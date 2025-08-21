Street Style: Seven Aberdeen shoppers’ end-of-summer styles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Street Style: Seven Aberdeen shoppers’ end-of-summer styles

These Aberdeen shoppers talk us through their end-of-summer wardrobes.

By Lauren Dickson

As autumn approaches, and we face the last dregs of the summer humidity, it can be hard to make the seasonal wardrobe switch, and do so gracefully.

To help inspire ourselves and our readers alike, we set out to the streets of Aberdeen to see what our local ladies were wearing.

Leona Boyd, 22, Balloch

Artist Leona wears an oatmeal-coloured cardigan and a black skirt for a monocromatic look.
Artist Leona wears an oatmeal-coloured cardigan and a black skirt for a monocromatic look. Image: Lauren Dickson/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I am an artist, I publish some work on my Instagram actually @leona_fineart. My dream is to be a wedding painter.

What are you wearing today?

Good question! I believe the bodysuit is Primark, the skirt I think is also Primark and the cardigan was a gift so I’m not sure.

How would you describe your style?

Some days I’m more clean girl/gym girl, others I’m a bit more laid-back so it’s a mix.

Where do you like to shop?

Honestly I love the cheap places. Primark, and I was a Quiz girly for the longest time. I love a bit of Quiz.

Who is your style icon?

That’s such a hard question for me because I’m hardly on social media to be honest! The first person that comes to me though is the artist Cindy Sherman, she’s just got a really cool look!

Carol Smith, 63, Aberdeen

Retired Carol wears a pale denim skirt and blue denim jacket with a beige top.
Retired Carol wears a pale denim skirt and blue denim jacket with a beige top. Image: Lauren Dickson/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired now, but I worked at the Virgin Money bank for many years.

What are you wearing today?

The denim jacket is a couple of years old from Fat Face, the skirt was an online brand called Friends Like These and the top is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

I tend to go for casual and comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

A variety of places, Next, Fat Face, Uniqlo, Markies.

Who is your style icon?

Can’t really think of one, I kind of shop off of what I see, but I’m always careful not to shop too young or trendy.

Cara Campbell, 27, Aberdeen

Doctor Cara wears a Scandinavian-inspired look, with jeans, pale green trainers, and pale green short-sleeved casual top.
Doctor Cara wore a Scandinavian-inspired look. Image: Lauren Dickson/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a doctor. I’ve actually just moved here but I’m enjoying it so far.

What are you wearing today?

The top is from a charity shop, my jeans are Zara and shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Quite European, I grew up in Holland so I’ve got a lot of European and Scandinavian inspiration.

Where do you like to shop?

I try to buy second-hand as much as I can, a lot of vintage and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I love everything the Copenhagen girls are wearing, they all look amazing.

Cheyenne, 25, Aberdeen

Cheyenne said she loves to dress 'Y2K' - late 1990s/early 2000s styles - and is wearing low-rise loose jeans, cropped T-shirt and zipped hoodie.
Cheyenne said she loves to dress ‘Y2K’ – late 1990s/early 2000s styles. Image: Lauren Dickson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a university student and I have actually just finished a shift down the street where I’m a part-time barista.

What are you wearing today?

My jumper is Burberry, the blue top is Zara and my jeans are actually from Shein.

How would you describe your style?

I like to go for really Y2K looks, today I’ve done it a bit more casual because I was working but I love that style.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online because there’s not a lot of stores to choose from in Aberdeen, and I do a lot of vintage shopping.

Who is your style icon?

It’s actually my sister if you can believe it, she was always so cool growing up and she’s really stylish.

Audrey Douglas, 60, Ellon

Retired Audrey says she takes her fashion inspo from actress Helen Mirren, and wears white trousers, a pale blue shirt and sandals.
Retired Audrey says she takes her fashion inspo from Helen Mirren. Image: Lauren Dickson/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing today?

My jeans are from Marks and Spencer, the shirt is Hollister and sandals are old from Next.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say I dress pretty casually.

Where do you like to shop?

Anywhere and everywhere, I’m a bit of a shopaholic!

Who is your style icon?

I love Helen Mirren, also Helena Bonham Carter. I’d like to try more of her looks but I think I’m a bit more traditional.

Iona Rennie, 38, Aberdeen

Community manager Iona is wearing a 'really casual' look, with red wide trousers, white T-shirt and off-white cardigan. Image: Lauren Dickson.
Community manager Iona is wearing a ‘really casual’ look, with red wide trousers, white T-shirt and off-white cardigan. Image: Lauren Dickson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a community manager at Shelter Scotland.

What are you wearing today?

My top is from Uniqlo, my trousers are New Look, and my cardigan is also New Look.

How would you describe your style?

I’m really casual but I like to look put together.

Where do you like to shop?

I guess New Look!

Who is your style icon?

No, not really, I mainly just try to dress for my age.

Paula Lai, 45, Aberdeen

Waitress Paula has a 'chill and relaxed' style. She wears black leggings, white top and a beige jacket. Image: Lauren Dickson/DC Thomson.
Waitress Paula has a ‘chill and relaxed’ style. She wears black leggings, white top and a beige jacket. Image: Lauren Dickson/DC Thomson.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a waitress.

What are you wearing today?

My Jacket is Shein, bag and top are Uniqlo, and I can’t remember the leggings.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say my style is quite chill and relaxed.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m normally shopping in Uniqlo or Mango. Mango has some really nice stuff just now.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. I just do my own thing.

