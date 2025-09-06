Braemar Gathering 2025: Meet the 6 most stylish attendees

Although it was a rather misty and drizzly start to the Braemar Gathering 2025, attendees showed up in style.

The Highland Games – described as the “ultimate Scottish day out” featured pipers, tug o war, food trucks and more.

There were around 14,000 attendees – we spoke to some of the most stylish.

Here are some of the best looks at Braemar Gathering 2025, from countryside chic to royalty-inspired looks.

Lena Diewok, 26, from Austria

What do you do for a living?

I’m a law practitioner.

What are you wearing?

A Marco Polo jacket, my hat is from Tommy Hilfiger and my jeans are from H&M.

How would you describe your style?

Sporty and casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Marco Polo and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

I always like how my mum styles herself.

Robert Lovie, 56, from Banff

What do you do for a living?

I am the director at the King’s Foundation.

What are you wearing?

My kilt is the Maclaren tartan, and my tailored jacket is from Mitchell Scott in Inverurie.

I’m wearing an 1881 spiral sporran.

My tie is black to pay respect to the Duchess of Kent who sadly passed away yesterday.

How would you describe your style?

As traditional and well-dressed as possible. People like to see smart dress at the show – I look forward to showing off the style of our traditional dress.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop as locally as I can, hence the kilt and jacket were made in the North East.

I’m nae an online shopper.

Who is your style icon?

I would have to back a generation or two – I would try to follow someone suave like our early James Bonds.

A dry martini to match would be great – shaken not stirred!

Laura Kerr, 43, from Kincardine O’Neil

What do you do for a living?

I’m a director of Deeside Road Construction.

What are you wearing?

My suit is from Holland Cooper, my bodysuit is from River Island, my boots are from Fairfax & Favor and my bag is Michael Kors.

How would you describe your style?

Country chic.

Where do you like to shop?

Holland Cooper and Country Ways in Banchory.

Who is your style icon?

Victoria Beckham.

Sarah Ferguson, 37, from Cannon Beach (Oregon)

What do you do for a living?

I’m a goat farmer.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Chelsea Reece and my necklace is from Cortona in Italy.

How would you describe your style?

Extra!

Where do you like to shop?

Anything local in Cannon Beach.

Who is your style icon?

Any of the 80s power women, who wear punk rock dresses and boots.

Lennart Wernicke, 30, from Germany

What do you do for a living?

I’m a project manager in the energy industry.

What are you wearing?

Most of my outfit is made up of items from friends and family.

My trousers are from my grandpa, my sweater is from my girlfriend and my jacket is from a store in Holland.

How would you describe your style?

I’m aiming for the style of royalty.

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly second hand.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t like the style of any particular celebrities – I’m not into that scene.

Sheena Fraser, 59, from Ballater

What do you do for a living?

I’m the secretary for the Braemar Royal Highland Show.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Joules, my skirt is from House of Bruar, my hat is from Hexham Brown, my shirt is from Schoffel, and my boots are from Penelope Chilvers.

The wee thistle is from Chloe MacIntyre in Braemar.

How would you describe your style?

Countryside style.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m normally in walking gear! I like to shop in Joules and House of Bruar, and Braemar Mountain Sports.

Who is your style icon?

My style icon would have to be the Princess of Wales: she is always really nicely dressed.

More on Braemar Gathering:

Read our other Street Style articles here.