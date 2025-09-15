‘I started off doing kickflips in Oldmeldrum, now I’m CEO of Transition Extreme’

Baggy jeans, skate shoes, baseball cap – not your typical CEO. But this is Joe Coleman, the new head of Transition Extreme Sports in Aberdeen.

Joe vows to be “a force of nature” in what many hail as a “comeback” to the city’s extreme sports social enterprise.

It’s a natural fit. Skateboarding is woven throughout Joe’s life, sometimes a “borderline obsession”, sometimes a rolling backdrop, but always there.

Before Transition Extreme, Joe’s skating started from schoolboy one-upmanship

Growing up in Oldmeldrum in the late nineties, basketball was Joe’s passion, playing at club level under the late Kenny Gibb.

After limping into too many training sessions, he was given an ultimatum: basketball or skateboarding.

Joe, 39, describes an “overnight” switch, sparked by an attempt to make friends on the bus to Inverurie Academy.

Joe said: “I sat next to Kev Bell, I’d seen him skateboard and knew he was good.

“I had a skateboard kicking about, I told him I could skate, he asked if I could kickflip, as a nervous reaction I said ‘yeah’.”

That day, Kev dropped by Joe’s on his paper round, demanding proof.

Joe “miraculously managed to land something close enough”, and they’ve been friends since.

Skating on streets of Oldmeldrum with library book as a guide

Joe discovered skate shops, a new culture, and a “seismic” moment getting his first real skateboard – a green Unabomber.

“It was my prized possession,” he added. “There was no turning back”.

He forged lifelong friendships soaring above ramps.

“It’s why I think Transition Extreme (TX) is such an important place,” explains Joe.

“It sounds like overexaggerating, but genuinely people come from all over the city, meet on common ground and build relationships.”

Before Transition, Joe honed his skills on the streets of Oldmeldrum.

He said: “I had the ‘Usborne Book of Skateboarding’ from Meldrum Library, with that Californian image of skating.

“People flying out of massive ramps on Venice Beach, palm trees, and I’m sitting in Meldrum listening to Wu-Tang Clan, like ‘this is what I want to do!'”

Stoneywood skatepark ‘a rite of passage’ for skaters in Aberdeen

The boys graduated from ramps in abandoned cow sheds to Stoneywood Skatepark.

It was set up in 1997 to boost the curling rink’s income.

Joe calls Stoneywood “a rite of passage”, where he met skaters Seb Curtis and Barry Lindsay.

He said: “It was the place to be in the ’90s, that and Broad Street. Aberdeen had a really solid skate scene, all the wee towns fed into it.

“There was a generation of skateboarders we looked up to and revered.

“There are influential figures who come from this area, the Garioch in particular.”

Skater Andy Dobson, another Oldmeldrum local, went on to design TX. Photographer Alex Irvine from Inverurie made a career in magazines. And Aberdeen’s John Rattray became a global name.

“John is the superstar of Scottish skateboarding, I would say Scotland’s biggest export as far as professional skateboarding,” Joe added.

“He’s a career professional and lives out in Portland… to put it into context, he was a playable character in the EA skate game franchise.”

Community bobby helped establish skateparks in Inverurie and Kemnay

By 14, Joe was getting good grades without really trying, and “daydreaming constantly” about skating.

He envied kids who knew their career path, but stuck in at school, and with the support of his parents, did what he enjoyed.

Subconsciously, this was a path, just with more twists and turns.

After Stoneywood closed in 2000, Joe and Kev joined a youth project to establish a skatepark in Inverurie.

He said: “I won’t take any undue credit – it was all Jim.”

PC Jim Mitchell, Inverurie’s bobby on the beat, lead youths to successfully deliver skateparks in Inverurie and Kemnay.

‘Gritty’ Aberdeen scene couldn’t have been more different to California

In 2002, skating and schooling dovetailed when Joe got distinction for a skate video in media studies, flogging copies of the VHS at school.

Filmed entirely in Oldmeldrum, “Meldrum 2002” features Kev and Joe skating in their hometown.

Joe recalls: “Making videos then was labour-intensive, cutting up tapes, editing, proper old school.”

Now a father-of-two, Joe walks past those same spots with his daughters on the school run.

Recognising he wasn’t going to be a pro, other aspects of skate culture appealed to Joe.

Cinematographer Alex Craig’s ‘H’Min Bam’, shot in Aberdeen in 2004, is regarded as one of the greatest-ever independent skate videos.

Joe said: “It couldn’t be more different from Venice Beach. It was gritty, under grey skies… it was rough.

“John Rattray showing that on a world scale put a big boost in the Aberdeen scene.”

Skaters had to pray before using Jesus Revolution skatepark

At this time American Christians set up the Jesus Revolution skatepark at the beachfront.

Joe said: “Talk about a culture clash. It was actually pretty good.

“All of a sudden this giant skatepark appears at the beach – you had to pray before you could skate.”

But the turning point in Aberdeen’s skating scene came from Neil Stevenson.

Philanthropist Neil, who sadly died aged 57 in 2021, was an oil entrepreneur, and father.

Neil took his kids to the Vans Skatepark in Texas – “a whole different world – purpose-built, not a refurbed curling rink”.

Philanthropist Neil Stevenson transformed city skating scene forever

Neil’s personal mission was to give Aberdeen its own facility and TX opened in 2007, with Joe there from the start.

Joe attributes the climbing wall aspect to Neil’s genius: “TX wouldn’t exist without climbing, it makes the business sustainable.

“I’ve always described the skatepark as the heart of the business, but the climbing wall is the backbone.”

While studying Tourism Management at RGU, Joe wangled his placement year running the TX skate shop.

“I actually dreaded days off,” said Joe. “I was at uni and running a skateboard shop at Aberdeen’s brand-new skatepark – it doesn’t get any better than that.

“Neil became a business mentor, we looked at how a facility like this had a wider effect on tourism.”

Managing £150,000 redesign of skatepark was ‘career highlight’

After graduating, Joe spent time in New Zealand before returning to TX as duty manager.

Joe said: “We put TX on the map, people were flying from all over to attend events – we had to install scaffolding to handle spectators.

“Neil was behind me the whole time, the guy in the suit, but he wasn’t your typical guy in a suit.”

In 2015 Joe project-managed a £150,000 redesign, keeping the loved parts, but making it beginner friendly.

It was “a career highlight”, but with wife Joanna and newborn Rosie at home, fatherhood shifted Joe’s priorities.

An unexpected opportunity arose as general manager at Peacock, Aberdeen’s printmaking studio.

Appointment at Peacock printmaking was ‘stab in the dark’ for Joe

“It was a complete stab in the dark,” Joe admits. “I went from the font of all knowledge in a culture I’d been in since I was a teen to somewhere I didn’t know anything.”

Joe said: “I think (director) Nuno Sacramento revelled in throwing a cat among the pigeons, me as a skateboarder in that position in an arts business”.

Steering Peacock through Covid, repositioning the business and upping its digital presence with no redundancies is a proud reflection.

During lockdown, with daughter Lily’s birth, skating was on hold.

Joe said: “I bought into ‘let’s not fill A&E with unnecessary injuries’. It seems weird now, but at that time it was real.

“I took up basketball and found my love for shooting hoops again.”

Challenging perceptions of ‘sport’ in Aberdeen’s deprived communities

Joe spotted a job in community development at Sport Aberdeen making sport accessible in Aberdeen.

He said: “I was a small cog in a big machine, I really enjoyed it.

“After my probation I was pulled up for my scruffy appearance – I’m the least sporty-looking guy – but I looked at sport in its most informal way.”

Joe challenged perceptions of sport, at one point winning funding for gardening – “people were outside and active, so let’s blur the lines”.

From flagship football projects with New Scots to reactivating Northfield Academy’s climbing wall, communities were bridged by sport.

Joe wasn’t looking to leave his impactful job when he heard of the TX role.

He said: “Ultimately TX is a charity, its missions are the same, so much will cross over.”

CEO role is more than just a job for Joe – it’s part of Neil’s legacy

When the opportunity came, Joe hesitated: “For someone whose formative years were in skating you’d think I would have been chomping at the bit.

“I was nervous I’d be out of my depth.”

It was a decision made with wife Jo, and the encouraging public reaction helped sweep away doubts.

Joe smiles: “I’ve had to check my ego. But from the moment I walked in on the first day, the anxiety disappeared.

“It’s been replaced with enthusiasm and commitment like never before. It’s more than just a job.”

He never expected to be a CEO – “it sounds weird saying it out loud”. Part of him is doing it for Neil.

“When Neil passed away, it was crushing. I never got the chance to properly thank him.

“It’s a precious egg I’m holding, it’s my responsibility to represent his legacy as best I can.”

Joe already planning for Transition Extreme’s 20th anniversary in 2027

As for the future, Joe is cautious but ambitious: “I want to under-promise and over-deliver.”

He praises TX staff for weathering tough Covid years, and his first move as CEO was symbolic: scrapping the booking system, a hangover of social distancing.

“I’m not a one-trick pony,” he says, “I intend to be a force of nature.”

“I’ve built a career in extreme sports, sports and communities, which started with Jim Mitchell.”

Looking to TX’s 20th anniversary in 2027, Joe has big plans.

He said: “We have nearly 20 years’ experience, stories and changed lives we can build on. It’s a truly special place.”

‘My standards are insanely high – I don’t see why TX can’t go global’

Joe and Nuno have already shaken on a creative partnership.

He jokes his catchphrase is “I used to work in the arts”, but sees an opportunity to create meaningful outreach between Aberdeen’s institutions and communities.

Joe said: “My standards are insanely high, I don’t see why TX can’t be a global brand.

“If I was going to be really ‘blue sky’ about it, in a few years I see me and the girls going to California to set up the first TX skate camp – if we get it right here.

“Life is hard for a lot of people… they need a space where they can feel good.

“TX needs to be that place.”

Joe often hears TX described as “a second home”.

He added: “If you take the word ‘home’ and the connotations of that, I hope it comes across how much I care.”

If Transition Extreme is a home, then this is Joe’s homecoming.

