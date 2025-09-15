‘I started off doing kickflips in Oldmeldrum, now I’m CEO of Transition Extreme’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I started off doing kickflips in Oldmeldrum, now I’m CEO of Transition Extreme’

Joe Coleman may not look like your average suited and booted CEO, but with skateboarding weaving its way throughout his life, he promises to be 'a force of nature' in taking Transition Extreme, Aberdeen, into a new era.

Joe Coleman has been appointed as the new CEO of Transition Extreme, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Joe Coleman has been appointed as the new CEO of Transition Extreme, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Baggy jeans, skate shoes, baseball cap – not your typical CEO. But this is Joe Coleman, the new head of Transition Extreme Sports in Aberdeen.

Joe vows to be “a force of nature” in what many hail as a “comeback” to the city’s extreme sports social enterprise.

It’s a natural fit. Skateboarding is woven throughout Joe’s life, sometimes a “borderline obsession”, sometimes a rolling backdrop, but always there.

Joe Coleman sitting beside a skateboard outside Transition Extreme.
Joe Coleman has been appointed as the new CEO at Transition Extreme, the skatepark and climbing venue at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Before Transition Extreme, Joe’s skating started from schoolboy one-upmanship

Growing up in Oldmeldrum in the late nineties, basketball was Joe’s passion, playing at club level under the late Kenny Gibb.

After limping into too many training sessions, he was given an ultimatum: basketball or skateboarding.

Joe, 39, describes an “overnight” switch, sparked by an attempt to make friends on the bus to Inverurie Academy.

Joe Coleman skating at Transition Extreme.
Joe Coleman skating at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Joe said: “I sat next to Kev Bell, I’d seen him skateboard and knew he was good.

“I had a skateboard kicking about, I told him I could skate, he asked if I could kickflip, as a nervous reaction I said ‘yeah’.”

That day, Kev dropped by Joe’s on his paper round, demanding proof.

Joe “miraculously managed to land something close enough”, and they’ve been friends since.

Joe Coleman with skater Matthew Wood above him.
Joe Coleman with skater Matthew Wood above him. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Skating on streets of Oldmeldrum with library book as a guide

Joe discovered skate shops, a new culture, and a “seismic” moment getting his first real skateboard – a green Unabomber.

“It was my prized possession,” he added. “There was no turning back”.

He forged lifelong friendships soaring above ramps.

“It’s why I think Transition Extreme (TX) is such an important place,” explains Joe.

A young Joe performs a trick on a skateboard.
Joe practising his skateboarding as a young teenager in Oldmeldrum. Image: Joe Coleman

“It sounds like overexaggerating, but genuinely people come from all over the city, meet on common ground and build relationships.”

Before Transition, Joe honed his skills on the streets of Oldmeldrum.

He said: “I had the ‘Usborne Book of Skateboarding’ from Meldrum Library, with that Californian image of skating.

“People flying out of massive ramps on Venice Beach, palm trees, and I’m sitting in Meldrum listening to Wu-Tang Clan, like ‘this is what I want to do!'”

Joe Coleman skateboarding in Aberdeen.
Joe Coleman skateboarding in Aberdeen. Image: Mark Thomson

Stoneywood skatepark ‘a rite of passage’ for skaters in Aberdeen

The boys graduated from ramps in abandoned cow sheds to Stoneywood Skatepark.

It was set up in 1997 to boost the curling rink’s income.

Joe calls Stoneywood “a rite of passage”, where he met skaters Seb Curtis and Barry Lindsay.

He said: “It was the place to be in the ’90s, that and Broad Street. Aberdeen had a really solid skate scene, all the wee towns fed into it.

A man on a skateboard performs a move at Stoneywood Skatepark in 2000.
A skateboarding competition held at Stoneywood Skatepark in 2000. Image: DC Thomson

“There was a generation of skateboarders we looked up to and revered.

“There are influential figures who come from this area, the Garioch in particular.”

Skater Andy Dobson, another Oldmeldrum local, went on to design TX. Photographer Alex Irvine from Inverurie made a career in magazines. And Aberdeen’s John Rattray became a global name.

“John is the superstar of Scottish skateboarding, I would say Scotland’s biggest export as far as professional skateboarding,” Joe added.

Man with skateboard sitting while n background another is airborne on his skateboard.
Skateboarder John Rattray, with Callum Barrack, in action at Transition Extreme in 2007. Image: DC Thomson

“He’s a career professional and lives out in Portland… to put it into context, he was a playable character in the EA skate game franchise.”

Community bobby helped establish skateparks in Inverurie and Kemnay

By 14, Joe was getting good grades without really trying, and “daydreaming constantly” about skating.

He envied kids who knew their career path, but stuck in at school, and with the support of his parents, did what he enjoyed.

Subconsciously, this was a path, just with more twists and turns.

After Stoneywood closed in 2000, Joe and Kev joined a youth project to establish a skatepark in Inverurie.

Kev Bell and Joe Coleman during the skatepark project at Kellands Park with Inverurie PC Jim Mitchell in 2001
Kev Bell and Joe Coleman during the skatepark project at Kellands Park with Inverurie PC Jim Mitchell in 2001. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “I won’t take any undue credit – it was all Jim.”

PC Jim Mitchell, Inverurie’s bobby on the beat, lead youths to successfully deliver skateparks in Inverurie and Kemnay.

‘Gritty’ Aberdeen scene couldn’t have been more different to California

In 2002, skating and schooling dovetailed when Joe got distinction for a skate video in media studies, flogging copies of the VHS at school.

Filmed entirely in Oldmeldrum, “Meldrum 2002” features Kev and Joe skating in their hometown.

A screengrab showing four boys sitting on a wall with traffic cones on their heads and 'Meldrum 2002' written underneath.
The reality of north-east skateboarding laid bare in Joe Coleman’s Media Studies skate video ‘Meldrum 2002’. Image: Joe Coleman

Joe recalls: “Making videos then was labour-intensive, cutting up tapes, editing, proper old school.”

Now a father-of-two, Joe walks past those same spots with his daughters on the school run.

Recognising he wasn’t going to be a pro, other aspects of skate culture appealed to Joe.

Cinematographer Alex Craig’s ‘H’Min Bam’, shot in Aberdeen in 2004, is regarded as one of the greatest-ever independent skate videos.

Joe said: “It couldn’t be more different from Venice Beach. It was gritty, under grey skies… it was rough.

“John Rattray showing that on a world scale put a big boost in the Aberdeen scene.”

Skaters had to pray before using Jesus Revolution skatepark

At this time American Christians set up the Jesus Revolution skatepark at the beachfront.

Joe said: “Talk about a culture clash. It was actually pretty good.

Two men wearing hard hats and high-vis vests sit in a large building with construction work ongoing in the background.
The building of Transition Extreme in 2006. Chief financial officer of PSN Duncan Skinner, left, with Neil Stevenson, then chief executive of Transition Extreme Sports. Image: DC Thomson

“All of a sudden this giant skatepark appears at the beach – you had to pray before you could skate.”

But the turning point in Aberdeen’s skating scene came from Neil Stevenson.

Philanthropist Neil, who sadly died aged 57 in 2021, was an oil entrepreneur, and father.

Neil took his kids to the Vans Skatepark in Texas – “a whole different world – purpose-built, not a refurbed curling rink”.

A man performs an airborne trick with his skateboard.
Skater Andy Dobson in the under-construction skatepark at Transition Extreme in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Philanthropist Neil Stevenson transformed city skating scene forever

Neil’s personal mission was to give Aberdeen its own facility and TX opened in 2007, with Joe there from the start.

Joe attributes the climbing wall aspect to Neil’s genius: “TX wouldn’t exist without climbing, it makes the business sustainable.

“I’ve always described the skatepark as the heart of the business, but the climbing wall is the backbone.”

While studying Tourism Management at RGU, Joe wangled his placement year running the TX skate shop.

A young girl climbs a brightly coloured climbing wall.
Rebecca Kinghorn, Scottish schools climbing champion, pictured climbing at Transition Extreme in 2012. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I actually dreaded days off,” said Joe. “I was at uni and running a skateboard shop at Aberdeen’s brand-new skatepark – it doesn’t get any better than that.

“Neil became a business mentor, we looked at how a facility like this had a wider effect on tourism.”

Managing £150,000 redesign of skatepark was ‘career highlight’

After graduating, Joe spent time in New Zealand before returning to TX as duty manager.

Joe said: “We put TX on the map, people were flying from all over to attend events – we had to install scaffolding to handle spectators.

Two skateboarders perform airborne tricks on the stairs of an impressive-looking building while others look on.
Transition Extreme held skateboard demonstrations at various locations around Aberdeen in 2007. Joe Coleman, centre, and Mike Hume jump while other members look on. Image: DC Thomson

“Neil was behind me the whole time, the guy in the suit, but he wasn’t your typical guy in a suit.”

In 2015 Joe project-managed a £150,000 redesign, keeping the loved parts, but making it beginner friendly.

It was “a career highlight”, but with wife Joanna and newborn Rosie at home, fatherhood shifted Joe’s priorities.

An unexpected opportunity arose as general manager at Peacock, Aberdeen’s printmaking studio.

A young man airborne at an outside skatepark.
Joe at the opening of the new skatepark in Oldmeldrum with Joe Coleman trying it out in 2009. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Appointment at Peacock printmaking was ‘stab in the dark’ for Joe

“It was a complete stab in the dark,” Joe admits. “I went from the font of all knowledge in a culture I’d been in since I was a teen to somewhere I didn’t know anything.”

Joe said: “I think (director) Nuno Sacramento revelled in throwing a cat among the pigeons, me as a skateboarder in that position in an arts business”.

Steering Peacock through Covid, repositioning the business and upping its digital presence with no redundancies is a proud reflection.

During lockdown, with daughter Lily’s birth, skating was on hold.

A man and a woman sit on a red block while skateboarders perform in the background.
The official opening of a new skatepark on Kincorth Circle in 2015 with Catherine Cowie and Graham Bennett of Kincorth Community Council. Joe Coleman is centre back. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Joe said: “I bought into ‘let’s not fill A&E with unnecessary injuries’. It seems weird now, but at that time it was real.

“I took up basketball and found my love for shooting hoops again.”

Challenging perceptions of ‘sport’ in Aberdeen’s deprived communities

Joe spotted a job in community development at Sport Aberdeen making sport accessible in Aberdeen.

He said: “I was a small cog in a big machine, I really enjoyed it.

Two men hold a skateboard with TX emblazoned on it while two skateboarders leap in the air either side of them.
Centre manager Joe, left, with Doug Castell-McCallum, BMX instructor and skatepark supervisor, pictured at Transition Extreme after its refurb in 2015. Image: DC Thomson

“After my probation I was pulled up for my scruffy appearance – I’m the least sporty-looking guy – but I looked at sport in its most informal way.”

Joe challenged perceptions of sport, at one point winning funding for gardening – “people were outside and active, so let’s blur the lines”.

From flagship football projects with New Scots to reactivating Northfield Academy’s climbing wall, communities were bridged by sport.

Joe wasn’t looking to leave his impactful job when he heard of the TX role.

Three men in discussion, Prince Harry is on the right wearing a blue shirt.
Prince Harry’s visit to Transition Extreme in 2016, with Joe Coleman, left, and CEO Grahame Paterson. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He said: “Ultimately TX is a charity, its missions are the same, so much will cross over.”

CEO role is more than just a job for Joe – it’s part of Neil’s legacy

When the opportunity came, Joe hesitated: “For someone whose formative years were in skating you’d think I would have been chomping at the bit.

“I was nervous I’d be out of my depth.”

It was a decision made with wife Jo, and the encouraging public reaction helped sweep away doubts.

A skateboarder performs a vertical trick against the wall.
Joe Coleman skateboarding. Image: Stuart Taylor

Joe smiles: “I’ve had to check my ego. But from the moment I walked in on the first day, the anxiety disappeared.

“It’s been replaced with enthusiasm and commitment like never before. It’s more than just a job.”

He never expected to be a CEO – “it sounds weird saying it out loud”. Part of him is doing it for Neil.

“When Neil passed away, it was crushing. I never got the chance to properly thank him.

A skateboarder on a ramp, with their head pointing down the way and their feet at the top.
Joe in action on the ramps at Transition Extreme. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s a precious egg I’m holding, it’s my responsibility to represent his legacy as best I can.”

Joe already planning for Transition Extreme’s 20th anniversary in 2027

As for the future, Joe is cautious but ambitious: “I want to under-promise and over-deliver.”

He praises TX staff for weathering tough Covid years, and his first move as CEO was symbolic: scrapping the booking system, a hangover of social distancing.

“I’m not a one-trick pony,” he says, “I intend to be a force of nature.”

A man in shirt and jeans standing holding a skateboard.
Joe says he wants to be ‘a force of nature’ in his return to TX. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I’ve built a career in extreme sports, sports and communities, which started with Jim Mitchell.”

Looking to TX’s 20th anniversary in 2027, Joe has big plans.

He said: “We have nearly 20 years’ experience, stories and changed lives we can build on. It’s a truly special place.”

‘My standards are insanely high – I don’t see why TX can’t go global’

Joe and Nuno have already shaken on a creative partnership.

A skater performs a trick mid-air.
Skater Matthew Wood shows off his skills. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

He jokes his catchphrase is “I used to work in the arts”, but sees an opportunity to create meaningful outreach between Aberdeen’s institutions and communities.

Joe said: “My standards are insanely high, I don’t see why TX can’t be a global brand.

“If I was going to be really ‘blue sky’ about it, in a few years I see me and the girls going to California to set up the first TX skate camp – if we get it right here.

“Life is hard for a lot of people… they need a space where they can feel good.

A man with skateboard sits on a bench while a skateboarder flies overhead.
Joe plans to continue outreach work in Aberdeen’s communities. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“TX needs to be that place.”

Joe often hears TX described as “a second home”.

He added: “If you take the word ‘home’ and the connotations of that, I hope it comes across how much I care.”

If Transition Extreme is a home, then this is Joe’s homecoming.

