Delightful Pluscarden home with water wheel hits the market for 600k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle

Delightful Pluscarden home with water wheel hits the market for 600k

Wester Stoneyfield is located just five miles from Elgin.

By Regan Parsons
Wester Stoneyfield property
Wester Stoneyfield is a peaceful and beautiful property, ideal for settling down. Image: Right Move

Nestled on the outskirts of Elgin, Wester Stoneyfield provides a peaceful living space in the heart of the countryside.

The five bedroom home – complete with its own water wheel – has hit the market at offers over £600,000.

The Pluscarden house is set in a rural position five miles from Elgin.

Outside the property with its very own water wheel.
Outside the property with its very own water wheel. Image: Right Move
The lower dining room
The lower dining room. Image: Right Move

The property centred around a courtyard garden, which is described as a peaceful sanctuary perfect for relaxing.

 

So just what does Wester Stoneyfield offer inside?

The lower dining room features slate flooring and French doors that open onto the central courtyard.

Connected to the dining room, the kitchen is well-appointed with exposed timber beams, wooden cabinetry and generous space.

The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Right Move
One of the five bedrooms on offer
One of the five bedrooms on offer. Image: Right Move

All four bedrooms are located on the ground floor.

 

The bedrooms include a generous master bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite shower room.

Two other bedrooms also share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

Bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom
Bedroom with Jack and Jill bathroom. Image: Right Move
The seating area.
The seating area. Image: Right Move

From the mezzanine level, steps lead to a seating area with its very own fireplace perfect for those cosy nights in.

 

Double doors open from the sitting room into the sunny conservatory, offering panoramic views of the surrounding garden and countryside.

The conservatory.
The conservatory. Image: Right Move
The garage
The garage. Image: Right Move

Home for sale in Pluscarden offers spacious grounds

At the entrance of the Elgin property, the block-paved driveway provides plenty of parking space.

This area offers access to the double garage and shed.

The courtyard
The courtyard. Image: Right Move
Birds eye view of the property.
Birds eye view of the property. Image: Right Move

The courtyard garden offers a charming outdoor retreat, with a dining patio, flower borders, a lawn and a pond.

The gardens also feature a variety of raised beds, mature trees, and established shrubs.

Conversation