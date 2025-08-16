For sale: 160-year-old Shetland lighthouse at Bressay is looking for a new keeper

Bressay Lighthouse has stood guard over Bressay Sound for more than 160 years.

Now, this striking Stevenson-built lighthouse is offering a new chapter to anyone with a taste for history, heritage and a front-row seat to Shetland’s dramatic coastline.

And it’s a steal at £350,000 for the seven-bed, three-bath, three-reception room property.

Inside the Shetland lighthouse built by Stevenson family

Built in 1858 by David and Thomas Stevenson, Bressay Lighthouse was designed to guide ships safely through the sheltered waters between Bressay and Lerwick.

Its cylindrical white tower, black lantern and ochre trim remain a landmark for mariners and a postcard-perfect icon for visitors.

Although automated in 1987, the site is anything but lifeless.

Managed by the Shetland Amenity Trust since 1995, it has been adapted to host the Bressay Lighthouse Artists’ Residency, drawing creative talent from around the world.

The complex includes the original lighthouse tower, two former keepers’ cottages, a former engine room, and an artist’s residence and studio — all set against sweeping views of the North Atlantic and the nearby Noss National Nature Reserve.

East and West Cottage, once holiday lets, each offer three double bedrooms, a cosy living space and kitchens.

The former principal keeper’s building houses studio and display rooms.

Every structure still carries its history — stone walls, timber floors, and details that echo the keepers’ watchful lives.

Historic Bressay Lighthouse offers unmatched views and a story to tell

Bressay is among Shetland’s most accessible outlying islands, just a seven-minute ferry crossing from Lerwick.

From there, visitors can explore coastal walks, seabird colonies and even spot seals or orcas.

For anyone seeking a truly unique property — whether as an inspirational retreat, a heritage project, or simply a home with a view no city penthouse could match — Bressay Lighthouse is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Local property agent Iona Lamont says: “It’s not just bricks and mortar. It’s part of Scotland’s maritime story.”