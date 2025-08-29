Aberdeen’s unpaid army of mountain rescuers — and what annoys them about hikers today

Stuart Warrender, team leader of the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team, shows off a wall of photos in his office.

The right side shows rescue teams through the years on training missions, high in the Cairngorms, smiling faces evidence of the strong bonds that bind them.

On the left are pictures of real searches the team have carried out. The smiles are thinner and some photos show bodies being carried off the mountain.

The darker photos, says Stuart, 49, are for the new recruits to see.

“It’s good to let them know what they are getting into,” he explains.

The volunteers behind Aberdeen Mountain Rescue

The photo wall sums up what Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team is all about — the good times and the grim reality, side by side.

The work is physically demanding and while most call-outs have a happy ending, some do not.

Plus, the 26 volunteers that make up the team don’t receive a penny for the hours they put in, balancing rescues, training and fundraising with day jobs and family life.

What keeps them coming back, Stuart says, is the camaraderie and the knowledge that on the hill you’re never alone.

“Our team’s really lucky,” he adds. “It’s quite a tight team, a social team. You make a lot of friends, and good friends. The camaraderie is there for you 100%.”

The team turned 60 last year, making it one of the longest-running mountain rescue units in Scotland.

It began in 1964 with a group of young volunteers in Aberdeen who saw the need for something more organised than the ad-hoc searches by local police or gamekeepers.

From those early days — when members had to buy their own kit and raise funds by bundling old newspapers for the city’s paper mills — Aberdeen Mountain Rescue has grown into part of a nationwide network of 26 teams under the Scottish Mountain Rescue banner.

Together, they respond to call-outs on behalf of Police Scotland, with Aberdeen’s volunteers covering the eastern Cairngorms and the lower hills of Deeside and Donside.

‘People who are having the worst day of their lives’

Stuart, who lives in Premnay in the foothills of Bennachie, took over as team leader six years ago, balancing the role with his day job at oil and gas engineering firm Subsea7.

He’d joined a few years earlier, making good on what he calls his “life-long interest in the hills” and a desire to give something back.

“You’re helping people that are probably having one of the worst days of their life,” he says.

The team is called out from its base in Westhill, Aberdeenshire around 20 to 30 times a year.

While Police Scotland handle the emergency calls, officers rely on the volunteers once a search is under way, knowing their unmatched knowledge of the mountains — including the spots where hikers are most likely to end up in trouble.

And because people rarely get into difficulties on sunny summer days, most searches take place in the harshest conditions.

“Unfortunately, mountain rescue incidents tend to happen at night, in the dark and often in really poor weather,” says Mario Di Maio, a former Aberdeen Mountain Rescue team leader.

“The risk potential grows exponentially from a fine day in the Cairngorms.”

How Mario has seen Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team change

Few people know the mountains as well as Mario.

Now 72, he spent more than half a century as part of the team — including 19 years as leader — before stepping back from operational duties.

He joined as a teenager in 1970, at a time when mountain rescue was still finding its feet.

“Mountain rescue just wasn’t a thing back then,” Mario says. “Everybody supplied their own clothing.

Today, every volunteer is issued with top-quality gear. “Just the waterproof jacket and trousers we give out now cost six or seven hundred pounds,” he explains. “Multiply that by 30 team members and you see why it costs so much to run a team.”

Over the decades, the kit has become lighter and more effective, and the skills more professional.

“In this team we’ve got people with very advanced first-aid qualifications to the point they’re allowed to administer prescription-only drugs on the hill,” he says. “But of course, you’ve still got to be able to get to the casualty in the first place.”

Meanwhile, mobile phones have brought big changes to mountain rescue — and not all positive.

“People rely on their phones to get help, it’s as simple as that,” Mario says. “And there’s not a team in Scotland that hasn’t been called out inappropriately by somebody on a mobile phone.”

The technology has undoubtedly saved lives, but it can also give walkers a false sense of security.

“I think mobile phones have maybe given people a sense they’re a bit invincible, because if I get into trouble, I can just use my mobile phone,” Mario explains. “And that’s great — as long as you get a signal.”

The challenges and grim realities of mountain rescue

Other aspects of the job have changed, too. Mario still remembers one of his earliest call-outs — the Cairngorm disaster, when six teenagers died in a blizzard in 1971.

“I was only 18 at the time, and it was pretty dramatic,” he recalls. “On the way back I remember thinking, I’m not sure I want to do this. And I never spoke to anybody about it, because back then, you didn’t.

“Now we spend a lot of time saying to guys, look, if there’s something you’re not happy about, speak about it, because the chances are everybody else is in exactly the same boat.”

Despite the grim realities, the job has its lighter moments too.

Mario remembers one winter rescue in Lochnagar. A new recruit not well-versed in Doric returned from speaking to the casualty and said: “I think he’s a foreigner — I don’t understand a word he says.”

Mario laughs. “The guy was from Fraserburgh. That became a standing joke in the team for years.”

Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team are holding a fundraising walk up Bennachie on Saturday August 30. The event includes a long walk of about 23 kilometres, a shorter 8km walk and also a shorter guided walk. More details here.