and no one really entered the water until I participated.”

Mark’s wave obsession and his father’s need to fish often saw fireworks in the Cameron household on Sunday nights.

He said: “Every Sunday night it was a big thing, we’d listen to the shipping forecast for the week.

“My father wanted nice calm conditions for fishing, and I’d be wanting a gale of wind.

“Back in the day, we’d tape the forecast and look at the low pressure and try to work out where the waves were.

“Even now my mother says she never knew that 34 years on I’d still be like a giddy schoolboy when there’s a good forecast, I’m watching the TV and screaming and shouting.

“I go to Thurso on an almost weekly basis when I’m onshore, or Pennan or Fraserburgh, wherever there’s waves, I’ll just dedicate myself to that.”

Mark finds it hard to put his finger on why surfers from Fraserburgh are so motivated and successful.

“If you can surf bad waves well, when you get good waves in your hand that technique really shines through,” he said.

‘You have to compete with the best’

“It doesn’t matter how good you are, you have to compete with the best to get to that next level.

“A group of us did that and I think the parents in Fraserburgh now are wonderful in taking young surfers to events in Thurso and England, even international events.

“I think there’s only so much motivation you can do yourself seeing your friends, but when you go to these competitions you see how good people actually are.”

Surf historian and Scotsman journalist Roger Cox has just released A View From The Shoulder, A Portrait of Scottish Surfing (pub Arena 2025).

He has plenty to say about Fraserburgh’s massive influence on Scottish surfing.

“Fraserburgh is nobody’s idea of a surf town, but it’s spawned by far the most successful surfers than anywhere else.

“Nobody from the south-east of Scotland has won a national for thirty to forty years, it’s all Broch.

“My theory is that the wave at Fraserburgh breaks left from the pier so it’s quite a small take-off spot, concentrated in a small area.

“So you’re having to fight for waves so everyone is jockeying for position the way you would in a competitive heat.

“It’s like a pressure cooker, the best wave is happening in one spot and everyone wants it so everybody’s fighting for it, and everybody has to get better.

“Also if you’re a young kid starting out you’re going to sit in close proximity to surfers who are really, really good, like Mark and Chris.”

The future of surfing in Fraserburgh is in safe hands

Can Fraserburgh sustain its stellar surfing reputation?

In Mark Cameron’s view, yes.

He said: The long list from Fraserburgh continues and it looks like there’s a nice fresh batch of surfers coming through.

“They are going to British and European championships where before it was just the Scottish championships we went to.”

Chris added: “The generation before my generation was competitive, then it went through a quieter period when there were less kids getting involved in the sport.

“But nowadays it’s come back to a time where the kids are managing to be competitive with each other again and coming back to what it once used to be.”

Roger Cox is giving a personal account of the eccentricities of Scottish Surfing in a talk in Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, The Green Room on November 14 at 7.45pm. He’ll be joined by photographer Mike Guest. It’s part of the Aye Write festival.