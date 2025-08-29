Aberdeen’s unpaid army of mountain rescuers — and what annoys them about hikers today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s unpaid army of mountain rescuers — and what annoys them about hikers today

We speak to the volunteers of the 60-year-old Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team to discover what drives them to risk their lives for free.

Stuart Warrender at the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Westhill. Image: Andy Morton/ DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

Stuart Warrender, team leader of the Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team, shows off a wall of photos in his office.

The right side shows rescue teams through the years on training missions, high in the Cairngorms, smiling faces evidence of the strong bonds that bind them.

On the left are pictures of real searches the team have carried out. The smiles are thinner and some photos show bodies being carried off the mountain.

The darker photos, says Stuart, 49, are for the new recruits to see.

“It’s good to let them know what they are getting into,” he explains.

The volunteers behind Aberdeen Mountain Rescue

The photo wall sums up what Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team is all about — the good times and the grim reality, side by side.

The work is physically demanding and while most call-outs have a happy ending, some do not.

Plus, the 26 volunteers that make up the team don’t receive a penny for the hours they put in, balancing rescues, training and fundraising with day jobs and family life.

What keeps them coming back, Stuart says, is the camaraderie and the knowledge that on the hill you’re never alone.

The Aberdeen Mountain Rescue volunteers on Lochnagar. Image: AMRT

“Our team’s really lucky,” he adds. “It’s quite a tight team, a social team. You make a lot of friends, and good friends. The camaraderie is there for you 100%.”

The team turned 60 last year, making it one of the longest-running mountain rescue units in Scotland.

It began in 1964 with a group of young volunteers in Aberdeen who saw the need for something more organised than the ad-hoc searches by local police or gamekeepers.

Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team on a training mission in 1975. Image: AMRT

From those early days — when members had to buy their own kit and raise funds by bundling old newspapers for the city’s paper mills — Aberdeen Mountain Rescue has grown into part of a nationwide network of 26 teams under the Scottish Mountain Rescue banner.

Together, they respond to call-outs on behalf of Police Scotland, with Aberdeen’s volunteers covering the eastern Cairngorms and the lower hills of Deeside and Donside.

‘People who are having the worst day of their lives’

Stuart, who lives in Premnay in the foothills of Bennachie, took over as team leader six years ago, balancing the role with his day job at oil and gas engineering firm Subsea7.

He’d joined a few years earlier, making good on what he calls his “life-long interest in the hills” and a desire to give something back.

“You’re helping people that are probably having one of the worst days of their life,” he says.

The rescue team tackling the Macdui plateau in the Cairngorms. Image: AMRT

The team is called out from its base in Westhill, Aberdeenshire around 20 to 30 times a year.

While Police Scotland handle the emergency calls, officers rely on the volunteers once a search is under way, knowing their unmatched knowledge of the mountains — including the spots where hikers are most likely to end up in trouble.

And because people rarely get into difficulties on sunny summer days, most searches take place in the harshest conditions.

“Unfortunately, mountain rescue incidents tend to happen at night, in the dark and often in really poor weather,” says Mario Di Maio, a former Aberdeen Mountain Rescue team leader.

“The risk potential grows exponentially from a fine day in the Cairngorms.”

How Mario has seen Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team change

Few people know the mountains as well as Mario.

Now 72, he spent more than half a century as part of the team — including 19 years as leader — before stepping back from operational duties.

He joined as a teenager in 1970, at a time when mountain rescue was still finding its feet.

Mario Di Maio at the AMRT HQ in Westhill standing next to an axe similar to one he used to use. Image: DC Thomson

“Mountain rescue just wasn’t a thing back then,” Mario says. “Everybody supplied their own clothing.

Today, every volunteer is issued with top-quality gear. “Just the waterproof jacket and trousers we give out now cost six or seven hundred pounds,” he explains. “Multiply that by 30 team members and you see why it costs so much to run a team.”

Mario organising a search in 1974. Image: AMRT

Over the decades, the kit has become lighter and more effective, and the skills more professional.

“In this team we’ve got people with very advanced first-aid qualifications to the point they’re allowed to administer prescription-only drugs on the hill,” he says. “But of course, you’ve still got to be able to get to the casualty in the first place.”

Meanwhile, mobile phones have brought big changes to mountain rescue — and not all positive.

“People rely on their phones to get help, it’s as simple as that,” Mario says. “And there’s not a team in Scotland that hasn’t been called out inappropriately by somebody on a mobile phone.”

The technology has undoubtedly saved lives, but it can also give walkers a false sense of security.

“I think mobile phones have maybe given people a sense they’re a bit invincible, because if I get into trouble, I can just use my mobile phone,” Mario explains. “And that’s great — as long as you get a signal.”

The challenges and grim realities of mountain rescue

Other aspects of the job have changed, too. Mario still remembers one of his earliest call-outs — the Cairngorm disaster, when six teenagers died in a blizzard in 1971.

“I was only 18 at the time, and it was pretty dramatic,” he recalls. “On the way back I remember thinking, I’m not sure I want to do this. And I never spoke to anybody about it, because back then, you didn’t.

“Now we spend a lot of time saying to guys, look, if there’s something you’re not happy about, speak about it, because the chances are everybody else is in exactly the same boat.”

The rescue team in 1979. Image: AMRT

Despite the grim realities, the job has its lighter moments too.

Mario remembers one winter rescue in Lochnagar. A new recruit not well-versed in Doric returned from speaking to the casualty and said: “I think he’s a foreigner — I don’t understand a word he says.”

Mario laughs. “The guy was from Fraserburgh. That became a standing joke in the team for years.”

Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team are holding a fundraising walk up Bennachie on Saturday August 30. The event includes a long walk of about 23 kilometres, a shorter 8km walk and also a shorter guided walk. More details here.

