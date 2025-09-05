Sir Chris Hoy tells Aberdeen audience to ‘live in the moment’ at powerful Music Hall talk

When I first heard the news that Sir Chris Hoy was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, I remember bursting into tears as I drove home from the supermarket.

How could this superhumanly fit person I’ve admired from afar be dying – it really was shocking to me and undoubtedly the rest of the country.

But since then, Sir Chris, 49, has been a beacon of hope, not heartbreak as he’s faced everything with stoicism and grace, determined to raise awareness of prostate cancer and help to save lives.

Humbled to be at his sold out talk at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, I had a feeling that this evening was going to be particularly poignant, powerful and positive.

Sir Chris Hoy: ‘I’m doing well’

Right from the word go, the evening felt emotionally charged as the six-time Olympic cycling gold medallist, stepped onto the stage to a deafening standing ovation.

Wiping away tears from my eyes, I settled into my seat as interviewer Ryan Crighton, the director of policy and marketing at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, started by asking Sir Chris how he is doing.

“I’m doing well, thanks for asking,” says Sir Chris.

“It’s almost two years this week since the diagnosis.

“It turned my world upside down, it was a complete shock, out the blue, there were symptoms but no warning.

“I had a pain in my shoulder which wouldn’t go away and a pain in my back and I just thought I was getting a bit old.”

‘You have to find your way through’

As Sir Chris went onto describe the moment he was diagnosed, you could hear a pin drop in the audience.

“I was still lifting weights in the gym and still behaving like a 25-year-old in that respect, thinking I would keep going forever,” says Sir Chris.

“So I went for a scan and it revealed it was secondary tumours from prostate cancer.

“It turned my world upside down.

“But you have to find your own hope, you have to find your way through because in one sentence you’re given this crushing news that takes away your hope and it’s absolutely horrifying.”

‘You have to make your own hope’

Chatting candidly, Sir Chris says it took time to get his head round the diagnosis.

“It takes time to absorb that and get through it and then you find your own hope,” he says.

“You have to make your own hope.

“You have to realise that actually you will feel joy again, you will feel happy again and there will be moments when you don’t think about it.”

A masterclass in resilience, Sir Chris spoke about the mindset and methods that propelled him from local velodromes to global glory, and how those same tools are guiding him through his most challenging journey yet.

Moments of heartbreak and hope…

And while it was heartbreaking listening to Sir Chris describe how he broke the news of his diagnosis to his two children and his amazing wife Sarra – who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) two months later – there was plenty of laughter too.

One of the funniest moments came when Sir Chris talked about being asked for ID to enter the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games.

For me, one of the most poignant moments of the evening came when Sir Chris shared some wisdom.

“If you do have worry, fear or anxiety, you’re suffering twice,” he says.

“You’re suffering now while you’re thinking about it and you suffer when or if it happens.

“So live in the moment.”

To follow Chris Hoy, check out his Instagram page @chrishoy1