Delightful Pluscarden home with water wheel hits the market for 600k

Nestled on the outskirts of Elgin, Wester Stoneyfield provides a peaceful living space in the heart of the countryside.

The five bedroom home – complete with its own water wheel – has hit the market at offers over £600,000.

The Pluscarden house is set in a rural position five miles from Elgin.

The property centred around a courtyard garden, which is described as a peaceful sanctuary perfect for relaxing.

So just what does Wester Stoneyfield offer inside?

The lower dining room features slate flooring and French doors that open onto the central courtyard.

Connected to the dining room, the kitchen is well-appointed with exposed timber beams, wooden cabinetry and generous space.

All four bedrooms are located on the ground floor.

The bedrooms include a generous master bedroom with a dressing room and an en suite shower room.

Two other bedrooms also share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

From the mezzanine level, steps lead to a seating area with its very own fireplace perfect for those cosy nights in.

Double doors open from the sitting room into the sunny conservatory, offering panoramic views of the surrounding garden and countryside.

Home for sale in Pluscarden offers spacious grounds

At the entrance of the Elgin property, the block-paved driveway provides plenty of parking space.

This area offers access to the double garage and shed.

The courtyard garden offers a charming outdoor retreat, with a dining patio, flower borders, a lawn and a pond.

The gardens also feature a variety of raised beds, mature trees, and established shrubs.