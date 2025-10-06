Northfield Library in pictures: from opening day 70 years ago to closure

Byron Square has been a focal point in the Northfield community for decades.

Today the area has amenities such as a pharmacy and post office, while the community centre sits on the opposite side.

Also a fixture on Byron Square for decades was Northfield Library.

The library was open for almost 70 years, ultimately closing in 2023 as part of a raft of library closures.

We’ve taken a look back at the life and times of Northfield Library on Byron Square. Read on for photos and more…

What was happening in Northfield in the post-war years?

The post-war years into the early 1950s saw the creation of the housing estate to accommodate the growing need for housing.

In the late 1940s a large estate was proposed for land at Northfield, which at that point was mostly occupied by farmland.

In a P&J article about the new area of housing in June 20, 1947, it stated that two primary schools, four infant nursery schools, a playfield and community centre were also planned for the scheme.

It also stated the number of houses planned was 1,288.

By 1953 an advert from the Northern Cooperative Society revealed a “new group of shops” was to open at 1, 2 and 3 Byron Square with grocery, butchery, bakery and fish branches.

When did Northfield Library open?

By the mid-1950s the expanding housing estate was home to shops, schools and more. And the library, located on Byron Square, opened on October 12, 1955.

The Evening Express reported that the library was housed in the community centre and was “one of the first permanent buildings” of its kind in Scotland.

It was to be known as the G.M Fraser Branch library in memory of a city librarian.

In the article it stated: “The new library is the first to be built and planned as such in Aberdeen for fifty years.”

The library cost £25,000 to build and was opened by former Scottish Secretary Thomas Johnston.

A report in the Evening Express said that the new facility was the first in Scotland to be built as a community centre and branch library.

During the opening Mr Johnston praised the new facility and said: “You are opening out into new vistas, you are pioneering here.”

Toy library was first of its kind

And it wasn’t the first time Northfield blazed a trail. The community centre building also went on to house the Northfield Toy Library.

When it opened in 1973 it was hailed as Britain’s first toy library.

The Evening Express reported on its opening, highlighting its £400 collection.

It said the toys would be loaned out for around a month, and there would be no fines for late return of items.

Over the years the library hosted many events, such as a comic swap in 1980.

Youngsters were also pictured in fancy dress at the library in 1978 to celebrate National Book Week.

Meanwhile, in 2002, a major artwork called a Touch of Glass was unveiled at the library by Provost Margaret Smith.

It had more than 100 fused glass squares and was created by the community with the help of artist Helen Partridge.

And in 2019, Northfield was home to another artistic display with miniature Oor Wullie statues decorated by schoolchildren on show in the library.

It was part of the nationwide Big Bucket Trail which saw 200 statues of the iconic character on display in Scotland’s five main cities.

Closure as part of cuts

However, just a few years later and it was the final chapter for the library and its doors closed on March 31, 2023, as part of closures of six libraries and one swimming pool in Aberdeen.

The move was proposed in a bid to save the council £280,000. All of the closures were approved when the local authority set its budget on March 1.

Faced with a £47 million financial black hole, officers had suggested a number of cuts including the closures. They blamed a reduction in visitor numbers and an increase in virtual usage as reasons for the move.

Despite a high-profile campaign opposing the closures, they took place weeks later.

For further reading, find out what our writer Ben Hendry discovered working a shift at Northfield Library, as well as the other now-shuttered libraries, before they closed for the final time back in 2023.