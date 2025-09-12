Why you should act now if you want to secure your estate

As we say goodbye to the summer holidays, our attention turns to those jobs we’ve been putting off.

Now is the time get everything in order before the Christmas rush is upon us. For some that will mean fixing the roof, organising an extension or getting a new car.

However, nothing could be more important than estate planning.

The importance of estate planning

Vital legal documents such as Power of Attorney (POA) and property trusts can be the difference between you keeping control of your assets and losing them.

But time is of the essence, because none of these things can be done retrospectively and prices will only go up.

Take for instance POA. If you are incapacitated without POA then your loved ones will have no right to make decisions for you. They won’t be able to access your bank account or pay bills for you.

Just ask finance guru Martin Lewis.

In his ITV show, the Money Saving Expert said: “If you lose your faculties, do not assume relatives can access your money – not even to pay for your care or to pay the mortgage. That is what a POA is for. So ask yourself, who would look after you? Who could access your funds?”

Neither is it just for the elderly or people with dementia. POA is needed to carry out actions if you’ve been declared incapacitated and that can come about from a variety of reasons, such as illness or accidents, at any age.

In some situations, a high temperature can be enough to have you declared incapacitated.

Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS reinforced this point.

He said: “You can do nothing these days without authority and it’s so easy to find yourself in a situation where you need it.

“People think POA is just for people with dementia but it’s really not. Accidents and illness can see you declared incapacitated, and without POA you could face some real difficulties.”

It’s also vital to remember you can’t wait until you’ve been declared incapacitated to arrange POA.

The document needs to be processed and, at the moment, The Office of the Public Guardian (Scotland) who register them is still working on submissions from September last year. An expedited service is available but even that can take up to two weeks.

ILAWS can arrange POA for you for the low price of £279 including VAT plus £96 court and registration fees for a total of £375.

Don’t fall foul of care home fees

When it comes to the importance of estate planning, another issue that many put off dealing with until it’s too late is the threat of care home fees.

It is currently estimated that one in four people over the age of 60 years will end their days in care.

When you consider the fact that the threshold for council support with care home fees is having assets of £32,750 or less, it can eat away at your estate extremely fast. Worryingly, your house is classed as one of your assets and can be taken from you to cover costs.

So, it’s vital you take precautions to cover yourself in case you do need care. And it’s vital that you have someone you can trust to put in place those measures.

A firm you can trust with your affairs

ILAWS, whose ‘No drama’ ads can be seen on TV, has more than 30 years’ experience in estate planning and has arranged protections for more than 25,000 clients, with high levels of satisfaction.

The firm is rated five stars on Trust Pilot from over 200 reviews. It offers Protected Property Trusts (PPT) and Transfers which help mitigate the risk of care home fees.

A PPT is ideal for couples who own their own home. The benefit of placing your home in a trust is that both you and your spouse/partner continue to own your home and when one dies, their share of the property is kept separate from your estate.

Another option is a transfer, which involves legally transferring ownership of your home to someone, such as your children. It is not possible for them to sell while you are in the property. It simply allows you to remain in your own home and prevents it from being counted as ‘an asset’ when or if you need to go into a care home, although a timescale here may apply.

These measures offer peace of mind and they are also less expensive than you might think.

Tony Marchi, principal at ILAWS, said: “Our prices are extremely competitive. A PPT can often be set up for less than the cost of one week in some care homes. Most people would happily spend the amount they cost on a holiday, and PPTs can give you lasting peace of mind.”

ILAWS offers a no-obligation, free consultation. If you decide it’s not for you, then it won’t cost you a penny.

At the end of the day, you have nothing to lose. So, let ILAWS sort your affairs with no drama.