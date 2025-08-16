For sale: 160-year-old Shetland lighthouse at Bressay is looking for a new keeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: 160-year-old Shetland lighthouse at Bressay is looking for a new keeper

After years guarding Bressay Sound, this historic Stevenson lighthouse is ready for a new chapter overlooking Shetland’s dramatic coastline.

By Louise Glen
Bressay lighthouse offers a number of individual buildings.
Bressay lighthouse has been put on the market for sale. Image; Savills.

Bressay Lighthouse has stood guard over Bressay Sound for more than 160 years.

Now, this striking Stevenson-built lighthouse is offering a new chapter to anyone with a taste for history, heritage and a front-row seat to Shetland’s dramatic coastline.

Historic Bressay Lighthouse is up for sale.
Bressay Lighthouse was build in 1958. Image: Savills.

And it’s a steal at £350,000 for the seven-bed, three-bath, three-reception room property.

Inside the Shetland lighthouse built by Stevenson family

Built in 1858 by David and Thomas Stevenson, Bressay Lighthouse was designed to guide ships safely through the sheltered waters between Bressay and Lerwick.

The cottages that form part of the lighthouse sale.
Two cottages are part of the deeds of sale for Bressay Lighthouse. Image: Savills.

Its cylindrical white tower, black lantern and ochre trim remain a landmark for mariners and a postcard-perfect icon for visitors.

Although automated in 1987, the site is anything but lifeless.

Managed by the Shetland Amenity Trust since 1995, it has been adapted to host the Bressay Lighthouse Artists’ Residency, drawing creative talent from around the world.

The complex includes the original lighthouse tower, two former keepers’ cottages, a former engine room, and an artist’s residence and studio — all set against sweeping views of the North Atlantic and the nearby Noss National Nature Reserve.

The interiors of the lighthouse buildings are in need of renovation.
New owners will need to undertake work to bring it up to modern standards. Image: Savills.

East and West Cottage, once holiday lets, each offer three double bedrooms, a cosy living space and kitchens.

The former principal keeper’s building houses studio and display rooms.

Every structure still carries its history — stone walls, timber floors, and details that echo the keepers’ watchful lives.

Historic Bressay Lighthouse offers unmatched views and a story to tell

Bressay is among Shetland’s most accessible outlying islands, just a seven-minute ferry crossing from Lerwick.

From there, visitors can explore coastal walks, seabird colonies and even spot seals or orcas.

For anyone seeking a truly unique property — whether as an inspirational retreat, a heritage project, or simply a home with a view no city penthouse could match — Bressay Lighthouse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The stunning location.
Bressay Lighthouse has outstanding views across Shetland. Image: Savills.

Local property agent Iona Lamont says: “It’s not just bricks and mortar. It’s part of Scotland’s maritime story.”

Conversation