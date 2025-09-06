Braemar Gathering 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish attendees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braemar Gathering 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish attendees

We chatted to some of the best dressed Braemar Gathering attendees. Here's what folk were wearing.

Laura Kerr donned a stylish country look at Braemar Gathering 2025.
By Joanna Bremner

Although it was a rather misty and drizzly start to the Braemar Gathering 2025, attendees showed up in style.

The Highland Games – described as the “ultimate Scottish day out” featured pipers, tug o war, food trucks and more.

There were around 14,000 attendees – we spoke to some of the most stylish.

Here are some of the best looks at Braemar Gathering 2025, from countryside chic to royalty-inspired looks.

Lena Diewok, 26, from Austria

Lena Diewok wore a Marco Polo jacket to Braemar Gathering 2025.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a law practitioner.

What are you wearing?

A Marco Polo jacket, my hat is from Tommy Hilfiger and my jeans are from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Sporty and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Marco Polo and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

I always like how my mum styles herself.

Robert Lovie, 56, from Banff

Braemar Show commentator, Robert Lovie, arrived in style to Braemar Gathering 2025.

What do you do for a living?

I am the director at the King’s Foundation.

What are you wearing?

My kilt is the Maclaren tartan, and my tailored jacket is from Mitchell Scott in Inverurie.

I’m wearing an 1881 spiral sporran.

My tie is black to pay respect to the Duchess of Kent who sadly passed away yesterday.

How would you describe your style?

As traditional and well-dressed as possible. People like to see smart dress at the show – I look forward to showing off the style of our traditional dress.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop as locally as I can, hence the kilt and jacket were made in the North East.

I’m nae an online shopper.

Who is your style icon?

I would have to back a generation or two – I would try to follow someone suave like our early James Bonds.

A dry martini to match would be great – shaken not stirred!

Laura Kerr, 43, from Kincardine O’Neil

Laura Kerr donned a Holland Cooper suit for Braemar Gathering 2025.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a director of Deeside Road Construction.

What are you wearing?

My suit is from Holland Cooper, my bodysuit is from River Island, my boots are from Fairfax & Favor and my bag is Michael Kors.

How would you describe your style?

Country chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Holland Cooper and Country Ways in Banchory.

Who is your style icon?

Victoria Beckham.

Sarah Ferguson, 37, from Cannon Beach (Oregon)

American Sarah Ferguson donned a tartan dress when she attended Braemar Show 2025.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a goat farmer.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Chelsea Reece and my necklace is from Cortona in Italy.

How would you describe your style?

Extra!

Where do you like to shop?

Anything local in Cannon Beach.

Who is your style icon?

Any of the 80s power women, who wear punk rock dresses and boots.

Lennart Wernicke, 30, from Germany

Lennart Wernicke, 30, from Germany.

What do you do for a living?

I’m a project manager in the energy industry.

What are you wearing?

Most of my outfit is made up of items from friends and family.

My trousers are from my grandpa, my sweater is from my girlfriend and my jacket is from a store in Holland.

How would you describe your style?

I’m aiming for the style of royalty.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly second hand.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t like the style of any particular celebrities – I’m not into that scene.

Sheena Fraser, 59, from Ballater

Sheena Fraser sported a countryside chic style at Braemar Gathering 2025.

What do you do for a living?

I’m the secretary for the Braemar Royal Highland Show.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Joules, my skirt is from House of Bruar, my hat is from Hexham Brown, my shirt is from Schoffel, and my boots are from Penelope Chilvers.

The wee thistle is from Chloe MacIntyre in Braemar.

How would you describe your style?

Countryside style.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m normally in walking gear! I like to shop in Joules and House of Bruar, and Braemar Mountain Sports.

Who is your style icon?

My style icon would have to be the Princess of Wales: she is always really nicely dressed.

Conversation