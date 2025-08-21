Street Style: Seven Aberdeen shoppers’ end-of-summer styles

As autumn approaches, and we face the last dregs of the summer humidity, it can be hard to make the seasonal wardrobe switch, and do so gracefully.

To help inspire ourselves and our readers alike, we set out to the streets of Aberdeen to see what our local ladies were wearing.

Leona Boyd, 22, Balloch

What do you do for a living?

I am an artist, I publish some work on my Instagram actually @leona_fineart. My dream is to be a wedding painter.

What are you wearing today?

Good question! I believe the bodysuit is Primark, the skirt I think is also Primark and the cardigan was a gift so I’m not sure.

How would you describe your style?

Some days I’m more clean girl/gym girl, others I’m a bit more laid-back so it’s a mix.

Where do you like to shop?

Honestly I love the cheap places. Primark, and I was a Quiz girly for the longest time. I love a bit of Quiz.

Who is your style icon?

That’s such a hard question for me because I’m hardly on social media to be honest! The first person that comes to me though is the artist Cindy Sherman, she’s just got a really cool look!

Carol Smith, 63, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired now, but I worked at the Virgin Money bank for many years.

What are you wearing today?

The denim jacket is a couple of years old from Fat Face, the skirt was an online brand called Friends Like These and the top is from Uniqlo.

How would you describe your style?

I tend to go for casual and comfy.

Where do you like to shop?

A variety of places, Next, Fat Face, Uniqlo, Markies.

Who is your style icon?

Can’t really think of one, I kind of shop off of what I see, but I’m always careful not to shop too young or trendy.

Cara Campbell, 27, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a doctor. I’ve actually just moved here but I’m enjoying it so far.

What are you wearing today?

The top is from a charity shop, my jeans are Zara and shoes are New Balance.

How would you describe your style?

Quite European, I grew up in Holland so I’ve got a lot of European and Scandinavian inspiration.

Where do you like to shop?

I try to buy second-hand as much as I can, a lot of vintage and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I love everything the Copenhagen girls are wearing, they all look amazing.

Cheyenne, 25, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a university student and I have actually just finished a shift down the street where I’m a part-time barista.

What are you wearing today?

My jumper is Burberry, the blue top is Zara and my jeans are actually from Shein.

How would you describe your style?

I like to go for really Y2K looks, today I’ve done it a bit more casual because I was working but I love that style.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online because there’s not a lot of stores to choose from in Aberdeen, and I do a lot of vintage shopping.

Who is your style icon?

It’s actually my sister if you can believe it, she was always so cool growing up and she’s really stylish.

Audrey Douglas, 60, Ellon

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing today?

My jeans are from Marks and Spencer, the shirt is Hollister and sandals are old from Next.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say I dress pretty casually.

Where do you like to shop?

Anywhere and everywhere, I’m a bit of a shopaholic!

Who is your style icon?

I love Helen Mirren, also Helena Bonham Carter. I’d like to try more of her looks but I think I’m a bit more traditional.

Iona Rennie, 38, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a community manager at Shelter Scotland.

What are you wearing today?

My top is from Uniqlo, my trousers are New Look, and my cardigan is also New Look.

How would you describe your style?

I’m really casual but I like to look put together.

Where do you like to shop?

I guess New Look!

Who is your style icon?

No, not really, I mainly just try to dress for my age.

Paula Lai, 45, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a waitress.

What are you wearing today?

My Jacket is Shein, bag and top are Uniqlo, and I can’t remember the leggings.

How would you describe your style?

I’d say my style is quite chill and relaxed.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m normally shopping in Uniqlo or Mango. Mango has some really nice stuff just now.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. I just do my own thing.

If you enjoyed this look into Aberdeen shoppers’ style, read our other Street Style stories: