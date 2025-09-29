This Bridge of Don building just off the Parkway now lies derelict, but has a fascinating past

Built in the days of the growing oil industry, a now-derelict Bridge of Don property started life as a “modern” and “plush” car dealership.

It’s part of a complex made up of a former car dealership and forecourt, an office, a warehouse and a warehouse unit at Greenhole Park on Greenhole Place.

While a number of businesses have called the empty premises, which looks onto Scotstown Road and the Parkway, home over the years, many people will remember its car dealership days.

Having been empty for some time, in recent years it has been a target for antisocial behaviour.

We’ve taken a look back to its time as a car dealership from the 1970s through to the early 2000s.

Its life started in the mid-1970s, when it was built to house Gillanders Motors.

What was happening in Bridge of Don at the time?

The early to mid-1970s saw expansion and development for the Bridge of Don, with various building projects – such as new housing, schools and other amenities.

The burgeoning North Sea Oil industry brought a number of developments to the city, and among them was the extension of Bridge of Don Industrial Estate with work beginning in 1973.

In June 1974 the Press and Journal reported that work was set to start in autumn on a community of 2,500 houses at Scotstown, Bridge of Don. Work on the 282-acre development was to take place over six years and would be “virtually a new village” extending Bridge of Don out towards Dyce.

On July 2, 1975, the Press and Journal reported that Gillanders Motors were “joining the rush of companies moving to the Bridge of Don Industrial Estate” and the previous year had acquired the site where its new premises would be.

The article also said once the site was completed it would be “one of the most modern garage complexes in the north-east”.

When did Gillanders Motors move to Bridge of Don?

On February 2, 1976, the firm announced that as of that day it had moved from the city’s Fraser Place to its new premises on Greenhole Place.

The news was revealed in an advert in the Evening Express that day. And the move to the new base was quite a moment for the firm.

Newly built by Barratt, the premises was made up of a showroom, spare parts depot and workshop.

As reported in the Evening Express on February 19, 1976, the showrooms had enough space to “lavishly display” up to 18 cars. Customers could also wait in a “plush area” which had lounge chairs, coffee tables – and a free coffee dispenser.

And in what was described as the “piece de resistance”, a putting green was being landscaped outside the showroom entrance.

At that point, Gillanders was a Volvo dealership and was said to be the “largest and most up-to-date” Volvo dealer in Scotland. However, it also sold a range of used cars.

Who ran Gillanders Motors?

A family-run firm, David Gillanders Sen was at the helm and had started the business in 1967. Speaking to the Evening Express about the opening of the new premises, Mr Gillanders said: “Ours is a family firm, our business has expanded by ‘word of mouth’ recommendations, and the bulk of our customers come from the traditional market – farmers and professional people.”

In an insight into day-to-day life at the firm, an article in the Evening Express from April 14, 1983, shed some light on a daily routine for the staff…

At 9am they all assembled in the workshop for a 10-minute stretching exercise session. The article described David Gillanders Jun as the instigator of the scheme. He said the first morning of the exercise routine was a “bit of a giggle”, but said after that everyone “settled down to it”.

Why did Gillanders charter a plane for its staff?

Meanwhile, 1983 was also when the Dons secured their European Cup glory in Gothenburg.

In the run-up to the crunch match in Sweden, the Evening Express reported that 16 staff from Gillanders Motors in Bridge of Don were to travel to the final for free thanks to their bosses.

The firm chartered a plane to take the employees to the game. However, it was business as usual for the Bridge of Don base, with the premises set to remain open with a skeleton staff.

Later in the 80s there were some changes afoot, and by 1987 David Gillanders Jun – a champion rally driver – had taken the reins of the business after his dad’s retirement.

When did it become Anderson Cars?

In November 1995 it was revealed Anderson Cars had taken over Gillanders Motors in Bridge of Don after “months of negotiations”.

It was reported on November 10, 1995, in the Evening Express that the firm also inherited Isuzu, Subaru and Seat franchises from Gillanders as well as the Nissan one from Bridge of Don. It also reported that all 50 staff had been retained in the deal.

As part of the celebrations to mark the new ownership, a number of special events took place. This included a visit from a golf professional, as well as free gifts for those who took test drives.

But just a few years later it was troubled times for the firm. In April 2000 Anderson Cars ceased trading and went into receivership. The firm had collapsed and the Evening Express reported it had left debts of £11 million.

At the point of its crash it had nine offices and dealerships across Scotland. After the doors closed, the Bridge of Don site stood empty for more than a year.

What happened after Anderson Cars?

By 2001 Hardgate Motor Company had moved into the Bridge of Don premises. The firm specialised in used cars valued at less than £5,000.

Speaking to the Evening Express in July 2001 just ahead of the showroom opening, owner of the firm Bill McWilliam said there had been “quite a lot of damage” to be fixed to the building, which had been targeted by vandals while empty.

The move was the latest chapter in a long history for the building, which at that point had been a fixture on the local landscape for around a quarter of a century.

Over time the names on the signage changed as different organisations occupied the premises. Today, the 28,066sq-ft site is listed for sale on shepherd.co.uk.