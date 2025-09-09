Aberdeen physio, 26: ‘Why I quit my job to take on 3 gruelling adventures’

They say that life begins when you leave your comfort zone and Lauren Wilde-Arnold couldn’t agree more.

Fed up with the monotony of life, the 26-year-old physiotherapist from Aberdeen took a leap of faith by quitting her job to embark on an epic endurance challenge of a lifetime.

Determined to push her mind and body to the limit, Lauren has recently completed a gruelling half ironman triathlon and a leg-busting 300km trek in the Pyrenees.

‘I took on three life-changing adventures’

But her biggest challenge is yet to come – a five-day ultramarathon in the Jordanian desert.

“There was a thing about my life that wasn’t fulfilling me and giving me joy,” says Lauren.

“So I took a leap of faith as I knew that if I want to change my life, then I was the only person that could do that.

“And I set out to do three challenges for three charities in three different countries.”

Adventures are in Lauren’s DNA…

So what is the story behind Lauren’s worldwide sporting challenges?

Growing up in Spain and Bahrain in the Middle East before her family moved back to Aberdeen, Lauren says she’s always had an adventurous/sporting spirit.

“We were always at the beach doing water-based activities and when we moved as a family to the Middle East, that’s where I picked up competitive swimming,” says Lauren.

“So I was training kind of twice a day for six days a week, and I also did sailing.”

‘I felt like something was missing in my life’

Lauren’s love of the great outdoors and sport continued when her family moved back to Aberdeen, where she discovered a passion for hill walking and running.

But her adventurous pursuits took a bit of a back seat when she began her career as an NHS physiotherapist.

Sucked into full-time work, Lauren couldn’t shake the feeling that there was something missing in her life.

‘An ultramarathon in Jordan changed me life’

It wasn’t until she volunteered as a physiotherapist at an ultramarathon event in Jordan – the Ultra X Jordan – when she realised something had to change.

“At that point in my life, I felt that there was something missing and I couldn’t figure out what it was,” says Lauren.

“But volunteering at the ultramarathon in Jordan was the turning point.

“It was just so inspiring to see all these people from all walks of life completing this ultramarathon – it was an incredible experience.

“When I came home from that trip, I handed my notice in as I knew I wanted to be outdoors, going on adventures.”

‘I want to push my limits’

After quitting her job, Lauren decided to work freelance as a physiotherapist and decided to take on three life-changing endurance challenges.

“This year, I decided to challenge myself by getting back into endurance sport – a powerful way to push my limits, try new things, connect with others, and explore the world,” says Lauren.

‘I loved trekking over the Pyrenees’

Lauren’s first challenge was a half ironman triathlon – a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a half-marathon run – in the Lake District in June.

“It was good fun and I finished it with a smile on my face, which was my goal,” says Lauren.

Next up, Lauren completed a 300k trek across the eastern side of the Pyrenees over 11 and a half days.

“We started in Andorra and walked all the way to the Mediterranean Sea along the GR11 route,” says Lauren.

“It was a really cool and eye-opening experience.”

From 5k to ultramarathon…

But Lauren’s biggest challenge will take place later this month when she takes on the Ultra X Jordan – a tough 220k run across five days in Jordan.

“I’m so excited,” says Lauren.

“This is the same event which inspired me to change my life so I can’t wait.

“It was the one I knew would challenge me the most because I’m not a natural runner.

“This time last year I couldn’t run a 5k straight.

“And now I’m doing an ultramarathon.

“It just highlights that if you really want something, you really can do it.”

Epic five-day run through the desert…

For five days straight, Lauren will run across the Jordanian desert – camping under the stars at night – in temperatures up to 34 degrees.

“I’ve been doing a lot of sauna time and I’ve been running in extra layers to prepare for the heat,” says Lauren.

“In terms of fuel, you’re expected to take your meals and all your food with you but there are aid stations along the way to fill up on water.

“You need to make sure that you’re having a minimum of 2,000 calories intake a day.”

‘I want to inspire people to do amazing things’

Through her challenges, Lauren is raising money for three charities; CALICO, which supports families impacted by childhood cancer; the AFPST (Armed Forces Para-Snow Sports Team), a charity that supports injured military personnel; and Bigmoose, a charity which aims to break down barriers to mental health support.

Lauren says thinking about the charities will keep her going to the end of the ultramarathon.

“I want to show up for the charities,” says Lauren.

“But I also want to inspire people to do amazing things and to just go for it.”

‘My dog Jake is the perfect adventure buddy’

Lauren says she couldn’t do her amazing adventures without her stellar support network including her parents Karen and Arnie and her sisters Maya, Kizzy and Tess plus her granddad Magnus and her adorable dog Jake.

“Everyone has been so supportive and has put up with me when I’m sore and in pain and they just sit there and listen to me moan about how difficult it is,” says Lauren.

“Then they also put up with me when I say, ‘right I’m going on a wild adventure’, and they’re like, ‘yeah, absolutely, go for it.”

If you would like to follow Lauren’s adventures, check out her Instagram page @simplywilde or to donate to her challenges, go to the Givestar website.

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Prams in the Park Aberdeen: ‘Buggy bootcamp has been the best thing I’ve done on maternity leave’