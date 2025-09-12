Northfield star teen kickboxer Sophie’s tumour ordeal after passing out at training

Warning: This article contains a graphic image of a tumour.

On July 14, Sophie Robb turned 15 – and life was going well.

The Northfield teenager was enjoying the school holidays and she was looking forward to a trip to Germany to represent Scotland in kickboxing.

As she got ready at training that week, she noticed she had a “splodgy” rash all over her body – although there was a short-term fix of antihistamine and bed.

But the symptom was the start of a nightmare for Sophie and her family that led to urgent surgery and the removal of a tumour the size of a grapefruit.

Sophie is still waiting for news from the labs about whether her tumour was benign or malignant.

But she is home and well, and slowly easing herself back into a new school year – and even thinking about some light exercise.

Dad Graham said: “We started panicking – because when you hear the word tumour, you start thinking all these bad thoughts.

“To start with, Claire and I both thought it was our fault – but the doctors said it’s nothing to do with you guys, this is just life.

“For a few days, we were in a very dark place. I didn’t know what to do or how to speak to people properly. When people asked, I just started crying.

“It’s just one of those weird and wonderful things that the world puts upon us sometimes.”

Something wasn’t right…

Newly-turned 15, Sophie’s first clue that something wasn’t right was at training at the Lion’s Den club in Stonehaven.

Getting changed in the loos, she noticed red splotches all over her body – but she didn’t panic.

Head chef Graham said: “Sophie didn’t really say anything at the time – she just put her top back on, got dressed for class, went in, did her class and came home on the train.”

“When she came home, she showed Claire and I.

“It was really warm outside, so we put it down to prickly heat or a heat rash or something like that.

“So we gave her some Piriton, she went off to bed, nothing else until next day.”

The next day, Claire – who works for the Bread Guy – was taking Sophie’s siblings Daniel, 10, and nine-year-old Ella to see the Tall Ships.

Graham, who was heading to work about the same time, remembered: “Sophie popped her head out of the window just about half ten as we were leaving, asking where we were going.”

Everything seemed to be fine, so the family headed off in their separate directions.

But things changed quickly.

‘Mum, I can’t see – my eyes have gone all fuzzy’

Within 10 minutes, Sophie was on the phone to her mum because she had passed out. She was fine, though, and took it easy for the next few hours.

Claire got home about 2.30pm.

Graham said: “Sophie left the living room and went through to the kitchen to get herself something to eat. She stood at the fridge and said ‘Mum, I can’t see – my eyes have gone all fuzzy again’.”

By the time Claire had finished the conversation with her mum, kickboxer Sophie had passed out again. Her head caught a glancing blow on the radiator on the way down.

Graham added: “I was at work, so Claire phones me, all panic-stricken.

“I said I was on my way home and I’d take her to A&E, just to get her checked because obviously she’s bumped her head now as well.”

Things seemed pretty scary at that point – but the family was about to be plunged into most parents’ worst nightmare.

‘A lot worse than just a heat rash’

When Sophie got to A&E, she was seen within ten minutes.

From that moment on, she was on the health conveyor belt of tests and blood samples as medics tried to get to the bottom of the problem.

Graham said: “They were quite baffled because they couldn’t explain the rash. They asked her lots of questions and did a CT scan.

“After the scan and they said they were going to have to keep her in.

“That’s when I thought it was starting to sound like something a lot worse than a heat rash.”

The next day – a Friday – kickboxer Sophie underwent more tests and had an ultrasound.

It was at this point that medics found a 10cm by 8cm lump. This triggered an MRI scan.

Graham said: “They came back, and that’s when they broke the news to Claire and I that they’d found a tumour.

“They showed us a scan picture of the tumour – it was literally the size of a grapefruit.”

Below is an image of Sophie’s tumour after it was removed. Slide across the black box if you want to see it.

The next few weeks were spent going back and forward between hospital in Aberdeen and home as the picture became clearer.

Chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery were all being mentioned.

In the end, Sophie was given a date for an operation – but it got cancelled.

But another date came round.

Almost four hours in theatre

Graham said: “Four weeks to the day after we first arrived at the hospital, Sophie got the tumour removed.

“She went in about 3pm, and I think we got the buzzer call about 6.40pm.”

The surgeon managed to successfully remove the tumour in one go. But while they were operating, they found another small growth and removed that too.

Graham said: “We were told there was a chance she might lose her right ovary and fallopian tube, which unfortunately she did.

“When they took the tumour out, the doctor spoke to us.

“The doctor reckoned it had actually been in Sophie for no less than three years, but it’s taken its time to grow.”

What came out was one big tumour with five or six smaller tumours inside it.

‘It has been really hard’

How has the ordeal been for Sophie herself?

She said: “It has been really hard.

“For a few weeks before it happened, I’d been feeling really tired and I’d get little headaches at school, but that was really it.

“I was definitely scared in hospital – I was worried about what was happening to me. It was really scary.”

Sophie is now almost back to full steam ahead for S4 at Hazlehead Academy, is taking biology, PE, Spanish, music and physics.

She hopes to do something in medicine and healthcare.

From here, she’ll return to hospital regularly for checks.

What about kickboxing?

Sophie is an upcoming talent in kickboxing – she was due to do her black belt soon.

She has sponsorship from Texo, McWilliam the butcher and the Bread Guy.

Now the long road to recovery starts to get Sophie better.

Graham said: “It’s no more training or competing for six months. For someone so active that’s very difficult to take and understand.

“But credit where credit is due, this fighter has faced everything head-on and hopefully can get back to kickboxing again when she’s ready.”

Sophie’s family have launched a fundraiser to help her get back into kickboxing when the time is right.

