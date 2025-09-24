‘I explore the fairy door trail in Bridge of Don’s Westfield Park’

Westfield Park is Bridge of Don’s largest green space, and its enchanting fairy door trail will cast a spell on you.

This hidden gem is a great free spot for everyone to enjoy — and I decided to see it for myself

Not only is there a children’s play area and a fairy door trail, there’s also a rubbing plaque nature trail to try out to keep your little ones entertained. Just remember your paper and pencil!

The park is just off Scotstown Road, and stretches from the area surrounding the Alexander Collie Centre, Scotstown School, shops and medical centre, and extends towards St Columba’s Church and Bridge of Don Academy.

Near the play area is the Bridge of Don Skate Park, so there’s no shortage of things to do.

The bid to find fairy doors at Westfield Park

But the magic of the park is not just for children – it’s also just a lovely place to walk by yourself or with your dog.

You’ll certainly get plenty of steps in if you complete the circuit of paths surrounding the park.

So once upon a time on a lovely sunny morning, I embarked on a quest to try and spot some fairy doors.

Along the journey I encountered a wildflower meadow, a hidden garden, birdsong and more.

Where are the fairy doors?

I started off at the entrance closest to the car park – opposite the Alexander Collie sports centre.

Before starting, there were a couple of questions to address, how would I find the fairy doors, and was I perhaps a bit too old to be looking for them in the first place?!

To answer the first point, I downloaded a map of the trail on the Friends of Westfield Park website – the group who lovingly take care of the park.

On that second question, I consulted the oracle on that one – ChatGPT. First time using it ever, so charting new territory here – but here’s the answer to the question: am I too old to hunt for fairy doors?

“Absolutely not! Fairy doors are imaginative installations—tiny doors tucked into tree trunks—that spark joy and wonder for all ages.”

I asked ChatGPT if it was sure, and it turns out there’s no age limit. It said: “Here’s the truth: No one has ever set an age limit on noticing beauty in small places.”

Enough said.

How many fairy doors are there at Westfield Park?

Armed with the downloaded map on my phone, I set out to find some of the fairy doors on the map. There are 27 on the map, but currently the trail has some missing, and the map doesn’t yet include some newly installed doors.

The Friends of Westfield Park and ASN social club, Aye Aye Club had worked together with a local artist to create a number of new fairy doors at the start of the summer.

They were replacing some existing doors which had become damaged, however some of the new doors have still to be put in place.

Each one on the trail is named – look out for doors like Harley the dog fairy. According to the website Harley loves all dogs “big or small”.

He also likes responsible dog owners, but be warned, he isn’t a fan of those who don’t pick up their pet’s poo.

I have to admit that at the start of my search I wandered aimlessly around for a little while, spotting nothing but trees and green space.

Did I find any fairy doors at Westfield Park?

Yes I did. Just when I was thinking I’d have to accept defeat, there one was staring down at me from its home on a tree, peaking out from its leafy surroundings.

That door belongs to Gemini, the star fairy twins. Photographer Kami and I celebrated.

Over the next while I spotted a few more – I have to confess I didn’t see all of them.

However, during my visit I did see around half a dozen scattered around – including some of the new doors.

No spoilers here, I won’t say where – I’ll leave you to discover that for yourself!

Who are the Friends of Westfield Park?

The park, which has Green Flag status, has a small band of volunteers who tend to it.

During the summer they could be seen out and about painting benches and carrying out other work in the park.

There are 10 committee members and 20 people on the group’s volunteering mailing list.

Kirsten Dickson from the Friends of Westfield Park told me they hold sessions when they can and when things need to be done. The group is also always on the look out for new members.

Kirsten said: “Everyone has things they enjoy helping with more than others and so some people we see lots of and others are occasional, but everyone’s contribution is very much valued.

“My favourite thing about the park is the diversity of spaces it has – there is something for everyone. I especially love that it feels like a woodland in the middle of a very built-up area!”

Is there a nature trail at Westfield Park?

Meanwhile, another great activity for children to enjoy is the rubbing plaque nature trail. It’s made up of a series of nature-themed wooden posts. And if you have paper and a pencil at hand you can take a rubbing of the plaque of the post.

There’s a QR code on each one that you can scan to find out information and facts about each one. For example, I found the Blue Tit post and scanned the code and was able to listen to a sound recording of one.

I also found out some facts about pine trees and roe deer after scanning the codes of the posts associated with them.

What else is at Westfield Park?

Towards the part of the park that surrounds Bridge of Don Academy and St Columba’s Church is where you’ll find the wildflower meadow.

The area helps support the ecosystem by providing food and shelter for moths, bees and butterflies.

The last thing I encountered at the park was the sensory garden. After following a path in the area near Scotstown School, I spotted it tucked into an area of the park which borders some houses.

Funding for the garden came from the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership Health Improvement Fund, and also from the Co-op Community Fund, with the Men’s Shed building the raised beds.

Local schools and groups have been involved in planting and maintaining the garden. And while it’s there for all residents to enjoy – it’s targeted at people who might have mobility issues or special needs.

It adds to what is already a great green space in the heart of the community – but don’t just take my word for it, go and see for yourself!