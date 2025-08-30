Why a trip to stunning Dess Waterfall in Royal Deeside should be on your bucket list

If you haven’t yet been to Dess Waterfall, then you’re in for a treat.

It has to be up there with one of the finest water features in Aberdeenshire – and it’s pretty easy to access.

You can walk down to it from a parking spot nearby, or do as I did and turn a trip there into a half-day adventure.

I set off from the cute village of Kincardine O’Neil, stopping first at the legendary Kinker Store and Deli to buy a bacon roll and coffee.

From there, I walked along the A93 to The Old Smiddy – a former blacksmith’s workshop which is now home to an antiques and collectables shop.

Check out phone box

An iconic red phone box stands outside it, and I popped inside for a peek.

It’s owned by the community and is used as an information point, with leaflets about local walks and wildlife that you can pick up free of charge.

There are also books which you can borrow or swap.

Once I’d browsed a selection of novels and pocketed a couple of pamphlets, I turned onto Pitmurchie Road.

I walked along it until I reached a sign for the Deeside Way to the left.

Cracking views

This turned into a glorious path lined with dry stane dykes, late raspberry bushes, and fields of sleeping sheep and bales.

The views across to the distinctive 589m hill of Clachnaben, topped with a large granite tor, were pretty fantastic, too.

After a bit of an uphill trudge, I found myself in a dappled woodland where I enjoyed the brief respite from the sun’s rays.

The path soon veered downhill, reaching a wooden fence with warnings of a precipitous drop.

First sighting of Dess Waterfall

A peek over the edge revealed my first glimpse of Dess Waterfall, and out came the camera.

There are a few ways to get down to the falls, but ca’ canny, as some of the trails are steep and slippery. Watch out for tree roots!

I made it down unscathed and paused on the banks of its glorious plunge pool to drink in the atmosphere.

There were, perhaps unsurprisingly, a few other people already there – a young couple stripping off for a dip, and a family with three friendly poodles.

A pile of logs acts as a wobbly makeshift ‘bridge’ across the Dess Burn, and I walked across it somewhat gingerly.

Perfect wild swim spot

Safely at the other side, I decided a quick swim was an absolute must, and of course, I’d brought my kit.

The water was colder than expected but I made it in and splashed about for a few minutes.

It was too shallow to afford a proper swim, but it was a lovely experience, and one which made me feel more ‘immersed’ in the natural environment, as such experiences always do.

Had I been braver, I could have stood underneath for an invigorating shower. Maybe another time…

Suitably refreshed, I dried off and had a quick swig of water before gathering up my goods and heading onwards.

A circular route

The route I was planning was an 8km circuit, and so once I’d climbed back up the hill, I carried on in the opposite direction, following the Dess Burn.

After about a kilometre, I came to a curious signpost which offered me two choices – the “wrong road”, or Deeside Activity Centre.

I was feeling a tad hungry and didn’t fancy going the ‘wrong’ way, so decided to see if the activity centre had any food going.

As luck would have it, Louise’s Farm Kitchen opened here in February, offering a shop and cafe.

Alas, a sign informed me that most food was off the cafe menu thanks to a staff shortage.

I made do with a coffee (I could’ve had cake but I was in a savoury mood) and carried on up the forestry road.

Easy to get lost

There are a series of rather confusing tracks, so it’s best to go armed with a map, or install a decent navigation app on your phone.

I very nearly got lost, but found my bearings at a cleared area of forest.

From there, I carried straight on uphill and on to a lovely grassy track.

Heading downhill was a pure joy, passing through a gate in a stone wall, and a scattering of idyllic-looking houses.

The Deeside Way soon came into view again, and I rejoined it to head back to the start.

Kinker’s fascinating history

Back in Kincardine O’ Neil, which is fondly known as ‘Kinker’, you can check out the historic old church.

The structure standing today dates back to the 14th Century.

But it’s believed to have been a place of Christian worship from as far back as the 6th Century.

The village used to hold three fairs annually, including the early September ‘Bartle Fair‘ where thousands of cattle, horses and sheep were bought and sold.

The fair ran for three days on Bartle Muir, a spot north of the village, and attracted hawkers from far and wide who would set up stalls in the streets and in the kirkyard.

The story goes that the fairs often descended into drunken brawls!

And in 1777, there was an effort to stop the fairs, at which “cursing, lying, tricking, stealing, brawling, fighting and every indecency” were apparently rife!

Locals, keen to cash in on food and drink sales from the rowdy crowds, resisted, and the fairs continued for years to come – until around 1912.

Quicker way to see Dess Waterfall?

Today, Kinker is a quiet, peaceful place. Long may that continue!

If you’re short of time and prefer to cut out the hike and simply explore Dess Waterfall, you can park in a layby that’s a mere two minutes’ walk away.

There’s no signpost, but a rough path descends to the bank, with steps to the base of the waterfall.

You’ll find this small layby on a minor road running from the A93 to Deeside Activity Centre.

It’s about two miles west of Kincardine O’ Neil.