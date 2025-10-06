Northfield Library in pictures: from opening day 70 years ago to closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northfield Library in pictures: from opening day 70 years ago to closure

Northfield Library opened on October 12, 1955, on Byron Square, during a time of growth for the relatively new housing estate. Karen Roberts
Karen Roberts
A storytelling session at Northfield Library in 2003. In the centre, Grace Banks, the storyteller.
Byron Square has been a focal point in the Northfield community for decades.

Today the area has amenities such as a pharmacy and post office, while the community centre sits on the opposite side.

Also a fixture on Byron Square for decades was Northfield Library.

The library was open for almost 70 years, ultimately closing in 2023 as part of a raft of library closures.

We’ve taken a look back at the life and times of Northfield Library on Byron Square. Read on for photos and more…

An aerial picture showing the building of Aberdeen's Northfield housing estate – looking along Provost Fraser Drive – which was under construction in 1948.
What was happening in Northfield in the post-war years?

The post-war years into the early 1950s saw the creation of the housing estate to accommodate the growing need for housing.

In the late 1940s a large estate was proposed for land at Northfield, which at that point was mostly occupied by farmland.

In a P&J article about the new area of housing in June 20, 1947, it stated that two primary schools, four infant nursery schools, a playfield and community centre were also planned for the scheme.

The Northern Co-operative store of 1969 at the Byron Square shops in Northfield
It also stated the number of houses planned was 1,288.

By 1953 an advert from the Northern Cooperative Society revealed a “new group of shops” was to open at 1, 2 and 3 Byron Square with grocery, butchery, bakery and fish branches.

When did Northfield Library open?

Northfield Community Centre in 1955. Incorporating a public library cost £25,000 to build.

By the mid-1950s the expanding housing estate was home to shops, schools and more. And the library, located on Byron Square, opened on October 12, 1955.

The Evening Express reported that the library was housed in the community centre and was “one of the first permanent buildings” of its kind in Scotland.

It was to be known as the G.M Fraser Branch library in memory of a city librarian.

A picture of a page from the Evening Express in 1955, with a picture story on the opening of the library.
In the article it stated: “The new library is the first to be built and planned as such in Aberdeen for fifty years.”

The library cost £25,000 to build and was opened by former Scottish Secretary Thomas Johnston.

A report in the Evening Express said that the new facility was the first in Scotland to be built as a community centre and branch library.

During the opening Mr Johnston praised the new facility and said: “You are opening out into new vistas, you are pioneering here.”

Black-and-white image of children at the toy library, with Norma Robb receiving a cheque from Tom Mackenzie.
Toy library was first of its kind

And it wasn’t the first time Northfield blazed a trail. The community centre building also went on to house the Northfield Toy Library.

When it opened in 1973 it was hailed as Britain’s first toy library.

The Evening Express reported on its opening, highlighting its £400 collection.

It said the toys would be loaned out for around a month, and there would be no fines for late return of items.

A group of young people at the library with a large pile of comics on the floor.
An article from the Press and Journal in 1978 with pictures of children in fancy dress and the heading 'A novel way to mark National Book Week'.
Over the years the library hosted many events, such as a comic swap in 1980.

Youngsters were also pictured in fancy dress at the library in 1978 to celebrate National Book Week.

Meanwhile, in 2002, a major artwork called a Touch of Glass was unveiled at the library by Provost Margaret Smith.

It had more than 100 fused glass squares and was created by the community with the help of artist Helen Partridge.

Artist Helen Partridge in Northfield Library in 2022 in front of the fused glass artwork made to mark 40 years of the community centre, with Provost Margaret Smith who unveiled it. It was made through workshops over the last year and with the help of kids from Westerton Primary. Picture by Kami Thomson

And in 2019, Northfield was home to another artistic display with miniature Oor Wullie statues decorated by schoolchildren on show in the library.

It was part of the nationwide Big Bucket Trail which saw 200 statues of the iconic character on display in Scotland’s five main cities.

Three miniature statues of Oor Wullie on display in the library.
Closure as part of cuts

However, just a few years later and it was the final chapter for the library and its doors closed on March 31, 2023, as part of closures of six libraries and one swimming pool in Aberdeen.

The move was proposed in a bid to save the council £280,000. All of the closures were approved when the local authority set its budget on March 1.

Faced with a £47 million financial black hole, officers had suggested a number of cuts including the closures. They blamed a reduction in visitor numbers and an increase in virtual usage as reasons for the move.

Despite a high-profile campaign opposing the closures, they took place weeks later.

For further reading, find out what our writer Ben Hendry discovered working a shift at Northfield Library, as well as the other now-shuttered libraries, before they closed for the final time back in 2023.

A sign on the window of Northfield Library, detailing its closure and protocol for returning outstanding books to other libraries in the area.
