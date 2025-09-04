Paws, Peace and Profit: Take over this successful cat haven

Seize an irresistible opportunity to live out your dreams and take the reins of Frogmore Cattery in Aberdeenshire – for sale now.

Imagine a life where your work revolves around your passion for animals, particularly cats. A life where you wake up every morning excited to spend your day caring for furry friends, providing them with a safe and nurturing environment.

If this dream resonates with you, then look no further than Frogmore Cattery in Aberdeenshire. It’s the purr-fect chance to start a fulfilling lifestyle business.

Cattery in Aberdeenshire for sale

Frogmore Cattery is a beloved sanctuary for feline companions, boasting a reputation built on exceptional care and dedicated service.

The owners are looking to retire, creating an extraordinary opportunity for someone passionate about animals to take ownership of a well-established business with a loyal clientele.

Here are several reasons why Frogmore Cattery stands out as the ultimate lifestyle business.

Combining passion with profit

Nowadays, people are willing to spend on quality care for their pets, including boarding when they’re away on holiday, for example.

Susan Barrowman, Frogmore Cattery’s owner, pointed out: “Pets are treated like children and owners want the best for them. That’s what we deliver.”

By taking over the cattery, you can transform your enthusiasm for feline care into a profitable enterprise that allows you to thrive financially while doing what you love.

Built-in clientele

Frogmore Cattery is already well-known with a strong client base, making the transition to ownership smooth and secure.

Susan said: “We’re running between 70 and 80% occupancy now. The Christmas and new year period is fully booked. For next summer, we’re already about 40% occupancy rate.

“It’s always repeat clients. People will go the distance to have us care for their cats. They come from as far south as Stonehaven, Aberdeen and as far north as Fraserburgh out to Banchory and Aboyne.”

This built-in clientele means you won’t have to start from scratch. Instead, you can continue to serve existing customers while making the business your own.

A reputation for quality care

With a strong emphasis on personalised attention, safety and engaging environments, Frogmore Cattery is regarded as one of Aberdeenshire’s finest cat hotels.

The current owners have invested years cultivating an atmosphere that puts the comfort and wellbeing of the cats first.

Unable to find a suitable cattery for their kitties while they’re on holiday, John and his wife, Susan decided to create their own.

Now, the cattery has a total of 29 PVC-lined pens with double glazed windows. It’s authorised to take up to 60 cats, including older and infirm ones. It only requires proof of vaccination and a minimum three-day stay.

The business is also fully licensed and compliant with veterinary and animal welfare regulations.

This positive reputation can be easily maintained and built upon under new ownership.

A scenic and serene environment

Located in the picturesque Ythan countryside, Frogmore Cattery offers a stunning backdrop for both cats and their caretakers. The tranquil setting not only promotes peace and relaxation for the cats but also creates an enjoyable working atmosphere for you as an owner. The scenic environment not only enhances your quality of life but would also attract visitors looking for an idyllic getaway for their pets.

Autonomy and flexibility

As the owner of the business, you will experience the freedom to set your own hours and create a work-life balance that suits your lifestyle. You can choose to have flexible scheduling, with options for drop-offs and pick-ups based on your timing preferences. This autonomy empowers you to manage your business in a way that resonates with your personal goals, making it an ideal lifestyle choice.

Opportunities for growth

While Frogmore Cattery is already thriving, there’s always room for growth and expansion. You will be free to be creative in finding ways to enhance your customer experiences and diversifying your offerings can lead to increased revenue streams.

Community connection

Becoming Frogmore Cattery’s owner means diving into a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about pet care. Building relationships within this community creates a network of support that enhances both your business and your personal life.

A rewarding experience

The joy of running a cattery extends beyond financial profit. Caring for cats brings immense satisfaction and fulfilment as you contribute to their happiness and wellbeing. Establishing connections with your furry guests and their owners can be a profoundly rewarding experience. Every positive interaction and every satisfied cat parent creates a sense of accomplishment and purpose.

Could you be the next Frogmore Cattery owner?

The current owners have laid a solid foundation that empowers the next owners to soar with creativity and innovation. With the ingredients for success already in place, you can step into the role with confidence.

If you’re ready to embrace a life of purrs, cuddles and fulfilment, consider purchasing Frogmore Cattery. It’s more than just a job. It’s a lifestyle that promotes joy, profitability and balance.

Take the first step toward a fulfilling life immersed in your passion for cats. Call the Scottish Business Centre on 0131 215 1904 or email stuart@scottishbusinesscentre.com