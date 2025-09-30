She climbed Everest, now Aberdeen mum Lee Donald has her sights set on ‘savage’ K2

In an ordinary conversation, if someone said the line: “When I close my eyes, I’m right there, with the entire world beneath my feet,” you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s hyperbole or a manifestation ritual.

But when you speak with Lee Donald, it’s no ordinary conflab.

Because the Aberdeen mum of two is no ordinary woman.

Last year, after beating an eating disorder, overcoming her fear of heights and navigating the challenge of having exercise-induced “asthma”, she summited Everest.

You read that correctly. A woman who struggles to breathe when she exerts herself, and is phobic of high places, conquered the world’s highest peak, becoming only the seventh Scottish female to do so.

Magazine writer Lindsay Bruce caught up with the Granite City powerhouse on her journey from the west end to the world’s top, as she prepares for her next, and arguably even more dangerous, challenge: K2.

Lee’s taken to Skye’s ‘infamous’ ridges for K2 prep

It’s the day after the weekend before when I catch up with Lee.

During her previous two days, she’s been traversing Skye’s Cuillin Ridge, and by the time we sit down to talk, she has 20 summits under her belt.

“It was an amazing experience, although the rocks were wet on the day, making it extra treacherous, so we had to be careful.

“For most of the first day I couldn’t see more than a few metres ahead but the sun broke through the clouds, just in time for the infamous, Inaccessible Pinnacle to become visible. It was an incredible and scary view.

“It was also a very technical climbing session. Extremely exposed. That’s why it’s a great place to train for K2.”

‘K2’s not called the savage mountain for nothing’

Although just over 200m shorter than Mount Everest, K2 is generally considered a much harder climb.

From steep technical terrain, notorious and unpredictable weather, with a high threat of avalanches and rockfall, it’s not called the savage mountain for nothing.

“I’m obsessed with challenging myself, pushing myself and achieving what seems impossible,” she laughs.

“This is part of my own personal journey. To hopefully become only the second female from Scotland, and join only a couple of other Scots to successfully climb K2 blows my mind.

“I suspect I’ve got to be the first who’s also afraid of heights!”

‘It was now or never. I chose now,’ says Lee

I believe she’ll do it. This is the woman who went from only climbing Bennachie as a child to being ready for Everest in 12 months.

“Going from summitting only one Munro to standing on top of the world in a year is absolutely insane. With 2023 being the most insane of my life.

“However, there came a pivotal point when I just thought it’s now or never. I chose now. So I set about reverse engineering the whole thing.”

Lee, now 43, did a winter skills course in Scotland, tackled the highest peaks in the UK, Italy and Western Europe, and scaled five of the highest volcanoes in Ecuador all within eight months, before heading off to the Himalayas at the end of March 2024.

‘There’s more than one mountain to climb before even getting there’

It’s not for the faint-hearted or light of cash.

Everest alone is super expensive, never mind all the training.

A key sponsor let her down eight weeks out, so she had to use money she had saved up for a house.

“In essence, I swapped my house for a shot at the summit.

“A lot of what I did was self-funded, with help from my mum, a crowd-funder and some local companies.”

There’s really nothing about doing these challenges that you’d describe as easy.

“I lost track of how many hours I spent searching high and low on the internet to try and get the best kit at the right price.

“It’s not just the climb that takes its toll. Before you even get to Everest, there’s more than one mountain to climb. It’s hard mentally and physically.”

Everest captivated Lee from childhood

Always inspired by snowy places, avid skier and snowboarder Lee had her interest in the planet’s mountaintops piqued on childhood holidays.

“Whenever my mum would take us away, I was always fascinated by the snowy mountains. With Everest being the highest of them, I was captivated from a very young age.”

Mum-of-two Lee moved back in with her mother and began building muscle, both physically and mentally.

“You can be the strongest person in the world, but if you don’t have the mental resilience, you won’t make it to the top,” she adds.

She went from rock bottom to top of the world

I can see why she excelled as a former obstacle course racing athlete, representing Scotland in European and world championships.

But even that wasn’t straightforward.

Between the ages of 14 and 29 Lee battled an eating disorder.

“Primarily with bulimia. For me, it was really a type of control and self-harm, not really weight loss. It got out of hand. It led me to struggle with alcohol issues and depression.

“Everest was literally my journey from rock bottom to the top of the world.”

Nothing could stop Lee going for her goals…

But it’s Lee’s refusal to let her exercise-induced bronchoconstriction, which is similar to asthma brought on by exercise, put a cap on her dreams, that impresses me most.

“Climbing to the top of the world when you can’t get a breath sounds fantastical at best, and downright dangerous at worst,” I comment.

“It is. Or it would be,” says Lee.

“It means it’s impossible to get a breath if my body thinks it’s exerting itself. That means the key is to become as fit and as strong as I can possibly be so that even on a ridge on K2, the smooth muscles in my airways won’t constrict.”

I’d love to be a fly on the wall when she bumps into all the people who’ve ever told Lee her phobias, health conditions and limitations meant she wouldn’t achieve her goals.

“When I was diagnosed with my breathing disability, I was told by doctors I wouldn’t be able to achieve the things I wanted to. In fact, I think the exact words were: ‘some people can achieve their goals and some people can’t. You can’t.’

“I came away from that really deflated. Sat on it and then thought, ‘screw you!”

‘You want to do K2, don’t you?’

Incredibly goal-driven, she invested in a treadmill, hired a running coach, learned to manage her breathing, became mentally resilient – and even grew her own little tribe, sharing two “wonderful children” with her ex-wife.

She also runs her own fitness business.

“When I started out, my business had no premises, no equipment, no clients, no money… nothing. However, I just recently picked up my 31st business award. Proving that with hard work, self-belief and doing what you love, success will follow.”

Being so goal-driven has definitely pushed Lee to achieve what most of us wouldn’t even dare to dream about.

Are there any downsides?

“When it wasn’t training for obstacle courses, the focus was Everest. That was almost my sole purpose, drive and motivation outside of my kids and my life with my partner.

“So when I came down that mountain, it was a literal come-down. Massively. I did struggle mentally.

“My partner was worried about me not having a training focus after Everest for this exact reason. She knows what I’m like.

“She knew that the only thing to rival Everest would be K2.”

In reality, for all of those reasons, Lee actively avoided even thinking about K2.

“But it kept calling me. Even though I said I was done, the call kept getting louder and louder.

“I went to an event in the Lemon Tree, where climber Kenton Cool spoke about K2. He’s actually done both.

“Then on the 16th of January this year I went up a mountain with my partner and that’s when it happened. She kind of looked at me and said, ‘you want to do K2 don’t you?'”

At 8,6111m K2 is shorter but harder than Everest

And so she is. If she can secure sponsorship, she’ll become Aberdeen’s first woman to summit and successfully return from K2.

In the Karakoram Range on the border of Pakistan and China, she knows the 8,611m peak is a steeper and harder climb.

“Every climb involves risks. For K2 it’s a case of minimising those risks as much as possible,” she says.

“The plan is to get the best training possible and go with a reputable company with a proven track record.

“I’m not going to make silly decisions. And it’s all funding-dependent, of course. The company you go with takes care of all the logistics from permits, setting up base camp, they sort oxygen, sherpas, ropes… foods. Everything you would need to summit the mountain.”

‘The risks keep me focused,’ adds Lee

They will also meet Lee off her flight, trek to base camp and help her acclimatise.

“You do rotations where you go up, and come back down. Then go up further, and repeat. I only managed one rotation on Everest because I got really sick. I had to drag my butt up there. It took everything in me and more to make that summit.

“It’s all calculated risks, then ultimately how much belief you have in yourself.

“I believed I could stand on top of Everest, and I believe I will stand on top of K2 as well.

“Though I’m not blind to the dangers, but will be using that to keep my focus, to stay as safe as possible.”

Tough conversations precede tough climbs like K2

As a mum to a six-year-old son and daughter, now nine, she says the kids are “buzzing” to see their mum follow her K2 dream.

“I haven’t gone into huge depth about the risks. Everything is age-appropriate. They climb Bennachie and Scolty with me, so they do know a wee bit of what it means to put in the hard work before standing on a summit.

“They were really proud of me for climbing Everest. Probably the hardest part of it all is being away from them. And having the difficult conversations before I left with my family and my partner.

“Having to say, look, this is where all my passwords are, and these would be my wishes… that’s not easy, but I feel everyone deserves a chance to chase their dreams – and not be put in a box by society.”

In June next year, when Lee begins her ascent, her focus will be on the hundreds of people who have successfully summited.

She has to raise around £61,000 to step on to K2 and into Granite City history books.

Lee is also using this momentous feat to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

“I have managed to secure two sponsors, but need more. I’d really love to get local and Scottish businesses on board. Very rarely does an opportunity like this arise.

“My goal is to raise a minimum of £8,611 – a pound for every metre. That’s something my sponsors will forever be associated with.”

‘Not everyone gets to do this, I know how lucky I am’

So for now, this modern-day wonder woman is doing all she can to reach the very top of K2.

“Yep, heading back into the death zone takes everything. But it does have its perks. I dropped the ‘E’ bomb recently on holiday in Tenerife. Nothing quite gets you a free drink like telling people you’ve climbed Everest,” she laughs.

As we end our conversation, I ask her one more time about the moment she reached the top of the world.

“I get emotional just thinking about being on top of Mount Everest. Above the clouds, blue skies, the entire world beneath my feet.

“Not everyone gets these opportunities. I know how lucky I am.”