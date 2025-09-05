Sir Chris Hoy tells Aberdeen audience to ‘live in the moment’ at powerful Music Hall talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lifestyle

Sir Chris Hoy tells Aberdeen audience to ‘live in the moment’ at powerful Music Hall talk

Sir Chris Hoy gave an extraordinary masterclass in resilience, mindset, and the power of perspective at his incredible talk at Aberdeen's Music Hall.

Sir Chris Hoy gave an incredibly powerful talk at Aberdeen's Music Hall
Sir Chris Hoy gave an incredibly powerful talk at Aberdeen's Music Hall. Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
By Rosemary Lowne

When I first heard the news that Sir Chris Hoy was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, I remember bursting into tears as I drove home from the supermarket.

How could this superhumanly fit person I’ve admired from afar be dying – it really was shocking to me and undoubtedly the rest of the country.

But since then, Sir Chris, 49, has been a beacon of hope, not heartbreak as he’s faced everything with stoicism and grace, determined to raise awareness of prostate cancer and help to save lives.

Humbled to be at his sold out talk at Aberdeen’s Music Hall, I had a feeling that this evening was going to be particularly poignant, powerful and positive.

Sir Chris Hoy gave a masterclass in resilience at his talk in Aberdeen.

Sir Chris Hoy: ‘I’m doing well’

Right from the word go, the evening felt emotionally charged as the six-time Olympic cycling gold medallist, stepped onto the stage to a deafening standing ovation.

Wiping away tears from my eyes, I settled into my seat as interviewer Ryan Crighton, the director of policy and marketing at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, started by asking Sir Chris how he is doing.

“I’m doing well, thanks for asking,” says Sir Chris.

“It’s almost two years this week since the diagnosis.

“It turned my world upside down, it was a complete shock, out the blue, there were symptoms but no warning.

“I had a pain in my shoulder which wouldn’t go away and a pain in my back and I just thought I was getting a bit old.”

Sir Chris Hoy, pictured with his wife Sarra.

‘You have to find your way through’

As Sir Chris went onto describe the moment he was diagnosed, you could hear a pin drop in the audience.

“I was still lifting weights in the gym and still behaving like a 25-year-old in that respect, thinking I would keep going forever,” says Sir Chris.

“So I went for a scan and it revealed it was secondary tumours from prostate cancer.

“It turned my world upside down.

“But you have to find your own hope, you have to find your way through because in one sentence you’re given this crushing news that takes away your hope and it’s absolutely horrifying.”

Sir Chris Hoy arrives at the Trocadero ahead of the opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024.

‘You have to make your own hope’

Chatting candidly, Sir Chris says it took time to get his head round the diagnosis.

“It takes time to absorb that and get through it and then you find your own hope,” he says.

“You have to make your own hope.

“You have to realise that actually you will feel joy again, you will feel happy again and there will be moments when you don’t think about it.”

A masterclass in resilience, Sir Chris spoke about the mindset and methods that propelled him from local velodromes to global glory, and how those same tools are guiding him through his most challenging journey yet.

Sir Chris Hoy also made the audience laugh during his amazing talk.

Moments of heartbreak and hope…

And while it was heartbreaking listening to Sir Chris describe how he broke the news of his diagnosis to his two children and his amazing wife Sarra – who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) two months later – there was plenty of laughter too.

One of the funniest moments came when Sir Chris talked about being asked for ID to enter the Chris Hoy velodrome in Glasgow during the Commonwealth Games.

For me, one of the most poignant moments of the evening came when Sir Chris shared some wisdom.

“If you do have worry, fear or anxiety, you’re suffering twice,” he says.

“You’re suffering now while you’re thinking about it and you suffer when or if it happens.

“So live in the moment.”

To follow Chris Hoy, check out his Instagram page @chrishoy1

